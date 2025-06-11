11Julliet Mary Kay Bowden, Kim Willson (Photo by Quy Tran)
Fashion / Shopping

River Oaks Power Femmes Swoon Over 11 Juillet’s Diamond Handbags — These $9,000 to $50,000 Bags Bring the Sparkle

Fashionable and Creative Kentucky Twins Are Making Themselves Home In Houston

BY // 06.11.25
photography Quy Tran
11 Juillet founders May Kay Bowden, Kim Willson introduce their deluxe handbags at a private party in River Oaks. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Katie Barnhart, host Polly Bowden at the 11 Juillet party in River Oaks (Photo by Quy Tran)
The 11 Juillet Mayfair with the brand's signature medallion (Photo by Quy Tran)
Georgia Piazza, Nancy Bihlmaier, Caroline Brown, Kim Willson at the 11 Juillet party (Photo by Quy Tran)
Joy Randall, Jennifer Zach at the 11 Juillet party in River Oaks (Photo by Quy Tran)
Martha Adger, and Amy Hammer at the 11 Juillet party in River Oaks (Photo by Quy Tran)
Megan Hotze, Kara Childress at the 11 Juillet introduction of the luxury handbag and fine jewelry brand (Photo by Quy Tran)
Joy Randall, Tracey Hull, Margaret Fitts at the 11 Juillet party in River Oaks (Photo by Quy Tran)
Sarah Tropoli, Meredith Chastang, Francine Ballard at the 11 Juillet party in River Oaks (Photo by Quy Tran)
Jacqueline Kotts, Therese Tran at the 11 Juillet party in River Oaks (Photo by Quy Tran)
Anooshea Taghdisi, Nancy Bihlmaier, Jennifer Zach at the 11 Juillet party (Photo by Quy Tran)
Leigh Joseph, Mary Kay Bowden, Brittany Zeplain at the 11 Juillet party in River Oaks (Photo by Quy Tran)
(Photo by Quy Tran)
Leigh Joseph, Anooshea Taghdisi, Jennifer Zach at the 11 Juillet party in River Oaks (Photo by Quy Tran)
Anooshea Taghdisi, Georgia Piazza, Mary Kay Bowden at the 11 Juillet party (Photo by Quy Tran)
Meredith Chastang, Tatiana Massey, Leigh Joseph at the 11 Juillet party (Photo by Quy Tran)
Carlos & Karina Barbieri at the 11 Juillet introduction of the luxury handbag and fine jewelry party (Photo by Quy Tran)
Caroline Brown, Nancy Bihlmaier at the 11 Juillet deluxe handbag and fine jewelry party (Photo by Quy Tran)
(Photo by Quy Tran)
(Photo by Quy Tran)
If diamonds are a girl’s best friend, then diamonds on handbags could perhaps be her second best. For the femmes that were swooning  over the magnificent 11 Juillet handbags with diamond-encrusted medallions on display at a recent power femmes Houston party, that reality is clear. The occasion was introduction of the newly launched luxury handbag and fine jewelry line by identical twins Kim Willson and Mary Kay Bowden to a smart clutch of shoppers.

11Julliet_Hou_171 (1)
Georgia Piazza, Nancy Bihlmaier, Caroline Brown, Kim Willson at the 11 Juillet party

The Kentucky natives who now call Houston home have been making the rounds of only the chicest addresses since March when they began inviting friends in for a high-end look-see at their bags and diamond jewelry. On this evening, the champagne and canapé infused gathering was held in the River Oaks home of Polly and Murry Bowden, in-laws of Mary Kay Bowden.

For the invitation-only affair, the high-style twins explained their inspiration for the 11 Juillet line, with the name July 11 in French, the date of the twins’ shared birthday.

11Julliet_Hou_096
Katie Barnhart, host Polly Bowden at the 11 Juillet party in River Oaks

11 Juillet was born from our desire to redefine what a luxury brand could offer its customers and the bags are made with the best material by skilled artisans around the world,” Willson says. “They all have our medallions with ethically sourced diamonds, malachite and mother of pearl. The whole goal was to really offer more than what you could find in a typical luxury bag.”

Priced in line with Hermès and Chanel, these beauties are not for the weak of discretionary income. But as the duo notes, the bejeweled medallions are forever and can be transformed into a brooch or attached to another bag. In any event, the handbags and totes are definitely valuable heirlooms in the making.

MAYFAIR_GREEN_1159_MEDALLION_2
The 11 Juillet Mayfair bag features a top leather handle as well as a long leather strap that can be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody.

Prices of the made-to-order bags begin at $9,000 with a medallion containing 2.5 carats of diamonds and go up to $50,000 with 17 carats of diamonds.

Father's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025

The 11 Juillet diamond jewelry is as lovely as the medallions and the design features the star just as in the medallion. Price points are more approachable with divine earrings and necklaces and sporty bracelets.

11 Juillet
The magnificent diamond and malachite medallion can be ordered on any of the 11 Juillet bags.

PC Seen: Katie Barnhart, Georgia Piazza, Nancy Bihlmaier, Caroline Brown, Joy Randall, Jennifer Zach, Megan Hotze, Kara Childress, Tracey Hull, Francine Ballard, Anooshea Taghdisi, Estela Cockrell, Leigh Joseph, Tatiana Massey, Meredith Chastang, Karina and Carlos Barbieri, Martha Adjer, and Amy Hammer.

