Lifestyle Brand Julia Amory to Open First Texas Store on Knox Street in Dallas — a PaperCity Exclusive

"We always want our stores to feel less like traditional retail spaces and more like welcoming homes that invite people to stay awhile," Amory says. (Courtesy)

The Dallas store, designed in collaboration with Mark D. Sikes, will have a residential feel, with layered antiques, custom furnishings, beautiful textiles, and thoughtful details throughout. (Courtesy)

Julia Amory, the women's lifestyle brand that offers a modern take on classic dressing, joins the fast and furiously growing roster of brands establishing roots in the Lone Star State. (Courtesy)

The city on every brand’s lips is Dallas. If there’s a store or restaurant you love visiting in New York or Palm Beach, odds are that they’re fervently trying to get to the Big D.

In an exclusive to PaperCity, Julia Amory announced today that it will open its first Texas store on Knox Street this fall. The women’s lifestyle brand that offers a modern take on classic dressing joins the fast and furiously growing roster of brands establishing roots in the Lone Star State. The A-list lineup of soon-to-be first-generation Texans includes Milanese-based restaurant Sant Ambroeus, as well as retailers HART, Addison Bay, DÔEN, STAUD, and TOTEME.

“We’re honored to join a collection of brands that prioritize quality, craftsmanship, and enduring style,” Amory says. “Dallas has such an incredible appreciation for entertaining, dressing beautifully, and creating homes filled with personality—values that have always been central to Julia Amory.”

If you follow the eponymous founder on Instagram, you know that interiors matter to Julia Amory, who once again enlisted design darling (and steadfast friend of PaperCity) Mark D. Sikes to design the Dallas digs, Julia Amory’s fifth outpost. The chic shortlist of cities that Julia Amory calls home includes glamorous boutiques in Palm Beach, Southampton, Nantucket, and Charleston.

We recently chatted with the founder to get the skinny on her first foray into Texas.

Why Dallas?

Dallas has been one of our most loyal and enthusiastic markets for years. We’ve had an incredible customer base there almost since the beginning of the brand, so opening a store has always felt like a matter of finding the right location rather than deciding whether we wanted to be there. The city has such a strong appreciation for quality, personal style, and entertaining, and those values align so naturally with our brand. It feels like the perfect place for us to establish a permanent home.

Please tell us about how Texans (and Dallasites in particular) have been supporters of Julia Amory since the beginning!

Our Dallas customers have been incredibly supportive from the earliest days of Julia Amory. Whether shopping online, attending pop-ups, or visiting our other boutiques while traveling, they’ve consistently embraced the brand with such enthusiasm. There is a real confidence and individuality to the way women in Dallas dress — they appreciate timeless pieces with personality and aren’t afraid of color or print. That has made the city feel like one of our most natural communities from the very beginning, and we’re so excited to finally be able to serve them with a permanent store.

How did you narrow down where you wanted your Dallas brick-and-mortar to be?

We knew we wanted to be in a neighborhood that reflected the same sense of community and discovery that defines our other boutiques. Knox Street immediately stood out because it has such an exciting mix of established favorites and thoughtfully curated new brands and restaurant concepts. The development itself felt intentional and design-driven, and we loved the opportunity to be part of a destination that encourages people to linger, shop, and spend the day. It felt like the right fit for both our customers and our brand.

Can you share any details about the space itself? Any design details or tidbits?

The store is being designed in collaboration with Mark D. Sikes and his team at Mark D. Sikes Interiors, which is especially exciting because we’ve worked together on several of our boutiques. Mark has such a remarkable ability to create spaces that feel warm, collected, and timeless. The Dallas store will have a residential feel, with layered antiques, custom furnishings, beautiful textiles, and thoughtful details throughout. We always want our stores to feel less like traditional retail spaces and more like welcoming homes that invite people to stay awhile.

What is the timeline for when the store will open? Do you have any fun plans for events or activations coinciding with the opening?

We’re planning to open in fall 2026, and we’re already dreaming up ways to celebrate with our Dallas community. We’ll be hosting a series of special events around the opening, from intimate shopping experiences to celebrations with friends of the brand and local partners. We look forward to sharing more details as we get closer to opening day.

From the newest collections, what are Texans gravitating towards right now?

Our Texas customers have always embraced pieces that are equal parts polished and effortless. They’re drawn to our signature prints, vibrant color, and silhouettes that transition seamlessly from daytime events to dinners, entertaining, and travel. At the moment, we’re seeing a lot of excitement around versatile dresses, elevated separates, and statement pieces that can be styled in multiple ways. There’s a wonderful confidence in the way women in Dallas dress, and they aren’t afraid to make a statement while still investing in pieces they’ll wear for years to come.