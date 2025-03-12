Jose Almodovar, Blair Lamont, Ronnie Espling, Megyn Blanchard join together at the Kemo Sabe kickoff pop-up in Rice Village. (Photo by Nan Studios)
Jose Almodovar, Blair Lamont, Ronnie Espling, Megyn Blanchard join together at the Kemo Sabe kickoff pop-up in Rice Village. (Photo by Nan Studios)

Nancy Almodovar, Shae Johnson dressed in Western inspired outfits paired with Kemo Sabe cowboy hats. (Photo by Nan Studios)

Chelsey Lowe spent the night customizing cowboy hats with Kemo Sabe’s personal touches. (Photo by Nan Studios)

Aaron Gaiser at the limited time Kemo Sabe pop-up in Rice Village. (Photo by Nan Studios)

DJ Dave Wrangler spiced up the night with live tunes at the Kemo Sabe pop-up in Rice Village. (Photo by Nan Studios)

Brea Clarkson helps customize Kemo Sabe cowboy hats with personalized touches. (Photo by Nan Studios)

Blair Lamont wearing a stylish cowboy hat at the Kemo Sabe pop-up in Rice Village. (Photo by Nan Studios)

Alix Bersani, Haley Sarasin show off their Kemo Sabe custom cowboy hats. (Photo by Nan Studios)

The oyster bar was a hit for guests at the Kemo Sabe pop-up event in Rice Village. (Photo by Nan Studios)

The Kemo Sabe pop-up event kicked off Rodeo season with a bang, offering cowboy hat customizations and more. (Photo by Nan Studios)

Guests enjoy complimentary cocktails and hors d'oeuvres at the Kemo Sabe pop-up event. (Photo by Nan Studios)

Fashion / Shopping

Houston’s Own Aspen Oasis — Kemo Sabe Pops Up In Rice Village, Embracing Rodeo Mania

Western Shopping In Style

BY Camryn Bacon // 03.11.25
Houston Rodeo is rocking, and Kemo Sabe of Aspen has brought its high-end Western style to Rice Village. A limited time pop-up shop is showcasing the full Kemo Sabe experience, with a dedicated team ready to assist shoppers with everything they need throughout Rodeo season. Whether it’s creating a custom hat, selecting the perfect jewelry, or finding a pair of cowboy boots, it’s all available. 

Kemo Sabe’s opening night, held in partnership with Nan and Company Properties, was quite the fashionable scene with most attendees decked out in outfits inspired by the brand’s signature style. Known for custom cowboy hats, handcrafted boots, and luxurious Western accessories, Kemo Sabe mixes tradition with luxury, setting the standard for fashion-forward Western wear. 

Fashion enthusiasts at the kickoff event donned a range of stylish Western wear from sleek denim tuxedos to bold colorful dresses, all carefully paired with Kemo Sabe’s cowboy boots and customized hats. Whether knee-high or ankle-length, the boots added a sharp, rugged edge to every outfit, making many of the looks pop with Western charm.

Nan and Company Properties’ Nancy and Jose Almodovar were among those stepping out in fine Western wear.

Kemo Sabe vendors filled the room, offering everything from jewelry and Western belts to silk scarves and more. Selections from Love Tokens, Wild Silks, Jenya Renee, Heather Benjamin, Just Jules, Lady Lancaster, Mountain Gems, Nigaam, Three Sons and Bohlin were highlighted.

As the evening unfolded, everyone had the opportunity to personalize their cowboy hats with custom branding, feathers, character pins and silver hardware, enhancing the shopping experience. Kemo Sabe’s ability to offer finely crafted accessories, like these custom hats, makes it clear that every piece is not just fashion—it’s a work of art. 

With a lively DJ, free cocktails, Maven Coffee and an oyster bar, the scene almost felt like a true Aspen oasis. 

Kemo Sabe’s pop-up shop will be at Rice Village until Sunday, March 23. Learn more here

PC Seen: Vice president Arna Einarsdottir, Jose and Nancy Almodovar, Blair Lamont, Ronnie Espling, Megyn Blanchard, Shae Johnson, Chelsey Lowe, Aaron Gaiser, Dave Wrangler, Brea Clarkson, Alix Bersani, and Haley Sarasin.

