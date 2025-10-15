Kendra Scott boot collection
Kendra Scott Sarah Boot
Stacked from 3 images. Method=B (R=1,S=1)
YELLOW-ROSE-WESTON-BOOT-WHISKY-LEATHER-00
Kendra Scott, Abbie
Kendra Scott Sarah Boot
KS25-YRFALL-LOCATION-2588
KS25-YRFALL-LOCATION-2754
Kendra Scott Yellow Rose Boot Collection
01
09

Austin-based designer Kendra Scott steps into western boots with a stunning collection for both men and women. Here she wears the Abbie.

02
09

The Sarah Boot is available in Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott boutiques and online.

03
09

Kendra Scott introduces her western boots for both men and women to her Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott collections.

04
09

The Weston Boot in the Yellow Rose Boot Collection by Kendra Scott plays to roper design.

05
09

The Abbie boot in the Yellow Rose Boot Collection by Kendra Scott comes in several signature colors.

06
09

The Yellow Rose Boot Collection by Kendra Scott Sarah Boot

07
09

abbie boot

08
09

The Yellow Rose Boot Collection by Kendra Scott in signature green.

09
09

Princes for the Yellow Rose Boot Collection by Kendra Scott range from $298 to $398.

Kendra Scott boot collection
Kendra Scott Sarah Boot
Stacked from 3 images. Method=B (R=1,S=1)
YELLOW-ROSE-WESTON-BOOT-WHISKY-LEATHER-00
Kendra Scott, Abbie
Kendra Scott Sarah Boot
KS25-YRFALL-LOCATION-2588
KS25-YRFALL-LOCATION-2754
Kendra Scott Yellow Rose Boot Collection
Fashion / Shopping

On Heels Of Zac Brown Engagement, Texas Jewelry Queen Kendra Scott Jumps Into Western Wear With Stylish New Cowboy Boots

Paying Homage To Iconic Rebel Women Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn

BY //
Austin-based designer Kendra Scott steps into western boots with a stunning collection for both men and women. Here she wears the Abbie.
The Sarah Boot is available in Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott boutiques and online.
Kendra Scott introduces her western boots for both men and women to her Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott collections.
The Weston Boot in the Yellow Rose Boot Collection by Kendra Scott plays to roper design.
The Abbie boot in the Yellow Rose Boot Collection by Kendra Scott comes in several signature colors.
The Yellow Rose Boot Collection by Kendra Scott Sarah Boot
abbie boot
The Yellow Rose Boot Collection by Kendra Scott in signature green.
Princes for the Yellow Rose Boot Collection by Kendra Scott range from $298 to $398.
1
9

Austin-based designer Kendra Scott steps into western boots with a stunning collection for both men and women. Here she wears the Abbie.

2
9

The Sarah Boot is available in Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott boutiques and online.

3
9

Kendra Scott introduces her western boots for both men and women to her Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott collections.

4
9

The Weston Boot in the Yellow Rose Boot Collection by Kendra Scott plays to roper design.

5
9

The Abbie boot in the Yellow Rose Boot Collection by Kendra Scott comes in several signature colors.

6
9

The Yellow Rose Boot Collection by Kendra Scott Sarah Boot

7
9

abbie boot

8
9

The Yellow Rose Boot Collection by Kendra Scott in signature green.

9
9

Princes for the Yellow Rose Boot Collection by Kendra Scott range from $298 to $398.

Western boot mania has swept into the wheelhouse of popular designer Kendra Scott, whose Texas roots would almost seem to command a collection of Western boots, particularly after she created the Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott collection in 2023. With that, she brought a lifestyle brand that reimagines Western fashion to life, opening Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott boutiques in Austin, Dallas and Houston.

Kendra Scott Sarah Boot
The Sarah Boot is available in Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott boutiques and online.

Add to the Yellow Rose collection of  turquoise and silver jewelry, denims and Western-inspired fashion her personal brand of boots — two designs for women and one for men all in a variety of colors. Scott is one busy entrepreneur as this new venture is being revealed on the heels of her engagement to country music superstar Zac Brown.

The official unveiling of the collection on this Wednesday finds Scott, a native Houstonian and longtime Austin resident, fully enveloped in a Western mood. At least in her Yellow Rose incarnation. For the designer maintains her popular jewelry line with its approachable luxury emphasized by color and beautiful baubles that resonate with customers across a broad spectrum.

YELLOW-ROSE-WESTON-BOOT-WHISKY-LEATHER-00
The Weston Boot in the Yellow Rose Boot Collection by Kendra Scott plays to roper design.

As the boots arrive in the Yellow Rose boutiques and online, Scott provides the modern cowgirl with a singular destination for high-end Western wear across varied apparel and accessories offerings, head to toe.

The Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Boot Collection is home to three distinct styles—Sarah Women’s Boot, Abbie Women’s Boot and Weston Men’s Boot. The women’s boots, includes the brand’s most beloved iconic shapes — including the Elisa and Abbie — within the shaft and vamp embroidery. The men’s boot features a roper silhouette, complete with a rounded toe and classic roper heel, staying true to traditional roper craftsmanship while offering everyday versatility.

Kendra Scott Yellow Rose Boot Collection
Princes for the Yellow Rose Boot Collection by Kendra Scott range from $298 to $398.

“When we set out to create Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott, I wanted it to honor the timeless spirit of Texas while also reflecting my admiration for iconic women like Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn,” Scott, the Yellow Rose founder and chief creative officer, says in a statement.

Fall & Halloween Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025

“Their influence, alongside our customers’ desire for versatile and authentic footwear, led us to envision Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott as a Western-inspired lifestyle brand offering everything from head to toe. Footwear felt like a natural progression toward that goal, bringing everyday style to the modern cowgirl and cowboy in a way that’s familiar to us — through unique shapes, colors and timeless design.”

The boots are hand-crafted with welt construction in genuine cow leather and are available in rich, signature brand colors. The collection ranges in price from $298 to $398, with sizing available from 7.5 to 13 in mens and 5 to 12 in women’s.

Kwiat
AVAILABLE AT Bachendorf's DISCOVER NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,174,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
5126 Bessies Creek Trace
Fulbrook
FOR SALE

5126 Bessies Creek Trace
Fulshear, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
5126 Bessies Creek Trace
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Fairwood | Co-list: Gary Owens-Turftag Group
FOR SALE

14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Cypress, TX

$279,950 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$289,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
5602 Dumfries Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5602 Dumfries Drive
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5602 Dumfries Drive
16019 Old Humble Road
Kohlman
FOR SALE

16019 Old Humble Road
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16019 Old Humble Road
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
4854 Brinkman Street
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$489,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
7023 Crestmont Street
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$240,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$539,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
6135 Jason Street
Robindell
FOR SALE

6135 Jason Street
Houston, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6135 Jason Street
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$410,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
10406 Raritan Drive
Shadow Oaks
FOR SALE

10406 Raritan Drive
Houston, TX

$510,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
10406 Raritan Drive
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Houston, TX

$118,900 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
1702 Utah Street #B
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$605,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
4000 Purdue Street #157
West University Area
FOR SALE

4000 Purdue Street #157
Houston, TX

$250,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4000 Purdue Street #157
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
2818 Chancery Summit Court
City Gate
FOR SALE

2818 Chancery Summit Court
Houston, TX

$357,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
2818 Chancery Summit Court
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
9719 Atwell Drive
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9719 Atwell Drive
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9719 Atwell Drive
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$294,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$500,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X