On Heels Of Zac Brown Engagement, Texas Jewelry Queen Kendra Scott Jumps Into Western Wear With Stylish New Cowboy Boots

The Abbie boot in the Yellow Rose Boot Collection by Kendra Scott comes in several signature colors.

Kendra Scott introduces her western boots for both men and women to her Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott collections.

Austin-based designer Kendra Scott steps into western boots with a stunning collection for both men and women. Here she wears the Abbie.

Western boot mania has swept into the wheelhouse of popular designer Kendra Scott, whose Texas roots would almost seem to command a collection of Western boots, particularly after she created the Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott collection in 2023. With that, she brought a lifestyle brand that reimagines Western fashion to life, opening Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott boutiques in Austin, Dallas and Houston.

Add to the Yellow Rose collection of turquoise and silver jewelry, denims and Western-inspired fashion her personal brand of boots — two designs for women and one for men all in a variety of colors. Scott is one busy entrepreneur as this new venture is being revealed on the heels of her engagement to country music superstar Zac Brown.

The official unveiling of the collection on this Wednesday finds Scott, a native Houstonian and longtime Austin resident, fully enveloped in a Western mood. At least in her Yellow Rose incarnation. For the designer maintains her popular jewelry line with its approachable luxury emphasized by color and beautiful baubles that resonate with customers across a broad spectrum.

As the boots arrive in the Yellow Rose boutiques and online, Scott provides the modern cowgirl with a singular destination for high-end Western wear across varied apparel and accessories offerings, head to toe.

The Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Boot Collection is home to three distinct styles—Sarah Women’s Boot, Abbie Women’s Boot and Weston Men’s Boot. The women’s boots, includes the brand’s most beloved iconic shapes — including the Elisa and Abbie — within the shaft and vamp embroidery. The men’s boot features a roper silhouette, complete with a rounded toe and classic roper heel, staying true to traditional roper craftsmanship while offering everyday versatility.

“When we set out to create Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott, I wanted it to honor the timeless spirit of Texas while also reflecting my admiration for iconic women like Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn,” Scott, the Yellow Rose founder and chief creative officer, says in a statement.

“Their influence, alongside our customers’ desire for versatile and authentic footwear, led us to envision Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott as a Western-inspired lifestyle brand offering everything from head to toe. Footwear felt like a natural progression toward that goal, bringing everyday style to the modern cowgirl and cowboy in a way that’s familiar to us — through unique shapes, colors and timeless design.”

The boots are hand-crafted with welt construction in genuine cow leather and are available in rich, signature brand colors. The collection ranges in price from $298 to $398, with sizing available from 7.5 to 13 in mens and 5 to 12 in women’s.