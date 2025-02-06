Dressing Cool Girls in Austin and Houston For Years, Kick Pleat Opens Its First Dallas Location On Lovers Lane

fbpx
Founded on the belief that "individual style is key to self-expression," Kick Pleat serves discerning shoppers. (Photo by Bruno, Snap The Picture)

Offering a highly curated selection of fashion from both emerging and established designers, Kick Pleat also features a shop-in-shop from innovative New York jewelry designer Marla Aaron. (Photo by Bruno, Snap The Picture)

Marla Aaron and Wendi Koletar Martin celebrate the opening of Kick Pleat in Dallas. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

Dressing the Cool Girls in Austin for more than 20 years, Kick Pleat recently opened their first Dallas location on Lovers Lane, offerings a who's who range of brands from ALÉMAIS to Toteme. (Photo by Bruno, Snap The Picture)

Kick Pleat serves discerning shoppers who desire a unique edit across all fashion categories, from clothing and shoes to accessories and, of course, jewelry. (Photo by Bruno, Snap The Picture)

Known for her playful designs, Marla Aaron first launched her eponymous line in 2012 with an iconic recasting of a carabiner lock in  precious metals.(Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

With flagships in Austin (established in 2003) and Houston (established in 2016), the new Dallas location marks the next chapter in Kick Pleat's expansion.(Photo by Bruno, Snap The Picture)

Featuring their signature jewelry cart that "invites visitors into its 'let's play jewelry' world," the shop-in-shop offers a robust edit of both jewelry and objects. (Photo by Bruno, Snap The Picture)

A large sculpture of a lock carved in natural stone, designed exclusively for the space, sits in front of the Lovers Lane shop. (Photo by Bruno, Snap The Picture)

“We're delighted to open a Kick Pleat store in Dallas as part of our growth in Texas,” notes Wendi Koletar Martin, founder of Kick Pleat. “We saw such great success at our Austin and Houston locations and look forward to tapping into the Dallas market.” (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

Fashion / Shopping

Dressing Cool Girls in Austin and Houston For Years, Kick Pleat Opens Its First Dallas Location On Lovers Lane

The Boutique Features a Shop-in-Shop from Innovative New York Jewelry Designer Marla Aaron

BY // 02.06.25
Dressing the Cool Girls in Austin for more than 20 years, Kick Pleat recently opened its first Dallas location on Lovers Lane, offering a who’s who range of brands from ALÉMAIS to Toteme.

Boasting a highly curated selection of fashion from both emerging and established designers, the boutique also features a shop-in-shop from innovative New York jewelry designer Marla Aaron.

Known for her playful designs, Aaron first launched her eponymous line in 2012 with an iconic recasting of a carabiner lock in precious metals. She rapidly expanded into charms, rings, and bracelets that cleverly open and close. (In fact, Aaron possesses several patents for the innovative designs.)

Prices range from $100 to $300,000. With steadfast collectors of all ages, the brand’s mantra is that “jewelry’s only job is to bring joy to as many people as possible.”

Recently, Kick Pleat hosted a grand opening party that also celebrated Aaron’s decade-long friendship with Martin.

“This is a big moment for the Marla Aaron brand to have our own retail space and to have the shop-in-shop inside of Kick Pleat. It is so much more meaningful because of the long-term friendship I have shared with Wendi,” says Aaron.

A large sculpture of a lock carved in natural stone, designed exclusively for the space, sits in front of the Lovers Lane shop. It’s fitting since Marla Aaron is the top-performing jewelry brand across all of Kick Pleat’s locations. Inside, the dedicated Marla Aaron space offers a glimpse into the brand’s New York City showroom. Featuring their signature jewelry cart that “invites visitors into its ‘let’s play jewelry’ world,” the shop-in-shop offers a robust edit of both jewelry and objects.

Exclusive to Kick Pleat, Aaron designed a Texas Lock that is hand-engraved with bluebonnets. With flagships in Austin (established in 2003) and Houston (established in 2016), the new Dallas location marks the next chapter in Kick Pleat’s expansion.

Founded on the belief that “individual style is key to self-expression,” Kick Pleat serves discerning shoppers who desire a unique edit across all fashion categories, from clothing and shoes to accessories and, of course, jewelry.

Assembling your Valentine’s Day wish list? May we suggest this Total Baguette Trundle Lock Ring in Emerald ($11,200)? Set in 18 karat yellow gold and featuring 2.09 carats of emeralds, it’s the perfect representation of Marla Aaron’s clever designs.

