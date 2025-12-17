Knox Street Announces Impressive Lineup of New Retailers Coming in 2026

The new development, which is a joint venture between BDT & MSD, Trammell Crow Company, the owners of Highland Park Village, and The Retail Connection, will open more than 100,000 square feet of best-in-class restaurants and retailers to the neighborhood following The Knox Hotel’s opening in Fall 2026. (Courtesy)

Trish Wescoat Pound founded TWP to "offer her own take on American sportswear; effortless, unbound, understated pieces that complement the reality of women’s lives." (Courtesy TWP)

Cool Girls, y’all aren’t ready for what’s about to hit Dallas in 2026.

Today, Knox Street announced that they will welcome four coveted retail tenants to their mixed-use development that is anchored by the highly-anticipated The Knox Hotel and Residences, Auberge Collection. The new development, which is a joint venture between BDT & MSD, Trammell Crow Company, the owners of Highland Park Village, and The Retail Connection, will open more than 100,000 square feet of best-in-class restaurants and retailers to the neighborhood following The Knox Hotel’s opening in Fall 2026.

In one power punch of an announcement, Knox Street revealed that lifestyle brands DÔEN , STAUD and TOTEME will be opening their first standalone retail locations in the state, in addition to TWP’s permanent space.

The announcements from Knox Street keep coming, and each one seems better than the last. Earlier this year, PaperCity officially broke the news that Sant Ambroeus, the beloved Milanese restaurant with a cult-like devotion, would open its first Texas location in the development, too. We anxiously await afternoon gatherings over a slice of its iconic Principessa cake and a Shakerato right here in Dallas. Now, we’ll be even better dressed for the occasion.

For the Girls

For the fashion girlies (particularly Millennials and Gen Z), this retail announcement is big news. If you’re on social media at all, fashion from DÔEN, STAUD, and TOTEME undoubtedly floods your feed. Both DÔEN and STAUD originated in California (in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, respectively), and the brands offer a West Coast interpretation of femininity and celebration of womanhood. TOTEME is a fashion house rooted in Swedish sensibilities, with “an appreciation for women’s many roles and how pieces are worn in practice.” Finally, Trish Wescoat Pound founded TWP to “offer her own take on American sportswear; effortless, unbound, understated pieces that complement the reality of women’s lives.” Clearly, Knox Street is looking out for the girls.

These four contemporary brands currently operate storefronts in the buzzy retail hubs you’d imagine, from New York City and Los Angeles to Aspen and Palm Beach. For DÔEN, STAUD, and TOTEME to choose Dallas as their first choice for a standalone shop in Texas feels like a real feather in our sartorial caps.

Christmas items Swipe

















Next

A Vision For World-Class Shopping, Dining, and Hospitality

With each announcement and reveal of new restaurants and retailers, Knox Street continues to deliver on their intention of “setting the pace for contemporary retail, hospitality and residential living in Texas.” At PaperCity, we’re here for it!

“After years of strategic planning and forging incredible partnerships, we are collaborating with the best brands and teams across every industry to create a truly distinct vision for world-class shopping, dining, hospitality, and residential living,” says Sabrina Gleizer, Partner, BDT & MSD Partners.

“We’re extremely excited to bring such a dynamic collection of prominent brands, with both global and local prestige, to Knox Street,” Stephen Summers, head of retail leasing for Knox Street, continues. “This project is an incredible accomplishment for our city as a leading lifestyle destination in the United States, and we could not be more thrilled to welcome everyone, including Auberge Collection and Sant Ambroeus.”

As always, we’ll keep you in the loop first as Knox Street continues to reveal new retailers and restaurants. 2026 is shaping up to be a particularly fabulous time to be in Dallas. But isn’t it always?