La DoubleJ Opens in Dallas with a Trifecta of Energy-Elevating Gatherings

JJ Martin during the "Raise Your Vibration" experience in partnership with Breathe Meditation and Wellness. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

"This is our 'Eclipse' energetic," Martin said about the Dallas location, explaining that the breathtaking wall, embroidered with crystals and sequins, is "all about extreme transformation and meant to rocket yourself into a new place." (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

La DoubleJ founder JJ Martin at the opening cocktail party at the new Dallas store in Highland Park Village. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

As the fashion capital of Italy, Milan is home to some of the chicest women in the world — and the inimitable style finally found a Texas HQ when maximalist Milanese lifestyle brand La DoubleJ opened its second U.S. location in Dallas’ Highland Park Village last month.

From the outside, the buzzy brand — which was founded in Milan in 2015 by L.A. native JJ Martin — sells joyful, feel-good fashion and home goods in eye-popping prints. For Martin, however, it’s the inside that matters most.

“At La DoubleJ, we are about so much more than embellishing your outsides,” she said.

Elevating Your Style & Your State

La DoubleJ’s ebullient identity is deeply rooted in its mission to elevate one’s style and one’s state. Their mantra, Raise Your Vibration, manifests itself via The Sisterhood, which Martin describes as “the accumulation of the thousands of spiritual, energetic, emotional, and physical lessons that I’ve picked up along my wanderlust, ever-evolving spiritual journey.” The Sisterhood is La DoubleJ’s free community portal to higher consciousness, granting access to a toolkit of online practices (e.g., yoga and breathwork), Martin’s Rolodex of spiritual teachers and practitioners via the Healer Book, and invitations to weekly wellness sessions, some held in the Sacred Grotta of the brand’s Milan flagship.

“This is our ‘Eclipse’ energetic,” Martin said about the Dallas location, explaining that the breathtaking wall, embroidered with crystals and sequins, is “all about extreme transformation and meant to rocket yourself into a new place.”

Even Martin’s title, Creative Commander and Chief Spiritual Officer, underscores the brand’s commitment to elevating joy and kindness for its community. “Dallas locals embody these characteristics naturally, so we’re really excited to be broadening our La DoubleJ Sisterhood to this city,” Martin said.

SHOP Swipe



















Next

It’s fitting that La DoubleJ opened in Dallas in October — the most mystical month of the year. The glimmering 1,985-square-foot boutique showcases its new Energy Elevating Jewel Collection, a consciousness-boosting mix of charms and chains. Dallas shoppers can find the full spectrum of the fashion offerings in La DoubleJ’s signature punchy palette (color has frequency, too, after all), including a dedicated shrine to homeware with different families of porcelain, dozens of linen patterns, mountains of Murano glassware, and handcrafted ceramics.

La DoubleJ Triples the Fun

In celebration of the boutique’s opening (and contemporaneous with Martin’s trip for her two vivacious talks at Texas Design Week Dallas), Martin touched down in Dallas — her first visit! — and hosted three energy-elevating, mood-boosting gatherings for the newly minted Dallas Sisterhood. Morning, noon, and night, La DoubleJ raised the vibration.

Martin showcased the brand’s newly-launched Beto Val Homeware Collection at an intimate luncheon she hosted at Park House. Surrealist artist Val’s fantastic creatures adorned the tables (and windows!). Guests (including Amy Astley, editor-in-chief of Architectural Digest) donned La DoubleJ and relished their time in Martin’s effervescent orbit. Naturally, she did our favorite thing — told us how fabulous we are!

The Sisterhood, Martin explained, is meant “to meet people where they are. It’s a connection to your higher self; [the Sisterhood] gives you permission to live authentically.” She knows from experience, too. “When I plugged into my higher consciousness, life became so much more abundant.”

The party continued the following evening when Shelby Goff, Meghan Looney, and Zoe Bonnette co-hosted the opening cocktail party in the store. More than 100 guests dressed to the nines in their festive finery, sipping Aperol spritzes and generally living la dolce vita. Pizzana delighted the crowd by delivering pizzas in custom La DoubleJ-branded sleeves. Everyone, it seems, came ready to shop, proving why La DoubleJ picked Dallas for their second stateside home-away-from-home.

Capping off the three-day celebration, La DoubleJ doubled down on its mission by hosting a “Raise Your Vibration” experience in partnership with Breathe Meditation and Wellness. Guests joined Martin for a morning of guided breathwork, immersive sound healing, and a nurturing Sisterhood circle that helped them reconnect with their authentic selves.

All three events showcased the brand’s vivacious spirit that comes alive in everything Martin touches. Cheers to a new Sisterhood in Dallas.

I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to pledge La DoubleJ.

PC Spotted: Amy Astley, Victoria Snee, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Treasure Maddox Hannah, Martin Brudnizki, Christina Jafar, Caitlin Wilson, Deborah Scott, Elisa Summers, Heather Washburn, Krystal Schlegel, Lisa Rocchio, Ann Marie Scichili, Joyce Goss, Lorene Agather, Katherine Levy, Kennedy Boscamp Andrews, London Boscamp, Kristen Kilpatrick, Olivia Mangrum, Brian Bolke, and Tiffany Davros.