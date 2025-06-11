The Buzzy Milanese Brand Known For Maximalist Prints Will Open a Boutique in Dallas

More than strictly fashion, La DoubleJ is a true lifestyle label. If you need a brilliant and bright tablescape, look no further than the enviable Italian-crafted plates and chargers.

La Double J’adore. Yes, we love the chic Milanese fashion and home wares label known for its vibrant prints and founded by J.J. Martin. In late September, La DoubleJ opens its second U.S. store — the first in Texas — in Dallas’ Highland Park Village. Martin, a Los Angeles native, isn’t your run-of-the-mill CEO, but rather the creative commander and chief spiritual officer of the brand, with a background as a journalist. She landed in Milan in 2001 as a contributing editor for Harper’s Bazaar, WSJ Magazine, and Wallpaper* and forged a community with the city’s art, architecture, design, and fashion creatives. She also began a journey to find soul workers, educators, and healers to deepen her understanding and involvement in the spiritual and wellness worlds.

What began as an online shoppable magazine with the dual purpose of selling her collection of vintage clothing and highlighting her adopted city’s female creative captains morphed in 2017 to a full array of maximalist fashion with eye-popping prints, cut with easy glamour. La DoubleJ is also known for exclusive collaborations with noted global partners. They’ve had a pajama capsule for Bulgari Hotels’ VIP Suites and an entire beach takeover to herald the launch of their collection with Acqua di Parma. Other bedfellows have included Sotheby’s, Kartell, Hotel Pellicano, Six Senses, and Passalacqua.

More than strictly fashion, La DoubleJ is a true lifestyle label. If you need a brilliant and bright tablescape, look no further than the enviable Italian-crafted plates and chargers; we have our eye on the Poseidon charger in dusty pink porcelain ($149), a Murano glass carafe in green ($563), and placemats, and napkins. And, for the finishing touch, the big Bubble vase in Wildbird Blu ($563) with fresh-cut peonies from your garden haphazardly arranged.

If you can’t wait until La DoubleJ opens this fall, consider joining The Sisterhood on the brand’s site. It’s filled with digital practices from high-vibe healers with spiritual, energetic, and physical lessons, and by registering, you receive a full toolkit of online practices from trusted teachers on everything from Yoga Nidra to breathwork, as well as access to their spiritual yellow pages, the Healer Book, which chronicles places and things around the globe that Martin has discovered.

J.J. Martin will speak; sign her book, Mamma Milano: Lessons From the Motherland; and create an experiential event at Texas Design Week Dallas, November 3 through 7, 2025. The TXDW schedule will be posted soon at texasdesignweek.com.

See you this fall in Highland Park Village for the unveiling of the new boutique and its Raise Your Vibration Station. We’re not quite sure what that is, but we can’t wait to find out.