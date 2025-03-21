5 Great Female-Owned Businesses In Dallas’ Lakewood — How to Spend a Day in Hillside Village

After the birth of her third child (and subsequent hormone-related skincare woes), Michele Henry founded FACE FOUNDRIÉ in 2019 in Edina, Minnesota with the intention of offering affordable and accessible facial treatments. (Courtesy)

Springtime always puts a pep in my step. The recent sunshine-filled days and breezy afternoons make me excited to do a little yard maintenance. My flower beds beckon for new additions, and I eagerly await seeing dormant blooms pop up. I don’t know about you, but *I* could use a little freshening up for spring, too. Since March is Women’s History Month, I’ve mapped out an ideal self-care Saturday itinerary, visiting three wellness businesses within the same shopping center in Lakewood’s Hillside Village.

Sessions Pilates – Founded by Brittany Grignon

Like a bear awakening from its winter hibernation, it’s time for me to start stretching and moving my body more. I will start my morning with a class at Session Pilates. Founded seven years ago by Brittany Grignon (with her original location in the Knox/Henderson area), Session Pilates offers 50-minute classes on the reformer. An individual class costs $32, which seems like a worthy self-care investment to lengthen and strengthen. I particularly enjoy a hard workout that doesn’t leave me drenched in sweat. The classes are small, too, with only a dozen reformers in the room, allowing instructors to give personal attention to each student.

As a person who has quite literally never been flexible enough to touch their own toes, perhaps I should spring for a multi-pack membership.

SUGARED + BRONZED® – Founded by Courtney Claghorn

After my workout, my long and lean self will head across the parking lot to SUGARED + BRONZED®. Courtney Claghorn founded SUGARED + BRONZED® 15 years ago. What began as a tanning service in Claghorn’s Santa Monica, California apartment now functions as the country’s largest destination for sugaring hair removal and sunless tanning. In addition to Lakewood, the North Texas locations include Highland Park, Addison, and Plano.

I recently tried SUGARED + BRONZED® and received my first spray tan, at the ripe age of 38. I arrived haggard; I left revived. If you’re traveling to a tropical destination or are attending an event where you’ll be photographed — get a spray tan. You’re guaranteed to look more attractive.

FACE FOUNDRIÉ– Founded by Michele Henry

Now that my body is well-tended to, I shall turn my attention to my face and receive a few treatments at FACE FOUNDRIÉ. After the birth of her third child (and subsequent hormone-related skincare woes), Michele Henry founded FACE FOUNDRIÉ in 2019 in Edina, Minnesota with the intention of offering affordable and accessible facial treatments. FACE FOUNDRIÉ even offers 40-minute “focused facials.” I’d opt for the “Clean + Natural” Focused Facial ($75), which “promotes skin cell turnover with light exfoliation and Gua Sha massage.” I live for a Gua Sha massage, so count me in.

While I’m there, I’ll get my brows laminated and my lashes tinted and lifted, too.

By this point, I am quite literally glowing. Since this self-care Saturday has been all about *me,* it’s time to turn my attention to others and buy some presents for my godchildren and other young people in my life.

The Little Things – Founded by Amanda Fink & Cindy Weed

For a friend who recently had a baby, I will pop-in to The Little Things. Founded in Lakewood by Amanda Fink a decade ago, the store “uses high quality, natural fabrics, and conscientious production from curated brands to offer the most modern and fun fashions for the littlest customers.” The co-owners just so happen to be a mother/daughter duo!

This Flutter Dress ($44) in the Bunnies print is particularly charming for baby’s first Easter.

Pink Sundays – Founded by Amanda Fink & Cindy Weed

A year ago, the same Lakewood-based duo, Fink and Cindy Weed, opened Pink Sundays, a trendy shop for teens and tweens. Pink Sundays offers clothing, accessories, gifts, and even dorm décor. (Fittingly for teens, they are located right by Sephora!)

Perhaps based off my own obsession with Limited Too silk pajama sets as a 10-year-old girl, but I’d surely select this Spring Things Loungewear Set ($50) for the tween in my life’s next slumber party.

With my body refreshed and the economy stimulated by supporting women-owned businesses, that’s my recipe for an ideal Saturday in Lakewood’s Hillside Village.