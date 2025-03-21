Lakewood Hillside Village
Lakewood Hillside Village
Lakewood Hillside Village
Lakewood Hillside Village
Lakewood Hillside Village
01
05

Sugared + Bronzed began as a tanning service in Claghorn's Santa Monica, California apartment and now functions as the country's largest destination for sugaring hair removal and sunless tanning. (Courtesy)

02
05

Courtney Claghorn founded SUGARED + BRONZED® 15 years ago. (Courtesy)

03
05

Session Pilates offers 50-minute classes on the reformer. An individual class costs $32, which seems like a worthy self-care investment to lengthen and strengthen. (Courtesy)

04
05

Brittany Grignon founded Session Pilates seven years ago, with her original location in the Knox/Henderson area. (Courtesy)

05
05

After the birth of her third child (and subsequent hormone-related skincare woes), Michele Henry founded FACE FOUNDRIÉ in 2019 in Edina, Minnesota with the intention of offering affordable and accessible facial treatments. (Courtesy)

Lakewood Hillside Village
Lakewood Hillside Village
Lakewood Hillside Village
Lakewood Hillside Village
Lakewood Hillside Village
Fashion / Shopping

5 Great Female-Owned Businesses In Dallas’ Lakewood — How to Spend a Day in Hillside Village

Celebrate Women's History Month By Supporting These East Dallas Wellness Studios & Shops

BY // 03.21.25
Sugared + Bronzed began as a tanning service in Claghorn's Santa Monica, California apartment and now functions as the country's largest destination for sugaring hair removal and sunless tanning. (Courtesy)
Courtney Claghorn founded SUGARED + BRONZED® 15 years ago. (Courtesy)
Session Pilates offers 50-minute classes on the reformer. An individual class costs $32, which seems like a worthy self-care investment to lengthen and strengthen. (Courtesy)
Brittany Grignon founded Session Pilates seven years ago, with her original location in the Knox/Henderson area. (Courtesy)
After the birth of her third child (and subsequent hormone-related skincare woes), Michele Henry founded FACE FOUNDRIÉ in 2019 in Edina, Minnesota with the intention of offering affordable and accessible facial treatments. (Courtesy)
1
5

Sugared + Bronzed began as a tanning service in Claghorn's Santa Monica, California apartment and now functions as the country's largest destination for sugaring hair removal and sunless tanning. (Courtesy)

2
5

Courtney Claghorn founded SUGARED + BRONZED® 15 years ago. (Courtesy)

3
5

Session Pilates offers 50-minute classes on the reformer. An individual class costs $32, which seems like a worthy self-care investment to lengthen and strengthen. (Courtesy)

4
5

Brittany Grignon founded Session Pilates seven years ago, with her original location in the Knox/Henderson area. (Courtesy)

5
5

After the birth of her third child (and subsequent hormone-related skincare woes), Michele Henry founded FACE FOUNDRIÉ in 2019 in Edina, Minnesota with the intention of offering affordable and accessible facial treatments. (Courtesy)

Springtime always puts a pep in my step. The recent sunshine-filled days and breezy afternoons make me excited to do a little yard maintenance. My flower beds beckon for new additions, and I eagerly await seeing dormant blooms pop up. I don’t know about you, but *I* could use a little freshening up for spring, too. Since March is Women’s History Month, I’ve mapped out an ideal self-care Saturday itinerary, visiting three wellness businesses within the same shopping center in Lakewood’s Hillside Village.

Sessions Pilates – Founded by Brittany Grignon

Like a bear awakening from its winter hibernation, it’s time for me to start stretching and moving my body more. I will start my morning with a class at Session Pilates. Founded seven years ago by Brittany Grignon (with her original location in the Knox/Henderson area), Session Pilates offers 50-minute classes on the reformer. An individual class costs $32, which seems like a worthy self-care investment to lengthen and strengthen. I particularly enjoy a hard workout that doesn’t leave me drenched in sweat. The classes are small, too, with only a dozen reformers in the room, allowing instructors to give personal attention to each student.

As a person who has quite literally never been flexible enough to touch their own toes, perhaps I should spring for a multi-pack membership.

Brittany Grignon founded Session Pilates seven years ago, with her original location in the Knox/Henderson area. (Courtesy)
Brittany Grignon founded Session Pilates seven years ago, with her original location in the Knox/Henderson area. (Courtesy)

SUGARED + BRONZED® – Founded by Courtney Claghorn

After my workout, my long and lean self will head across the parking lot to SUGARED + BRONZED®. Courtney Claghorn founded SUGARED + BRONZED® 15 years ago. What began as a tanning service in Claghorn’s Santa Monica, California apartment now functions as the country’s largest destination for sugaring hair removal and sunless tanning. In addition to Lakewood, the North Texas locations include Highland Park, Addison, and Plano.

I recently tried SUGARED + BRONZED® and received my first spray tan, at the ripe age of 38. I arrived haggard; I left revived. If you’re traveling to a tropical destination or are attending an event where you’ll be photographed — get a spray tan. You’re guaranteed to look more attractive.

FACE FOUNDRIÉ– Founded by Michele Henry

Now that my body is well-tended to, I shall turn my attention to my face and receive a few treatments at FACE FOUNDRIÉ. After the birth of her third child (and subsequent hormone-related skincare woes), Michele Henry founded FACE FOUNDRIÉ in 2019 in Edina, Minnesota with the intention of offering affordable and accessible facial treatments. FACE FOUNDRIÉ even offers 40-minute “focused facials.” I’d opt for the “Clean + Natural” Focused Facial ($75), which “promotes skin cell turnover with light exfoliation and Gua Sha massage.” I live for a Gua Sha massage, so count me in.

While I’m there, I’ll get my brows laminated and my lashes tinted and lifted, too.

By this point, I am quite literally glowing. Since this self-care Saturday has been all about *me,* it’s time to turn my attention to others and buy some presents for my godchildren and other young people in my life.

Lakewood Hillside Village
After the birth of her third child (and subsequent hormone-related skincare woes), Michele Henry founded FACE FOUNDRIÉ in 2019 in Edina, Minnesota with the intention of offering affordable and accessible facial treatments. (Courtesy)

The Little Things – Founded by Amanda Fink & Cindy Weed

For a friend who recently had a baby, I will pop-in to The Little Things. Founded in Lakewood by Amanda Fink a decade ago, the store “uses high quality, natural fabrics, and conscientious production from curated brands to offer the most modern and fun fashions for the littlest customers.” The co-owners just so happen to be a mother/daughter duo!

This Flutter Dress ($44) in the Bunnies print is particularly charming for baby’s first Easter.

Pink Sundays – Founded by Amanda Fink & Cindy Weed

A year ago, the same Lakewood-based duo, Fink and Cindy Weed, opened Pink Sundays, a trendy shop for teens and tweens. Pink Sundays offers clothing, accessories, gifts, and even dorm décor. (Fittingly for teens, they are located right by Sephora!)

Perhaps based off my own obsession with Limited Too silk pajama sets as a 10-year-old girl, but I’d surely select this Spring Things Loungewear Set ($50) for the tween in my life’s next slumber party.

With my body refreshed and the economy stimulated by supporting women-owned businesses, that’s my recipe for an ideal Saturday in Lakewood’s Hillside Village.

Featured Events

Featured Properties

Swipe
314 Hunters Trail Street
Hunters Creek
FOR SALE

314 Hunters Trail Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$6,900,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Murphy
This property is listed by: Janice Murphy (281) 236-6853 Email Realtor
314 Hunters Trail Street
101 Westcott Street #404
Memorial Park
FOR SALE

101 Westcott Street #404
Houston, TX

$869,000 Learn More about this property
Betty Shindler
This property is listed by: Betty Shindler (713) 392-8422 Email Realtor
101 Westcott Street #404
3606 Glen Arbor Drive
Braes Heights
FOR SALE

3606 Glen Arbor Drive
Houston, TX

$1,900,000 Learn More about this property
Victoria Minton
This property is listed by: Victoria Minton (713) 398-4932 Email Realtor
3606 Glen Arbor Drive
11414 St Germain Way
Royal Oaks Country Club
FOR SALE

11414 St Germain Way
Houston, TX

$2,149,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Bielstein
This property is listed by: Anne Bielstein (713) 558-3262 Email Realtor
11414 St Germain Way
5502 Buffalo Speedway
West University Place
FOR SALE

5502 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX

$3,950,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Reed
This property is listed by: Patricia Reed (713) 253-9024 Email Realtor
5502 Buffalo Speedway
1450 Waseca Street
Spring Valley
FOR SALE

1450 Waseca Street
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Clint Simpson
This property is listed by: Clint Simpson (281) 639-7191 Email Realtor
1450 Waseca Street
4722 Waring Street
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4722 Waring Street
Houston, TX

$2,395,000 Learn More about this property
Sarah Callaway Sulma
This property is listed by: Sarah Callaway Sulma (713) 299-9888 Email Realtor
4722 Waring Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X