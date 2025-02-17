London Jewelry Favorite’s First United States Store Is An Upper Kirby Jewel — Lark & Berry’s Lab-Grown Diamonds Turn Heads

Lark & Berry designs with lab grown diamonds and gemstones have been worn by stars across the globe.

Lark & Berry's Laura Chavez is bringing her must-have lab grown diamonds and gemstones to Houston in a charming boutique in Upper Kirby.

For those who agree that diamonds are a girl’s best friend, say hello to your new BFF — Laura Chavez. She has been changing the way the world looks at diamonds from her boutique jewelry store Lark & Berry in London since 2018. The proponent of lab-grown or cultured diamonds chose Houston’s Upper Kirby District for her first United States boutique and has been open for a few months.

And what a new Houston jewel box it is, vitrines sparkling with to-die-for diamond confections as well as the occasional pieces with emeralds, sapphires and rubies — all lab grown. All designed by Chavez. And all at shockingly good prices. ( The two-carat lab-grown diamond studs that I purchased at a different retailer were priced three times higher than the same offered at Lark & Berry. Arrrggg!)

In addition to a grand collection of pieces, the boutique offers custom designs particularly in engagement rings, jewelry repairs, ear piercing and other gemological needs.

So popular are her elegant if affordable jewelry that Chavez’ designs have graced the red carpet at the Oscars, Golden Globes and Met Gala and have been worn by a number of celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Kate Beckinsale and Kylie Minogue.

The Mexico native’s road to jewelry design was unexpected for aa woman who holds a double major in economics and managerial studies from Rice University and an MBA from London Business School.

PaperCity learned more about this growing business in an email interview with the London resident.

“One thing I always tell people is that Lark & Berry is about more than just jewelry — it’s about changing an industry for the better,” Chavez writes. “The luxury world is evolving and sustainability is no longer an afterthought. It’s a necessity. We’re proud to be part of that shift.”

PaperCity: How did you transition from earning an MBA to jewelry design?

Laura Chavez: My transition into jewelry design happened unexpectedly but made perfect sense once I discovered lab-grown diamonds. While earning my MBA at London Business School, I took a jewelry course out of curiosity, and that’s where I first learned about lab-grown diamonds.

I was completely blown away. These were real diamonds, chemically and physically identical to mined ones, but without the environmental destruction or ethical concerns.

The more I researched, the more I saw the potential for disruption in the luxury space. Most brands using lab-grown diamonds at the time focused on engagement rings, but no one was pushing the boundaries with innovative, design-led fine jewelry. That was my aha moment. I knew I had found a way to merge my entrepreneurial mindset with a business that aligned with my values. From there, Lark & Berry was born.

PC: Do you feel like both the left and right sides of your brain are at work in your creative/business process?

LC: Absolutely. Running Lark & Berry is a constant mix of creativity and strategy. The business side requires me to think about branding, growth and educating consumers on why lab-grown diamonds are the future. But at the same time, I’m deeply involved in the creative process. Designing pieces that push boundaries and feel fresh and modern.

I never wanted Lark & Berry to be just another jewelry brand. The designs had to stand out, and the messaging had to shift perceptions about what luxury jewelry could be. Balancing both sides — business and artistry — keeps things exciting and makes sure we’re always evolving.

PC: Where does the creativity/inspiration for your designs come from?

LC: Inspiration comes from everywhere. Architecture, nature, art, even just walking around London and noticing interesting details. I love blending classic and contemporary elements, creating pieces that feel timeless but also have a bit of an edge. I also think a lot about how jewelry makes people feel. Luxury should be about self expression and confidence, not just status. That’s why we focus on bold yet elegant designs that people can wear every day, not just for special occasions.

PC: When did you first start selling lab-grown diamonds?

LC: We opened our first store in London in 2018, and from day one, we were fully committed to lab-grown diamonds. At the time, most brands using lab-grown diamonds were focused on engagement rings, but I wanted to take a different approach — designing fine jewelry that people could wear and enjoy daily.