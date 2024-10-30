A New Luxury Nail Salon Debuts in Dallas With Botanical and Bubbly Bars — Le Fruit Brings Clean Beauty to Bishop Arts

The third step in the Le Fruit experience is a visit to The Botanical Bar. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

As soon as you walk into Le Fruit, the Exxir Design team made sure to sweep guests away with its fluted marble, custom tiling, beautiful wall fabrications, and three experiential bars. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Local real estate and hospitality firm Exxir Capital has been steadily expanding its footprint across Dallas’ Bishop Arts District since 2019. Exxir CEO Michael Nazerian first brought new residential buildings, restaurants and bars including Paradiso, Botanist (now Bar Eden), Tejas, and Casablanca to the neighborhood. He now has plans to build a new boutique hotel, 600 apartments, more restaurants (under the director of experience and former Trinity Groves CEO Julian Rodarte), a private club, and underground discotheque to Bishop Arts. But in the meantime, a stunning new nail salon, Le Fruit, is the latest addition in Exxir’s portfolio.

Situated next to Tejas, Le Fruit’s entrance is simply chic and a bit unassuming. But as soon as you walk in, the Exxir Design team made sure to sweep guests away with its fluted marble, custom tiling, beautiful wall fabrications, and three experiential bars. The most stunning is the 20-foot Colour Bar where guests can choose from a display of custom Dazzle Dry and gel colors. Le Fruit features clean beauty products with all 10 gel polishes free from harsh chemicals. And of course, Dazzle Dry is vegan and cruelty-free as well, while having the ability to dry super fast.

But before you choose your color, make sure to stop by the Bubbly Bar for a complimentary cocktail. A unique addition to the usual nail salon plastic cup of wine or Prosecco, Le Fruit offers sparkling rosé served over ice and presented in chilled crystal coupes at 34 degrees. There are five different options including Lady Kir Royale with a splash of fino sherry and black currant, a prickly pear and grapefruit concoction called Texas Hold ‘Em, Julieta with cucumber, mint, rose, and lime, and more.

The third step in the Le Fruit experience is a visit to The Botanical Bar. Here, guests choose from salts, scrubs, milks, florals, and fresh herbs to personalize treatments. Some featured choices are chamomile, eucalyptus, hibiscus, rosebud, lavender, and citrus.

Natural manicures start at $40, pedicures at $55, or book mani + pedi combo for $90. Add-ons include Dazzle Dry ($10), gel ($25), and botanical bowls ($30).