Texas Fashion Icon Lela Rose Debuts Retail Residency at Fort Worth’s Bowie House

After debuting a holiday capsule collection at Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection last year, New York City-based and Dallas-raised fashion designer Lela Rose returns to the hotel’s boutique space with Lela Rose, a refined retail experience that meshes modern Western flair with elegance and a bit of whimsy — a vibe that fits perfectly at Bowie House.

“I’m thrilled to be opening in Bowie House, not just because it feels like a home away from home, but also because of what a truly unique hotel experience it offers,” Rose tells PaperCity. “Being from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, I know how special the local client is and the value they place on high-quality and heirloom pieces, and am excited by the opportunity to engage with those also passing through.”

Reimagined in collaboration with Bowie House and New York-based design firm Studio DB, the Lela Rose boutique features feminine touches, Southern charm, and a mix of textures. Expect detailed cowgirl boots and fringed leather, feminine occasion wear, vintage finds sourced by Rose herself, and assorted accessories and décor such as chunky western belts, bolo ties, brass tabletop pieces, and eclectic floral vases — depending on what catches the designer’s eye as she travels to collect pieces. An item that Rose herself is most excited about? The store’s vintage kimono skirts.

Vintage Kimono Skirts and Lela Rose Ranch

“We start by sourcing vintage fabrics used to make kimonos and hand-rolling sections into tubular shapes to create the most beautiful, patterned fringe,” she says. “Each skirt is cut from a different section of the fabric, making them all unique and truly one of one. Plus, they’re just fabulous anytime you move.”

Rose’s other line of products, Lela Rose Ranch, is also for sale in the space. Inspired by her upbringing on her family ranch, Lela Rose Ranch is designed with heritage in each piece. Her custom Rey Rosa toile is designed as a homage to her father and the family ranch, and features personal motifs ranging from her family dog to vignettes from the ranch itself, and appears on dresses, separates, and tucked in the lining of the upcycled suede jackets. Lela Rose Ranch also includes a range of vintage and one-of-a-kind items, such as belt buckles and brooches.

Rose has formal training as a sculptor and painter. It was her time attending Parsons School of Design where she fell in love with New York City. She prides herself on the ability to produce apparel locally, while focusing on and supporting her network of sewers, manufacturers, artisans, pattern specialists, and small businesses in New York City. Her works, sold at Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and Nordstrom, demonstrate effortless luxury that blends big city quality with Texas charm.

At various times throughout the year, Rose will be available for client appointments, as well as client luncheons, cocktail hours, and styling. Rose truly champions what it means to have a direct-to-consumer experience — taking learnings from physically being in the fitting rooms and hearing real-time feedback and applying it to the pieces she sources and how she designs future collections.

The Lela Rose store at Bowie House is now open Sunday through Monday from 11 am to 5 pm, and Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm.