On June 12, accessories designer Lele Sadoughi and fine art photographer Gray Malin will debut a limited-edition, 13-piece collection of accessories.

The collection includes earrings, hair accessories, hats, handbags, and a bag charm featuring some of Malin's most iconic scenic photography.

Locations featured include Maui, Miami's South Beach, Waikiki Beach, and Provence.

The duo, who were both raised in Dallas, partnered together closely to bring their shared vision to life.

The campaign features both Malin and Sadoughi at Malin's office and studio in Los Angeles.

The collaboration succeeds in blending "the fun and feminine NYC-based accessories brand with the wanderlust aesthetic of the LA-based Gray Malin brand."

Sadoughi in the Capri Long Brim Bucket Hat.

Dallasites can stop in to the Lele Sadoughi jewel box at Highland Park Village on launch day this Thursday, June 12, from 10 am to 6 pm to shop the collection while enjoying light refreshments.

The Lele Sadoughi x Gray Malin collection drops on Thursday, June 12, at 9 am CST and will be available for purchase at Lele Sadoughi in Highland Park Village, as well as at LeleSadoughi.com, Shopbop, Nordstrom, and Bloomingdale's.

Prices range from $50 for the La Fontelina Lucy Canvas Tote to $295 for the Bucket Bag, which also features a scene from Capri's iconic beach club.

Fashion / Shopping

Lele Sadoughi and Gray Malin Drop Limited-Edition Accessories Collection Featuring His Fine Art Photography

The Dallas-Raised Creatives Join Forces By Creating "Wearable Art"

BY // 06.10.25
This Thursday, June 12, accessories designer Lele Sadoughi and fine art photographer Gray Malin will debut a limited-edition, 13-piece collection of accessories that includes earrings, hair accessories, hats, handbags, and a bag charm featuring some of Malin’s most iconic scenic photography.

Both raised in Dallas, the duo partnered closely to bring their shared vision to life. The collaboration succeeds in blending “the fun and feminine NYC-based accessories brand with the wanderlust aesthetic of the LA-based Gray Malin brand.”

Prices range from $50 for the La Fontelina Lucy Canvas Tote to $295 for the Bucket Bag, which also features a scene from Capri’s iconic beach club. Other locations featured include Maui, Miami’s South Beach, Waikiki Beach, and Provence.

“As a photographer, my goal has always been to bring beauty and joy into everyday life — and this collaboration with Lele Sadoughi takes that vision to a whole new level. Seeing my prints reimagined on accessories that people can wear, style, and make their own is incredibly exciting. It’s a fresh and unexpected way to connect with the art, and I love how personal it becomes when it’s part of your daily wardrobe,” says Malin.

He continues, “Working with Lele has been such a fun adventure. I’ve always loved bold design and thoughtful detail, and Lele Sadoughi’s pieces are the perfect canvas to bring some of my favorite prints to life in an entirely new way.”

Dallasites can stop in to the Lele Sadoughi jewel box at Highland Park Village on launch day this Thursday, June 12, from 1o am to 6 pm to shop the collection while enjoying light refreshments. Ideal for summer wanderlust, the capsule collection perfectly blends Sadoughi’s and Malin’s signature styles.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Gray Malin to bring his iconic photography into three-dimensional, wearable art. For this collection, we had access to Gray’s master archive and selected some of his most notable beach and landscapes to directly screenprint on bags, headbands, jewelry, and scarves. We added our signature embellishments of pearls and crystals to add depth, shimmer, and texture to bring these images to life,” says Sadoughi.

The Lele Sadoughi x Gray Malin collection drops on Thursday, June 12, at 9 am CST and will be available for purchase at Lele Sadoughi in Highland Park Village, as well as at LeleSadoughi.com, Shopbop, Nordstrom, and Bloomingdale’s.

