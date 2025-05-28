LOEWE_2025_10TH_YEAR_PUZZLE_ANNIVERSARY_COLLAGES_RGB_CROPPED_5X4_Confetti_1 (Photo by Loewe)
Loewe's "most symbolic creation," the Puzzle bag, which just turned 10. (Photo by Loewe)

To celebrate, Loewe just dropped the Puzzle 10 collection, which include 19 re-editions of favorite animations from the last decade, in addition to one spectacular (and particularly festive!) new design. (Photo by Loewe)

The collection showcases a range of techniques, including appliqué, embroidery, and cross-stitch, as well as Loewe's signature leather marquetry. (Photo by Loewe)

Details from the Ken Price Re-edition. (Photo by Loewe)

The "William Morris" Re-edition juxtaposes nature and punk, as if wildflowers were painted on a leather jacket. (Photo by Loewe)

Details on the William De Morgan Re-Edition. (Photo by Loewe)

The "Multicolour" Re-edition from 2017 screams pop art. (Photo by Loewe)

"Patchwork" Re-edition from 2018 (Photo by Loewe)

Fashion / Shopping

Loewe Celebrates a Decade of Their Iconic Puzzle Bag

The Spanish Atelier Launches 19 Re-Editions From Past Collections (and One New Style!)

BY // 05.28.25
photography Loewe
Loewe's "most symbolic creation," the Puzzle bag, which just turned 10. (Photo by Loewe)
To celebrate, Loewe just dropped the Puzzle 10 collection, which include 19 re-editions of favorite animations from the last decade, in addition to one spectacular (and particularly festive!) new design. (Photo by Loewe)
The collection showcases a range of techniques, including appliqué, embroidery, and cross-stitch, as well as Loewe's signature leather marquetry. (Photo by Loewe)
Details from the Ken Price Re-edition. (Photo by Loewe)
The "William Morris" Re-edition juxtaposes nature and punk, as if wildflowers were painted on a leather jacket. (Photo by Loewe)
Details on the William De Morgan Re-Edition. (Photo by Loewe)
The "Multicolour" Re-edition from 2017 screams pop art. (Photo by Loewe)
"Patchwork" Re-edition from 2018 (Photo by Loewe)
Loewe's "most symbolic creation," the Puzzle bag, which just turned 10. (Photo by Loewe)

To celebrate, Loewe just dropped the Puzzle 10 collection, which include 19 re-editions of favorite animations from the last decade, in addition to one spectacular (and particularly festive!) new design. (Photo by Loewe)

The collection showcases a range of techniques, including appliqué, embroidery, and cross-stitch, as well as Loewe's signature leather marquetry. (Photo by Loewe)

Details from the Ken Price Re-edition. (Photo by Loewe)

The "William Morris" Re-edition juxtaposes nature and punk, as if wildflowers were painted on a leather jacket. (Photo by Loewe)

Details on the William De Morgan Re-Edition. (Photo by Loewe)

The "Multicolour" Re-edition from 2017 screams pop art. (Photo by Loewe)

"Patchwork" Re-edition from 2018 (Photo by Loewe)

Here at PaperCity, we love to honor an icon. Who is getting their flowers today? Loewe’s “most symbolic creation,” the Puzzle bag, which just turned 10. In the world of fashion, it’s nearly impossible to sustain both relevance and reverence for a decade, yet the Spanish atelier has done just that with the simultaneously classic and cheeky Puzzle bag.

The art of origami inspired the Puzzle bag, which is defined by its cuboid construction. It looks “as if it could be folded like paper, and was a singular creation and display of craft that became a figurehead of the house.”

To celebrate, Loewe just dropped the Puzzle 10 collection, which includes 19 re-editions of favorite animations from the last decade, in addition to one spectacular (and particularly festive!) new design. The collection showcases a range of techniques, including appliqué, embroidery, and cross-stitch, as well as Loewe’s signature leather marquetry.

A510S21XAR_1100_1F (Photo by Loewe)
The “William Morris” Re-edition juxtaposes nature and punk, as if wildflowers were painted on a leather jacket. (Photo by Loewe)

The “Multicolour” Re-edition from 2017 screams pop art. The “William Morris” Re-edition juxtaposes nature and punk, as if wildflowers were painted on a leather jacket. I particularly love the “Patchwork” Re-edition from 2018. “Like a sartorial travelogue, the Puzzle becomes a repository for a patchwork of contrasting materials that appear to have been gathered on myriad trips and journeys.” If there’s a lid for every pot, there’s a Puzzle 10 bag for every Loewe guy or gal.

PRENSA PRECO FW25-37 (Photo by Loewe)
To celebrate, Loewe just dropped the Puzzle 10 collection, which includes 19 re-editions of favorite animations from the last decade, in addition to one spectacular (and particularly festive!) new design. (Photo by Loewe)

Each bag is finished with a commemorative metal plaque and two balloon charms. (This is a party, after all!) The luxury house knows that presentation is everything, so each bag arrives in a bespoke box featuring a gold foil Anagram and containing a special-edition jigsaw puzzle inspired by the bag.

Of course, a milestone anniversary demands something shiny and new. For the Puzzle’s tenth birthday, Loewe released a surprise edition — handcrafted in leather and hand-embroidered with thousands of pieces of candy-colored “confetti.” The confetti Puzzle bag ($6,800) references Loewe’s FW23 women’s runway show. In collaboration with that runway show, Italian artist Lara Favaretto created “Midsommar,” a confetti cube installation involving 10 tons of confetti.

Hear Carrie Bradshaw narrating this description of the bag: “Pastel blue and pink, cream, fuchsia and electric blue, alongside silver and aqua sequins are all meticulously applied to the Puzzle bag by hand, forming a multicoloured melange of joyful hues, further punctuated by the contrasting midnight blue leather base, handle and trim of the bag.” Talk dirty to me!

Happy birthday, Puzzle bag! It’s no mystery why collectors flock to you. You’re irresistible!

