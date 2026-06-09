Your PaperCity Account
Fashion / Style

The House of Loewe at 180 Years Celebrates an Evolution of Design

Julia Garner, Salma Abu Deif, Giselle, Kara Wai, Sissy Spacek and Kara Walker Are Part of the Moment

By Steven Hempel //

LOEWE 180 ANNIVERSARY CALA IN MELLOW NAPPA LAMBSKIN 1
Loewe 180 Anniversary Cala mini bag in mellow nappa lambskin

Founded in Madrid in 1846 by a collective of artisans, the House of Loewe established its reputation through exceptional leatherwork and a commitment to excellence. Over the decades, it expanded its foundation to include a broader creative language — one that embraces technical innovation, cultural curiosity and a distinct sense of playfulness.

Photographed by Talia Chetrit, the anniversary campaign brings together Julia Garner, Salma Abu Deif, Giselle, Kara Wai, Sissy Spacek and Kara Walker, each paired with a bag that represents a different moment in the House’s evolution. The cast appears alongside enduring icons including the Flamenco and Puzzle, as well as the newly introduced Amazona 180.

The celebrations extend beyond the campaign. A capsule collection of ready-to-wear, bags and small leather goods draws on Loewe signatures, with lion motifs appearing through embroidery, leather intarsia, charms and hidden details referencing the Loewe name and its history.

An animated film narrated by Antonio Banderas retraces key moments in the brand’s evolution, from Enrique Loewe Roessberg’s unification of the Madrid workshop in 1872 to its appointment as supplier to the Spanish Crown and the establishment of the Loewe Foundation. A companion publication, 180 Years of Craft, opens the archives, offering a rare look inside the Madrid atelier and revisiting the original Amazona within the social and cultural landscape of 1970s Spain.

LOEWE 180 ANNIVERSARY LARGE AMAZONA 180 BAG IN INTARSIO CALF
Loewe 180 Anniversary Small Lion Intarsio Amazona 180 bag in calfskin

At the center of the anniversary sits the Amazona 180. Reimagined by creative directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, the bag carries forward the confidence and independence that defined the original, now expressed through softer proportions, supple materials and a renewed sense of ease.

The anniversary reflects a philosophy that has sustained the House for generations: a respect for what came before and an instinct to move forward. Few fashion houses have navigated nearly two centuries with such verve. Loewe, remarkably, feels as fresh now as at any time during its history.

Shop Loewe’s 180 Anniversary collection here. Watch Loewe 180 Anniversary campaign video here.

Trending

  1. Houston’s Most Eerie Backrooms — From Dead Malls To IAH’s Secret Subway, Liminal Spaces Abound
  2. River Oaks District’s Newest Chic Store Is a Beloved French Fashion Favorite — Chloé Makes Its First Houston Move
  3. 6 Most Exciting Dallas Restaurant Openings To Look Forward To This Spring
  4. “We Want Messi” Chants Go Unanswered at Texas A&M, But My 86-Year-Old Dad Still Loved the Supersized World Cup Tease
  5. The Best Things To Do in Fort Worth This Summer — Art, Music, Dining, Western Sports, and Family-Friendly Events
Advertisement
Water reflection with foreground foliage
Three mirrored bunny sculptures in Dallas Arboretum garden
Hunt Slonem — Bunnies, Birds and Butterflies — April 20 to September 30 Only at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden Experience a Gallery in Bloom
Scroll

Featured Properties

Swipe
6 Red Adler Place
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

6 Red Adler Place
The Woodlands, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
6 Red Adler Place
5039 Wigton Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5039 Wigton Drive
Houston, TX

$1,425,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5039 Wigton Drive
10226 Briar Forest Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10226 Briar Forest Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
10226 Briar Forest Drive
1730 Hilton Head Drive
Quail Valley
FOR SALE

1730 Hilton Head Drive
Missouri City, TX

$255,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
1730 Hilton Head Drive
1402 Bonnie Brae Street
Montrose
FOR SALE

1402 Bonnie Brae Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1402 Bonnie Brae Street
8800 Brae Acres Road
Braeburn Acres
FOR SALE

8800 Brae Acres Road
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
8800 Brae Acres Road
18403 Summerland Lake Way
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18403 Summerland Lake Way
Cypress, TX

$628,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18403 Summerland Lake Way
5622 Braesvalley Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5622 Braesvalley Drive
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
5622 Braesvalley Drive
1410 Malone Street #C
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1410 Malone Street #C
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1410 Malone Street #C
5030 Braesheather Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5030 Braesheather Drive
Houston, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5030 Braesheather Drive
240 W 23rd Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

240 W 23rd Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
240 W 23rd Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Arabella
FOR SALE

4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Houston, TX

$979,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
1046 W 23rd Street #C
Whitaker Cottage
FOR SALE

1046 W 23rd Street #C
Houston, TX

$459,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1046 W 23rd Street #C
30715 Parkside Passage Drive
Fulbrook On Fulshear Creek
FOR SALE

30715 Parkside Passage Drive
Fulshear, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
30715 Parkside Passage Drive
825 Woodcrest Drive
Shepherd Park Plaza Area
FOR SALE

825 Woodcrest Drive
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
825 Woodcrest Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
2316 Wordsworth Street
Windermere
FOR SALE

2316 Wordsworth Street
Houston, TX

$1,185,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2316 Wordsworth Street
1814 Tattenhall Drive
Lazybrook
FOR SALE

1814 Tattenhall Drive
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1814 Tattenhall Drive
215 E 26th Street
Sunset Heights
FOR SALE

215 E 26th Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
215 E 26th Street
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress Creek Lakes | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
922 Crossroads Drive
Fleetwood
FOR SALE

922 Crossroads Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
922 Crossroads Drive
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
5618 Wigton Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5618 Wigton Drive
Houston, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5618 Wigton Drive
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$554,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
4611 Austin Street #C
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4611 Austin Street #C
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
4611 Austin Street #C
4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy Lake Estates
FOR SALE

4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
4626 Silhouette Drive
1702 Beech Bend Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1702 Beech Bend Drive
Houston, TX

$519,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Beech Bend Drive
2626 Kenwood Park Lane
Imperial Oaks Park
FOR SALE

2626 Kenwood Park Lane
Spring, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2626 Kenwood Park Lane
5027 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5027 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5027 Heatherglen Drive
6130 Annapolis Street
West University
FOR SALE

6130 Annapolis Street
West University Place, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6130 Annapolis Street
1122 Richelieu Lane
Shepherd Park Plaza
FOR SALE

1122 Richelieu Lane
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1122 Richelieu Lane
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Astoria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
1214 W 31st Street
Shepherd Forest
FOR SALE

1214 W 31st Street
Houston, TX

$469,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1214 W 31st Street
8935 Wandering Willow Drive
Long Meadow Farms
FOR SALE

8935 Wandering Willow Drive
Richmond, TX

$729,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
8935 Wandering Willow Drive
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress Point
FOR SALE

14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
10718 Longmont Drive
Walnut Bend
FOR SALE

10718 Longmont Drive
Houston, TX

$699,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10718 Longmont Drive
7631 Westwind Lane
Brays Oaks
FOR SALE

7631 Westwind Lane
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7631 Westwind Lane
4414 Plantation Creek Drive
Plantation Creek
FOR SALE

4414 Plantation Creek Drive
Missouri City, TX

$349,998 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4414 Plantation Creek Drive
2323 San Felipe Street #901
London House, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2323 San Felipe Street #901
Houston, TX

$2,575,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2323 San Felipe Street #901
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
1023 Nicholson Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1023 Nicholson Street
Houston, TX

$929,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1023 Nicholson Street
543 W 22nd Street
Heights
FOR SALE

543 W 22nd Street
Houston, TX

$1,190,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
543 W 22nd Street
10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10801 Long Shadow Lane
9809 Richmond Ave #E8
Westchase Area
FOR SALE

9809 Richmond Ave #E8
Houston, TX

$109,500 Learn More about this property
Brandon Russell
This property is listed by: Brandon Russell (215) 920-4270 Email Realtor
9809 Richmond Ave #E8
196 Harvard Street
Harvard Heights | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

196 Harvard Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan McCauley
This property is listed by: Susan McCauley (713) 858-4532 Email Realtor
196 Harvard Street
11407 Freestone Ave
Southgate
FOR SALE

11407 Freestone Ave
Pearland, TX

$457,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
11407 Freestone Ave
4903 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

4903 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4903 Heatherglen Drive
Your home. Our expertise ® | Since 1985
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X