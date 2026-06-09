The House of Loewe at 180 Years Celebrates an Evolution of Design

Founded in Madrid in 1846 by a collective of artisans, the House of Loewe established its reputation through exceptional leatherwork and a commitment to excellence. Over the decades, it expanded its foundation to include a broader creative language — one that embraces technical innovation, cultural curiosity and a distinct sense of playfulness.

Photographed by Talia Chetrit, the anniversary campaign brings together Julia Garner, Salma Abu Deif, Giselle, Kara Wai, Sissy Spacek and Kara Walker, each paired with a bag that represents a different moment in the House’s evolution. The cast appears alongside enduring icons including the Flamenco and Puzzle, as well as the newly introduced Amazona 180.

The celebrations extend beyond the campaign. A capsule collection of ready-to-wear, bags and small leather goods draws on Loewe signatures, with lion motifs appearing through embroidery, leather intarsia, charms and hidden details referencing the Loewe name and its history.

An animated film narrated by Antonio Banderas retraces key moments in the brand’s evolution, from Enrique Loewe Roessberg’s unification of the Madrid workshop in 1872 to its appointment as supplier to the Spanish Crown and the establishment of the Loewe Foundation. A companion publication, 180 Years of Craft, opens the archives, offering a rare look inside the Madrid atelier and revisiting the original Amazona within the social and cultural landscape of 1970s Spain.

Loewe 180 Anniversary Small Lion Intarsio Amazona 180 bag in calfskin

At the center of the anniversary sits the Amazona 180. Reimagined by creative directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, the bag carries forward the confidence and independence that defined the original, now expressed through softer proportions, supple materials and a renewed sense of ease.

The anniversary reflects a philosophy that has sustained the House for generations: a respect for what came before and an instinct to move forward. Few fashion houses have navigated nearly two centuries with such verve. Loewe, remarkably, feels as fresh now as at any time during its history.

Shop Loewe’s 180 Anniversary collection here. Watch Loewe 180 Anniversary campaign video here.