Louis Vuitton sleeveless asymmetric buttoned dress $7,900, one-leg pant $3,900, and Col Petales garland $2,390. (Photo by Bryan Flores)

Louis Vuitton crew-neck dropped-yoke jacket $9,100, and short-sleeve front-buttoned lavaliere $3,050. (Photo by Bryan Flores)

Louis Vuitton red scarfed long-sleeve dress $5,100, asymmetric knotted skirt $2,910, and Legacy slingback pump $1,160. (Photo by Bryan Flores)

Louis Vuitton sleeveless bodysuit with tulle neckline, Legacy slingback pump $2,010 and Midnight Pearl earrings $650. (Photo by Bryan Flores)

Louis Vuitton embroidery dress $16,700, and Legacy slingback pump $2,010. (Photo by Bryan Flores)

Louis Vuitton one-shoulder asymmetric dress $5,100, and Legacy slingback pump $2,010. (Photo by Bryan Flores)

Louis Vuitton oversized belt dress $4,750, and Legacy slingback pump $1,160. Louis Vuitton LV Bike MM $4,600, and Heirloom pendant sautoir $1,440, sautoir $1,920, and choker $1,190. (Photo by Bryan Flores)

Fashion / Style

Where Fashion Meets Preservation — Mexico City’s General Prim Mansion Serves As Evocative Backdrop For Louis Vuitton Spring Collection

Shop the Pages of PaperCity

BY // 05.01.25
photography Bryan Flores
Louis Vuitton sleeveless asymmetric buttoned dress $7,900, one-leg pant $3,900, and Col Petales garland $2,390. (Photo by Bryan Flores)

Louis Vuitton crew-neck dropped-yoke jacket $9,100, and short-sleeve front-buttoned lavaliere $3,050. (Photo by Bryan Flores)

Louis Vuitton red scarfed long-sleeve dress $5,100, asymmetric knotted skirt $2,910, and Legacy slingback pump $1,160. (Photo by Bryan Flores)

Louis Vuitton sleeveless bodysuit with tulle neckline, Legacy slingback pump $2,010 and Midnight Pearl earrings $650. (Photo by Bryan Flores)

Louis Vuitton embroidery dress $16,700, and Legacy slingback pump $2,010. (Photo by Bryan Flores)

Louis Vuitton one-shoulder asymmetric dress $5,100, and Legacy slingback pump $2,010. (Photo by Bryan Flores)

Louis Vuitton oversized belt dress $4,750, and Legacy slingback pump $1,160. Louis Vuitton LV Bike MM $4,600, and Heirloom pendant sautoir $1,440, sautoir $1,920, and choker $1,190. (Photo by Bryan Flores)

Some houses are more than just buildings. They are keepers of history, silent witnesses to the passing of time — spaces that continue to shape the lives of those who pass through them. The house on General Prim, a historical enclave located in the heart of Mexico City that was once the grand residence of the Robles Gil family, is one of those places. Built in the late 19th century, it has seen revolutions, political shifts, and transformations that mirror the history of Mexico itself. From an opulent family home to a space occupied by various commercial ventures, its journey has been one of resilience and adaptation.

This sacred space — once the grand Robles Gil residence and now a testament to preservation and reinvention — served as the evocative backdrop for PaperCity’s May fashion editorial. Its timeworn elegance and layered history provided a striking counterpoint to the bold, curated looks from Louis Vuitton’s Spring Collection, featured throughout the sparkling pages of this month’s issue.

Proyectos Públicos, a platform dedicated to repurposing historically significant buildings, saw in this house the opportunity to rescue a structure and the many stories embedded within it. With an approach that intertwines preservation and reinvention, Proyectos Públicos creates spaces that foster community, culture, and creativity, turning heritage sites into vibrant hubs of contemporary life.

This architectural intervention was a delicate balancing act between restoration and transformation. Respecting the original essence of the house while adapting it to a new era, the project invited leading architecture firms such as Productora and Alberto Kalach to reimagine its spaces. The once-forgotten rooftop was repurposed as a social and communal area, with terraces and urban gardens that breathe new life into the property. This addition is not just aesthetic — it’s a statement about the importance of shared spaces, interaction, and the continuous evolution of the city.

Today, the house on General Prim is not a relic of the past but a dynamic, ever-evolving entity. It’s a place where history and modernity coexist, the past is honored, and the future is embraced. The vision of Proyectos Públicos stands as a testament to the idea that spaces are not merely to be preserved but to be lived in, transformed, and woven into new narratives.

Shop the Louis Vuitton looks from this month’s issue below:

Elizabeth Anthony

(Photo by Bryan Flores)
 
Crew Neck Dropped Yoke Jacket
Louis Vuitton
$8400.00
Buy
(Photo by Bryan Flores)
 
Pleat Detail Lavallière Blouse
Louis Vuitton
$1710.00
Buy
(Photo by Bryan Flores)
 
Striped Lavallière Dress
Louis Vuitton
$4750.00
Buy
(Photo by Bryan Flores)
 
Long-Sleeved Chain Print Dress
Louis Vuitton
$4750.00
Buy
(Photo by Bryan Flores)
 
Tulle Insert Body
Louis Vuitton
$1200.00
Buy
(Photo by Bryan Flores)
 
Sheer Detail Beaded Mini Tank Dress
Louis Vuitton
$16500.00
Buy
(Photo by Bryan Flores)
 
Asymmetrical Button Dress
Louis Vuitton
$6650.00
Buy
(Photo by Bryan Flores)
 
Mesh Knit Dress
Louis Vuitton
$1840.00
Buy
(Photo by Bryan Flores)
 
Belted Crepe T-Shirt Dress
Louis Vuitton
$4750.00
Buy

 

(Photo by Bryan Flores)
 
Legacy Slingback Pump
Louis Vuitton
$1180.00
Buy
(Photo by Bryan Flores)
 
Legacy Slingback Pump
Louis Vuitton
$2010.00
Buy
(Photo by Bryan Flores)
 
Midnight Pearl Earrings
Louis Vuitton
$665.00
Buy
(Photo by Bryan Flores)
 
Col Petales
Louis Vuitton
$2420.00
Buy
(Photo by Bryan Flores)
 
Legacy Slingback Pump
Louis Vuitton
$1180.00
Buy
(Photo by Bryan Flores)
 
LV Biker MM
Louis Vuitton
$4600.00
Buy
(Photo by Bryan Flores)
 
Heirloom Pendant Sautoir
Louis Vuitton
$1460.00
Buy
(Photo by Bryan Flores)
 
Heirloom Choker
Louis Vuitton
$1210.00
Buy

 

ALL CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES BY LOUIS VUITTON.

PHOTOGRAPHY BRYAN FLORES. ART DIRECTION MICHELLE AVINA. STYLIST DOUG VOISIN FOR IAA. HAIR MIGUEL ANDRÉS AMABILIS. MAKEUP JUAN PERALTA USING DIOR BEAUTY. PHOTO TECH SOFIA ORTIZ. MODELS ANDREA CARRASCO FOR NEW ICON MODEL, MEXICO CITY, AND KUTA WITH GH MANAGEMENT.

SHOT AT GENERAL PRIM, PROYECTOS PÚBLICOS, MEXICO CITY. THE SPACE ALSO HOLDS WEDDINGS AND SPECIAL GATHERINGS.

