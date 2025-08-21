La Beauté Louis Vuitton
IMG_3701
IMG_3703
IMG_3704
IMG_3705
IMG_3706
Screenshot 2025-08-19 at 5.24.12 PM
01
07

La Beauté Louis Vuitton

02
07

La Beauté Louis Vuitton

03
07

La Beauté Louis Vuitton

04
07

La Beauté Louis Vuitton

05
07

La Beauté Louis Vuitton

06
07

La Beauté Louis Vuitton

07
07

La Beauté Louis Vuitton lipstick trunk

La Beauté Louis Vuitton
IMG_3701
IMG_3703
IMG_3704
IMG_3705
IMG_3706
Screenshot 2025-08-19 at 5.24.12 PM
Fashion / Beauty

Louis Vuitton Leaps Into The World Of Makeup — La Beauté Brings 55 Lipsticks and So Much More

The Most Influential Makeup Artist Of Modern Times Leads the Way

BY Steven Hempel //
La Beauté Louis Vuitton
La Beauté Louis Vuitton
La Beauté Louis Vuitton
La Beauté Louis Vuitton
La Beauté Louis Vuitton
La Beauté Louis Vuitton
La Beauté Louis Vuitton lipstick trunk
1
7

La Beauté Louis Vuitton

2
7

La Beauté Louis Vuitton

3
7

La Beauté Louis Vuitton

4
7

La Beauté Louis Vuitton

5
7

La Beauté Louis Vuitton

6
7

La Beauté Louis Vuitton

7
7

La Beauté Louis Vuitton lipstick trunk

It begins not with a lipstick, but with a trunk. In 1854, Louis Vuitton revolutionized the way the world traveled, creating objects that carried more than belongings — they carried identity, ritual and beauty itself. Inside those early creations were cushioned compartments for perfume vials, ivory mirrors and bespoke vanity cases crafted for sopranos and composers. Beauty was always there, discreet yet essential, waiting to be revealed.

Nearly two centuries later, that quiet thread of beauty unfurls into something bolder: La Beauté Louis Vuitton. For the first time, the maison’s world of artistry, craftsmanship and travel is expanding into makeup. Not as accessory, but as objet d’art.

La Beauté Louis Vuitton
La Beauté Louis Vuitton

At its helm is Dame Pat McGrath DBE, the most influential makeup artist of our time, whose visionary hand has defined modern beauty across fashion, runway and culture. Appointed Louis Vuitton’s creative director of cosmetics, McGrath brings her fearless experimentation, creating a collection that feels both meticulously refined and daringly alive.

This first Louis Vuitton makeup offering speaks in symbols. LV Rouge, a collection of 55 lipsticks — a subtle nod to the Roman numerals for Louis Vuitton — comes in creamy satins and sculptural mattes, every shade chosen for its universal elegance and artistic edge. Alongside them, LV Baume offers luminous sheers designed for everyday polish, while LV Ombres reimagines the eyeshadow palette with three timeless tones punctuated by one unexpected twist, designed to shift mood and spark transformation.

But La Beauté is not only about color. Every detail bears the weight of craftsmanship. Industrial designer Konstantin Grcic has elevated packaging into permanence — minimalist, architectural and made to endure. Lipsticks reveal their shade through a discreet monogrammed window; palettes lock into refillable cases conceived as forever objects. Sustainability is woven seamlessly into design, not as compromise, but as refinement.

And in a first for Louis Vuitton, fragrance enters the world of makeup. Master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud has infused the lipsticks with a bespoke olfactory signature — notes of mimosa, jasmine and rose, echoing Vuitton’s iconic floral heritage. It’s a meeting of métiers, where pigment becomes scent and ritual becomes memory, underscoring this storied brand’s ability to blend artistry across disciplines.

IMG_3701
La Beauté Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Makeup Hits The Road

As ever, beauty at Louis Vuitton travels. Alongside the makeup line comes a suite of companions: monogrammed pouches, miniature vanities, and an extraordinary Vanity Trunk — a 21st-century homage to the Art Deco commissions of the 1920s. More than storage, it is both backstage tool and heirloom object, a reminder that Vuitton’s true gift has always been transforming function into art.

Through McGrath’s eyes, La Beauté Louis Vuitton is not simply a beauty collection, but a new language — one that speaks to empowerment, artistry and the enduring desire to transform ritual into legacy. In her hands, beauty is no longer fleeting. Like the trunks that began this journey, it is crafted to be carried forever.

La Beauté Louis Vuitton will be available starting this Monday, August 25. Learn more here

Their advanced treatments beat my cancer
Leading cancer care for you
Methodist_Leading_Medicine_White
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
922 Aurora Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

922 Aurora Street
Houston, TX

$700,000 Learn More about this property
Thomas Claffy
This property is listed by: Thomas Claffy (832) 875-3275 Email Realtor
922 Aurora Street
11522 Legend Manor Drive
Royal Oaks Country Club
FOR SALE

11522 Legend Manor Drive
Houston, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Bielstein
This property is listed by: Anne Bielstein (713) 558-3262 Email Realtor
11522 Legend Manor Drive
1728 Michigan Street #C
Montrose
FOR SALE

1728 Michigan Street #C
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Thomas Claffy
This property is listed by: Thomas Claffy (832) 875-3275 Email Realtor
1728 Michigan Street #C
4407 Marina Street #B
Open House
Rice Military
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 8/23 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm

4407 Marina Street #B
Houston, TX

$535,000 Learn More about this property
Sherri Hughey
This property is listed by: Sherri Hughey (713) 558-1916 Email Realtor
4407 Marina Street #B
3227 Robinson Road
Quail Valley | Missouri City
FOR SALE

3227 Robinson Road
Missouri City, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Kindi Scartaccini
This property is listed by: Kindi Scartaccini (713) 539-8828 Email Realtor
3227 Robinson Road
2701 Westheimer Road #PHE
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2701 Westheimer Road #PHE
Houston, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Karen Keplinger Stowers
This property is listed by: Karen Keplinger Stowers (832) 293-2827 Email Realtor
2701 Westheimer Road #PHE
1352 Kent Grove Place
Alexandra Grove
FOR SALE

1352 Kent Grove Place
Houston, TX

$700,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Bielstein
This property is listed by: Anne Bielstein (713) 558-3262 Email Realtor
1352 Kent Grove Place
323 S Cadence Hills Loop
Open House
The Woodlands Hills
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 8/23 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

323 S Cadence Hills Loop
Conroe, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Charlotte Blocker
This property is listed by: Charlotte Blocker (713) 252-6380 Email Realtor
323 S Cadence Hills Loop
2065 Southgate Boulevard
Medical Center | Rice Village
FOR SALE

2065 Southgate Boulevard
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Reed
This property is listed by: Patricia Reed (713) 253-9024 Email Realtor
2065 Southgate Boulevard
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X