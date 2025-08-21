Louis Vuitton Leaps Into The World Of Makeup — La Beauté Brings 55 Lipsticks and So Much More

It begins not with a lipstick, but with a trunk. In 1854, Louis Vuitton revolutionized the way the world traveled, creating objects that carried more than belongings — they carried identity, ritual and beauty itself. Inside those early creations were cushioned compartments for perfume vials, ivory mirrors and bespoke vanity cases crafted for sopranos and composers. Beauty was always there, discreet yet essential, waiting to be revealed.

Nearly two centuries later, that quiet thread of beauty unfurls into something bolder: La Beauté Louis Vuitton. For the first time, the maison’s world of artistry, craftsmanship and travel is expanding into makeup. Not as accessory, but as objet d’art.

At its helm is Dame Pat McGrath DBE, the most influential makeup artist of our time, whose visionary hand has defined modern beauty across fashion, runway and culture. Appointed Louis Vuitton’s creative director of cosmetics, McGrath brings her fearless experimentation, creating a collection that feels both meticulously refined and daringly alive.

This first Louis Vuitton makeup offering speaks in symbols. LV Rouge, a collection of 55 lipsticks — a subtle nod to the Roman numerals for Louis Vuitton — comes in creamy satins and sculptural mattes, every shade chosen for its universal elegance and artistic edge. Alongside them, LV Baume offers luminous sheers designed for everyday polish, while LV Ombres reimagines the eyeshadow palette with three timeless tones punctuated by one unexpected twist, designed to shift mood and spark transformation.

But La Beauté is not only about color. Every detail bears the weight of craftsmanship. Industrial designer Konstantin Grcic has elevated packaging into permanence — minimalist, architectural and made to endure. Lipsticks reveal their shade through a discreet monogrammed window; palettes lock into refillable cases conceived as forever objects. Sustainability is woven seamlessly into design, not as compromise, but as refinement.

And in a first for Louis Vuitton, fragrance enters the world of makeup. Master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud has infused the lipsticks with a bespoke olfactory signature — notes of mimosa, jasmine and rose, echoing Vuitton’s iconic floral heritage. It’s a meeting of métiers, where pigment becomes scent and ritual becomes memory, underscoring this storied brand’s ability to blend artistry across disciplines.

Louis Vuitton Makeup Hits The Road

As ever, beauty at Louis Vuitton travels. Alongside the makeup line comes a suite of companions: monogrammed pouches, miniature vanities, and an extraordinary Vanity Trunk — a 21st-century homage to the Art Deco commissions of the 1920s. More than storage, it is both backstage tool and heirloom object, a reminder that Vuitton’s true gift has always been transforming function into art.

Through McGrath’s eyes, La Beauté Louis Vuitton is not simply a beauty collection, but a new language — one that speaks to empowerment, artistry and the enduring desire to transform ritual into legacy. In her hands, beauty is no longer fleeting. Like the trunks that began this journey, it is crafted to be carried forever.

La Beauté Louis Vuitton will be available starting this Monday, August 25. Learn more here.