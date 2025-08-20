Lucchese (Photo by Lucchese)
Lucchese, the "heritage brand of the American West," teamed up with the Dallas Cowboys to launch a new collection that pays homage to the world's most valuable sports franchise.

Lucchese named the "1960," which is crafted from navy sueded caiman, in honor of the Cowboys' founding year.

One look is all it takes to know that the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders inspired the "Gina" boots. Rendered in black patent leather, the new iteration features a perfectly balanced vamp and quarter stitch pattern and is, of course, completed with the iconic Dallas Cowboys star logo.

The Priscilla Exotic ($2,995)

The Signal ($995)

The Dale Exotic ($1,095)

The Caller ($895)

Fashion / Shopping

Dallas Cowboys Launch Expanded Collection With Lucchese, The Team’s Official Bootmaker

The Collection Pays Homage to The World's Most Valuable Sports Franchise

photography Lucchese
Lucchese, the "heritage brand of the American West," teamed up with the Dallas Cowboys to launch a new collection that pays homage to the world's most valuable sports franchise.
Lucchese named the "1960," which is crafted from navy sueded caiman, in honor of the Cowboys' founding year.
One look is all it takes to know that the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders inspired the "Gina" boots. Rendered in black patent leather, the new iteration features a perfectly balanced vamp and quarter stitch pattern and is, of course, completed with the iconic Dallas Cowboys star logo.
The Priscilla Exotic ($2,995)
The Signal ($995)
The Dale Exotic ($1,095)
The Caller ($895)
Lucchese, the "heritage brand of the American West," teamed up with the Dallas Cowboys to launch a new collection that pays homage to the world's most valuable sports franchise.

Lucchese named the "1960," which is crafted from navy sueded caiman, in honor of the Cowboys' founding year.

One look is all it takes to know that the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders inspired the "Gina" boots. Rendered in black patent leather, the new iteration features a perfectly balanced vamp and quarter stitch pattern and is, of course, completed with the iconic Dallas Cowboys star logo.

The Priscilla Exotic ($2,995)

The Signal ($995)

The Dale Exotic ($1,095)

At PaperCity, it seems like we’re always new boot goofing lately. Whether it’s reporting on Tecovas’ unexpected collaboration with Chili’s (which sold out in less than three minutes!) or CHAZLYN’s new TCU-inspired boots, we keep what’s on your feet top of mind.

If, like the rest of the world, you watched season two of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, then you already know that Lucchese proudly serves as the official bootmaker of America’s Team, the Dallas Cowboys.

On Friday, Lucchese, the “heritage brand of the American West,” teamed up with the Dallas Cowboys to launch a new collection that pays homage to the world’s most valuable sports franchise. (You know Jerry just *loves* that headline.) The collection includes three styles for men and three for women, with prices ranging from $895 to $3,495.

“Lucchese and the Dallas Cowboys have a meaningful partnership grounded in Texas roots and tradition,” says Doug Kindy, President of Lucchese. “This expanded collection honors a relationship built on trust, legacy, and shared values. Our craftsmanship and commitment to quality have made us a trusted partner to America’s Team, an institution that reflects the spirit of Lucchese.”

At the top of the proverbial pyramid, the men’s “1960” ($3,495) and the women’s “Gina” ($995) stand out amongst the collection. Lucchese named the 1960, which is crafted from navy sueded caiman, in honor of the Cowboys’ founding year. One look is all it takes to know that the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders inspired the Gina boots. Rendered in black patent leather, the new iteration features a perfectly balanced vamp and quarter stitch pattern and is, of course, completed with the iconic Dallas Cowboys star logo.

In early September, Lucchese will also offer licensed gameday apparel for men and women, including accessories like caps and leather-trimmed clear stadium bags.

“Texas pride and the pursuit of excellence are at the heart of our Dallas Cowboys ethos,” says Charlotte Jones, Chief Brand Officer and Co-Owner of the Dallas Cowboys. “Lucchese doesn’t just understand that – they embrace it and live it. Together, our partnership brings together two iconic Texas institutions, celebrating craftsmanship, character, and a commitment to honoring where we come from and where we are going.”

If you’re feeling thunderstruck by the collection, you can shop online or in-store now… while the Dallas Cowboys’ regular season record is still perfect.

