Jo Malone Luliet
Jo Malone Luliet
Jo Malone Luliet
Jo Malone Raspberry Ripple
Jo Malone Luliet
Luliet 1488
luliet 1488
01
07

Owner Nelia Shehaj stands beside Luliet Creamery & Bake Shop’s vintage-inspired ice cream cart outside the Jo Malone Boutique at Market Street. (Photo courtesy Luliet Creamery & Bake Shop)

02
07

Jo Malone’s newest fragrance, Raspberry Ripple, launched with ice cream treats from Luliet Creamery & Bake Shop. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

03
07

Guests enjoy scoops from Luliet Creamery & Bake Shop’s ice cream cart outside the Jo Malone Boutique at Market Street. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

04
07

A dreamy pairing of ice cream and fragrance captures the spirit of Jo Malone’s Raspberry Ripple, launched July 1. (Photo courtesy Jo Malone)

05
07

Luliet Creamery & Bake Shop served raspberry ice cream, macarons and brownies to celebrate the launch of Jo Malone’s Raspberry Ripple fragrance on July 1. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

06
07

Raspberry Cheesecake is one of more than 18 ice cream flavors made in small batches at Luliet Creamery & Bake Shop. (Photo courtesy Erion Shehaj)

07
07

Luliet Creamery & Bake Shop has two locations, one in Spring and another at FM 1488 and Kuykendahl. (Photo courtesy Erion Shehaj)

Jo Malone Luliet
Jo Malone Luliet
Jo Malone Luliet
Jo Malone Raspberry Ripple
Jo Malone Luliet
Luliet 1488
luliet 1488
Fashion / Shopping

Sweets Queen Who Went To Ice Cream College Brings Her Raspberry Ripple To The Woodlands’ Jo Malone Store

Inside the Sweet Scratch-Made World Of Luliet’s Nelia Shehaj, a Dessert Visionary With Serious Flavor Cred

BY // 07.10.25
Owner Nelia Shehaj stands beside Luliet Creamery & Bake Shop’s vintage-inspired ice cream cart outside the Jo Malone Boutique at Market Street. (Photo courtesy Luliet Creamery & Bake Shop)
Jo Malone’s newest fragrance, Raspberry Ripple, launched with ice cream treats from Luliet Creamery & Bake Shop. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Guests enjoy scoops from Luliet Creamery & Bake Shop’s ice cream cart outside the Jo Malone Boutique at Market Street. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
A dreamy pairing of ice cream and fragrance captures the spirit of Jo Malone’s Raspberry Ripple, launched July 1. (Photo courtesy Jo Malone)
Luliet Creamery & Bake Shop served raspberry ice cream, macarons and brownies to celebrate the launch of Jo Malone’s Raspberry Ripple fragrance on July 1. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Raspberry Cheesecake is one of more than 18 ice cream flavors made in small batches at Luliet Creamery & Bake Shop. (Photo courtesy Erion Shehaj)
Luliet Creamery & Bake Shop has two locations, one in Spring and another at FM 1488 and Kuykendahl. (Photo courtesy Erion Shehaj)
1
7

Owner Nelia Shehaj stands beside Luliet Creamery & Bake Shop’s vintage-inspired ice cream cart outside the Jo Malone Boutique at Market Street. (Photo courtesy Luliet Creamery & Bake Shop)

2
7

Jo Malone’s newest fragrance, Raspberry Ripple, launched with ice cream treats from Luliet Creamery & Bake Shop. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

3
7

Guests enjoy scoops from Luliet Creamery & Bake Shop’s ice cream cart outside the Jo Malone Boutique at Market Street. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

4
7

A dreamy pairing of ice cream and fragrance captures the spirit of Jo Malone’s Raspberry Ripple, launched July 1. (Photo courtesy Jo Malone)

5
7

Luliet Creamery & Bake Shop served raspberry ice cream, macarons and brownies to celebrate the launch of Jo Malone’s Raspberry Ripple fragrance on July 1. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

6
7

Raspberry Cheesecake is one of more than 18 ice cream flavors made in small batches at Luliet Creamery & Bake Shop. (Photo courtesy Erion Shehaj)

7
7

Luliet Creamery & Bake Shop has two locations, one in Spring and another at FM 1488 and Kuykendahl. (Photo courtesy Erion Shehaj)

Jo Malone London’s newest fragrance is called Raspberry Ripple and its summer launch event at its boutique in The Woodlands’ Market Street development certainly created happy waves. Lucky attendees were treated to scoops of ice cream and sweet bites from local favorite Luliet Creamery & Bake Shop, founded by pastry pro Nelia Shehaj. The celebration was part of The Woodlands boutique’s quarterly series spotlighting local female entrepreneurs. 

This is certainly the sweetest collaboration yet.

“Raspberry Ripple takes its inspiration from the British coastline,” Jo Malone store manager Nadia Gill says. “It brings to mind childhood summers — those hot and humid days with a breeze in the air and a craving for ice cream.” 

Jo Malone Luliet
Jo Malone’s newest fragrance, Raspberry Ripple, launched with ice cream treats from Luliet Creamery. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Luliet’s Sweet Start

Shehaj’s journey from home baker to sweet shop owner began at Houston Community College. She enrolled in a pastry class taught by a superstar of the pastry world.

“He wrote the textbook used in pastry programs at many colleges,” Shehaj tells PaperCity The Woodands. “I’d always thought pastry was ‘square.’ But once I realized you could break the rules, I wanted to take every class he offered.”

She eventually opened Luliet, an all-natural bakery. The goal was to offer a one-stop dessert experience, with macarons, brownies, cheesecakes, cakes and cupcakes.

“I wanted to have a full bakery,” Shehaj says. “When families come, everybody has something to enjoy.”

Jo Malone Luliet
Guests enjoy scoops from Luliet Creamery and Bakery’s ice cream cart outside the Jo Malone Boutique at Market Street. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Ice Cream, the Old Fashioned Way

Shehaj knew she wanted to offer ice cream, too — and she wanted it to be exceptional. So she went back to school. She enrolled in the Ice Cream Short Course (yes, that’s real college class) at Penn State University, the oldest and best-known educational program focused on ice cream science and technology in the United States. It’s a complete cow to cone program.

Luliet now makes its ice cream from scratch using all-natural ingredients. Each 100-liter batch takes three days to produce — from mixing, pasteurizing, cooling, curing and freezing. 

The small-batch process allows them to create custom flavors for events and seasonal offerings for the shop. A vintage-inspired ice cream cart adds charm to the catering services — and a cute way to scoop ice cream on-site.

“We’re one of five or six shops in the city that’s making ice cream this way,” Shehaj says.  

Raspberry Cheesecake is one of more than 18 ice cream flavors made in small batches at Luliet Creamery and Bakery. (Photo courtesy Erion Shehaj)
Raspberry Cheesecake is one of more than 18 ice cream flavors made in small batches at Luliet Creamery and Bakery. (Photo courtesy Erion Shehaj)

Jo Malone Boutique’s quarterly series has also highlighted other Houston-based entrepreneurs, including fashion designer Nadia Schwab, jewelry maker Susana Vega and bespoke hat designer Katie Monsen.

Jo Malone London is located in Market Street at 9595 Six Pines Drive, Suite 960 in The Woodlands. The store is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 am to 9 pm, and Sundays from noon to 6 pm.

We personalize your primary care.
Same-day appointments available.
Methodist_Leading_Medicine_White
LEARN MORE

Curated Collection

Swipe
4215 Lakeside Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4215 Lakeside Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,950,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4215 Lakeside Drive
3740 Holland Avenue #2D
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3740 Holland Avenue #2D
Dallas, TX

$2,350,000 Learn More about this property
Shelly Tillery
This property is listed by: Shelly Tillery (214) 794-3634 Email Realtor
3740 Holland Avenue #2D
2213 Barcelona Court
Westlake
FOR SALE

2213 Barcelona Court
Westlake, TX

$4,690,000 Learn More about this property
Simone Jeanes
This property is listed by: Simone Jeanes (214) 616-9559 Email Realtor
2213 Barcelona Court
3817 Centenary Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3817 Centenary Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,595,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3817 Centenary Avenue
6039 Orchid Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6039 Orchid Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,499,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
6039 Orchid Lane
10846 Crooked Creek Court
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10846 Crooked Creek Court
Dallas, TX

$9,500,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Haymann & Lauren Savariego
This property is listed by: Julie Haymann & Lauren Savariego (214) 682-5088 Email Realtor
10846 Crooked Creek Court
3725 Stratford Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3725 Stratford Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,999,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3725 Stratford Avenue
4130 Cochran Chapel
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4130 Cochran Chapel
Dallas, TX

$8,495,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
4130 Cochran Chapel
9895 Kingsway Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9895 Kingsway Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,365,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
9895 Kingsway Avenue
1999 Mckinney Avenue #1208
Uptown
FOR SALE

1999 Mckinney Avenue #1208
Dallas, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
1999 Mckinney Avenue #1208
5216 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5216 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5216 Palomar Lane
11345 W Ricks Circle
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11345 W Ricks Circle
Dallas, TX

$7,999,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
11345 W Ricks Circle
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X