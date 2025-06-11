LYMA Laser PRO (Photo by LYMA)
The LYMA Laser PRO uses "the world's most advanced anti-ageing cold laser technology that has ‘cracked the code’ for superior collagen production." (Photo by LYMA)

The handheld device transforms everything from wrinkles and cellulite to redness, scarring, and hyperpigmentation. (Photo by LYMA)

Doctors have even recommended the cold laser for post-surgical recovery for patients of all ages. (Photo by LYMA)

Joanna Czech hosted an intimate group of top clients at her Dallas studio for a panel lecture alongside LYMA's founder, Lucy Goff, as well as LYMA's Director of Aesthetics, Dr. Graeme Glass. (Photo by LYMA)

Best of all? The LYMA Laser Pro is delightfully pain-free and requires no downtime. (Photo by LYMA)

Fashion / Beauty

LYMA Laser Pro, Hyped as ‘The Beauty Launch of a Generation,’ Arrives in Dallas at Joanna Czech

The $6,000 Handheld Laser That Aims to Stop the Aging Clock

BY // 06.11.25
photography LYMA
When it comes to the latest gadget that promises the fountain of youth, Dallasites proudly declare, “I’ll have what she’s having.”

What’s on the menu, then, for resplendent celebrities like Miranda Kerr, Carey Mulligan, Kate Beckinsale, and Rosie Huntington Whiteley? All four radiant women swear by LYMA’s Laser PRO, which dropped in the United States six weeks ago after gaining FDA clearance.

The handheld device transforms everything from wrinkles and cellulite to redness, scarring, and hyperpigmentation. (Photo by LYMA)

Billed as “the beauty launch of a generation” by both plastic surgeons and dermatologists, the LYMA Laser PRO uses “the world’s most advanced anti-ageing cold laser technology that has ‘cracked the code’ for superior collagen production.” The handheld device, which is roughly the size of a large flashlight, transforms everything from wrinkles and cellulite to redness, scarring, and hyperpigmentation. Doctors have even recommended the cold laser for post-surgical recovery for patients of all ages. Best of all? The LYMA Laser Pro is delightfully pain-free and requires no downtime.

An instant smash success in Europe, the laser sold out twice upon its debut. Prior to the stateside launch on April 15, 16,000 people were on the waitlist to purchase a device that costs nearly $6,000. Since then, the LYMA Laser Pro has exceeded all sales expectations in its first six weeks of sales. Topping the U.S. sales chart alongside New York City and Los Angeles? The Big D, of course.

Joanna Czech hosted an intimate group of top clients at her Dallas studio for a panel lecture alongside LYMA’s founder, Lucy Goff, as well as LYMA’s Director of Aesthetics, Dr. Graeme Glass. (Photo by LYMA)

Wholeheartedly endorsing the product is Joanna Czech, who is widely regarded as one of the best aestheticians in the entire world. Last week, Czech hosted an intimate group of top clients at her Dallas studio for a panel lecture alongside LYMA’s founder, Lucy Goff, as well as LYMA’s Director of Aesthetics, Dr. Graeme Glass.

After hearing about the science behind the device, everyone in the room took a turn passing around the laser and taking her for a test drive. It seems simple enough. Use the device for three minutes a day, and see results in 30 days. Skin transformed! Wrinkles improved! Elasticity restored! Sagging reversed! Pigmentation faded! I’ll leave you to do your own research on cold laser technology, but after looking at the compelling (& untouched!) before-and-after photos, I’ll have what she’s having!

Good news, Dallasites. The LYMA Laser Pro is available at Joanna Czech studios and eight Neiman Marcus locations, including NorthPark Center and Willow Bend in Plano.

Cold laser, hot commodity. Order up!

