Diving Into the World Of Lymphatic Drainage, the Buzzy Wellness Trend That Social Media Loves

Sabrina Sweet, a.k.a. Miss Lymph, recognized as a leader in lymphatic education for spas, and hotels. Photo courtesy of Miss Lymph.

“Lymphatic massage is recommended for those who experience water retention, swelling, poor circulation, or those recovering from cosmetic procedures such as liposuction. However, it is not recommended for individuals with acute infections, uncontrolled heart conditions, thrombosis, those undergoing chemotherapy, or certain kidney diseases. In these cases, it is essential to consult a medical professional before undergoing treatment,” says Endospheres International trainer Martina Vallescura. Photo courtesy of Endospheres.

The Lake Austin Spa offers lymphatic treatments, including a pop-up through May by Endospheres, and their Evolution machine, a patented compressive micro-vibration method that combines the power of touch, massage, and lymphatic drainage to sculpt and smooth the body. Photo courtesy of Lake Austin Spa and Resort.

Lymphatic drainage is one of the buzziest wellness trends going right now. But what exactly is it and how does it really work? We spoke to several professionals, from practitioners to physical therapists, to contemplate the pros and cons and determine who can actually benefit from this hot social media trend.

“Think of your lymphatic system as your body’s built-in cleanup crew,” says Sabrina Sweet, aka Miss Lymph, recognized as a leader in lymphatic education for spas and hotels. “It’s a network of vessels and nodes that drains excess fluid from your tissues, filters out toxins and bacteria, and sends immune cells where they are needed.

“Unlike your heart, the lymphatic system doesn’t have its own pump, so it relies on movement, breathing and massage to keep things flowing. And when it gets sluggish, that’s when we start to feel puffy, foggy and just . . . blah.”

Manual, lymphatic drainage (MLD) is helpful for swelling, post-surgical recovery, chronic inflammation and for those with lymphatic dysfunction or a history of lymphedema, according to physical therapist and certified lymphedema therapist Kelly Sturm. “For facial work specifically, it’s great for puffiness and post-procedure recovery,” Strum says. “For the majority of individuals with a healthy lymphatic system, simply focusing on a healthy lifestyle is enough to support the lymphatic system.

“When someone needs more support, things like MLD, compression garments and exercise genuinely support their function.”

Lymphatic drainage is a process that naturally happens through the lymph nodes, but certain activities like low-impact exercise — think swimming, yoga and even walking — along with deep diaphragmatic breathing can reduce swelling and spark circulation, activating the body’s lymphatic system too.

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Popular at-home methods include dry brushing, gua sha stone facial massage and compression boots. But some of us need a little boost, and that’s where a full-body lymphatic massage can play a part.

Martina Vallescura is an international trainer for Endospheres, and its Evolution machine, a patented compressive micro-vibration method available at The Trellis Spa at The Houstonian and at The Lake Austin Spa through the month of June.

“Lymphatic massage is recommended for those who experience water retention, swelling, poor circulation, or those recovering from cosmetic procedures such as liposuction,” Vallescura says. “However, it is not recommended for individuals with acute infections, uncontrolled heart conditions, thrombosis, those undergoing chemotherapy, or certain kidney diseases.

“In these cases, it is essential to consult a medical professional before undergoing treatment.”

Feeling bloated and sluggish, puffy in your face or body? Maybe your limbs feel a bit heavy, your brain a bit foggy?

“Clients who travel frequently, sit for long periods, or experience hormonal fluctuations often notice these symptoms more. If your body feels stuck or inflamed, that’s usually a sign your lymphatic system could use support,” notes Nataline Oelkers, the Houston-based owner of The Tox, a national chain of lymphatic massage studios with locations throughout Texas, including in Houston’s Uptown Park.

The Lymphatic Drain

There are four different types of lymphatic drainage massage used by therapists — the Vodder, Földi, Casley-Smith and Leduc methods. The Vodder technique is one of the most widely used, notes Vallescura.

“It is based on slow, rhythmic, and very light hand movements that follow the natural flow of lymph, stimulating the lymphatic system without applying excessive pressure,” she says. “It is particularly effective for relaxation and for treating water retention.”

Different methods are better for different people.

“The Földi is a more clinical, systematic approach often used for lymphedema management,” Sweet says. “It combines manual drainage with compression, skincare and exercise, while the Casley-Smith is a softer, gentler technique, great for sensitive clients and general wellness.

“Finally, the Belgian developed Leduc method, uses two precise hand movements: a call-up stroke to stimulate the lymph collectors, and a reabsorption stroke to move fluid into them. It’s methodical, elegant, and the results are consistently beautiful. Clients leave looking noticeably more contoured and glowing.”

The trendy Brazilian technique differs from those European methods, combing lymphatic drainage with deeper, more sculpting movements, focusing more on body contouring and smoothing. “If you get this one, it doesn’t need to hurt or bruise to be effective,” Sweet says. “If you find yourself clenching the massage table — run.”

Sweet attempts to combine the best of all of those techniques in her own Miss Lymph Method.

“We hold so much more than just fluid in our bodies — we hold stress, trauma and emotion too, and that deserves to be part of the treatment,” she says. “The result is something that feels as relaxing as a Swedish massage while delivering the full benefits of lymphatic drainage.

“Whether you’re recovering from surgery, stepping off a long flight, unwinding at a spa, or just needing a good emotional release — this method meets you exactly where you are.”

“The 60-minute Master Tox is our foundational sculpting treatment,” Oelker says. “It focuses on areas like the abdomen, waist, back and legs to reduce fluid retention and enhance contour, while the Sculpting Facial is more targeted and combines lymphatic drainage with facial sculpting techniques.

“It’s designed to depuff, define cheekbones and jawline and improve circulation in the skin. So it’s both aesthetic and restorative.”

If all goes well, after a lymphatic massage treatment anywhere, you should feel lighter and less bloated. In some cases, you might notice a more contoured waistline, face and legs, as well as a temporary increase in urination as your body releases those fluids. And for some, there is an internal reset resulting in better sleep and improved digestion.

Remember to drink lots of water before and after a session. And if possible, avoid alcohol and skip intense exercise a few hours post-session. Take a gentle walk, swim, or stretch instead.