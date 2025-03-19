Katie Monsen
Magnolia Mercantile Jo Malone
Katie Monsen
Magnolia Mercantile Jo Malone
Katie Monsen
01
05

Katie Monsen works a custom hat band, layering vintage embellishments for a truly one-of-a-kind design.

02
05

Katie Monsen brought her bespoke hat collection to The Woodlands' Jo Malone, with lots of options for embellishment and personalization. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

03
05

Katie Monsen's custom design transforms a hat with details and embellishments. (Photo courtesy Magnolia Mercantile)

04
05

Bespoke custom hatmaker Magnolia Mercantile brought its signature designs to Market Street's Jo Malone for a special pop-up event. (Photo courtesy Magnolia Mercantile)

05
05

Katie Monsen discusses customization options with a client at a Magnolia Mercantile pop-up, helping them craft a hat that tells their story. (Photo courtesy Magnolia Mercantile)

Katie Monsen
Magnolia Mercantile Jo Malone
Katie Monsen
Magnolia Mercantile Jo Malone
Katie Monsen
Fashion / Shopping

A Ski Bum Living In a Basement Now Sells Her Custom Hats for $350— The Incredible Texas Rise Of Magnolia Mercantile’s Katie Monsen

Another Woman Entrepreneur Showcased By The Woodlands' Own Jo Malone London

BY // 03.19.25
Katie Monsen works a custom hat band, layering vintage embellishments for a truly one-of-a-kind design.
Katie Monsen brought her bespoke hat collection to The Woodlands' Jo Malone, with lots of options for embellishment and personalization. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Katie Monsen's custom design transforms a hat with details and embellishments. (Photo courtesy Magnolia Mercantile)
Bespoke custom hatmaker Magnolia Mercantile brought its signature designs to Market Street's Jo Malone for a special pop-up event. (Photo courtesy Magnolia Mercantile)
Katie Monsen discusses customization options with a client at a Magnolia Mercantile pop-up, helping them craft a hat that tells their story. (Photo courtesy Magnolia Mercantile)
1
5

Katie Monsen works a custom hat band, layering vintage embellishments for a truly one-of-a-kind design.

2
5

Katie Monsen brought her bespoke hat collection to The Woodlands' Jo Malone, with lots of options for embellishment and personalization. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

3
5

Katie Monsen's custom design transforms a hat with details and embellishments. (Photo courtesy Magnolia Mercantile)

4
5

Bespoke custom hatmaker Magnolia Mercantile brought its signature designs to Market Street's Jo Malone for a special pop-up event. (Photo courtesy Magnolia Mercantile)

5
5

Katie Monsen discusses customization options with a client at a Magnolia Mercantile pop-up, helping them craft a hat that tells their story. (Photo courtesy Magnolia Mercantile)

A great hat tells a great story, and Katie Monsen is in the business of storytelling. The Woodlands’ Jo Malone London store recently hosted a Magnolia Mercantile pop-up, offering shoppers the chance to create bespoke custom hats with vintage accessories. Monsen, the creative force behind Magnolia Mercantile, scours Texas for unique scarves, pins and embellishments to craft one-of-a-kind designs. 

The Magnolia Mercantile event was part of Jo Malone’s initiative to support women entrepreneurs. Previous events featured Houston-based jewelry designer Susana Vega and fashion designer Nadia Schwab.

Jo Malone’s Nadia Gill first spotted Monsen at another event. She immediately knew she wanted to feature her work in the boutique’s entrepreneur series.

“Spring in Houston is rodeo season,” Gill says. “Katie was the perfect fit.”

Katie Monsen
Katie Monsen’s custom design transforms a hat with details and embellishments. (Photo courtesy Magnolia Mercantile)

A Hat Business Born from Necessity

Monsen’s journey into hat-making began unexpectedly. Four years ago, while living in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, she was working as a ski bum and barely scraping by. 

“I was dirt poor, living in my boss’s basement,” Monsen says. “I wanted a hat, and I couldn’t afford one. So I made one myself. Then a friend wanted one.”

Three years ago, she moved back to Texas. That’s when Magnolia Mercantile truly took shape.

“I got an Instagram account and opened my storefront,” Monsen says. “Then I started doing pop-ups, traveling every weekend to new places across Texas.”

Monsen doesn’t make the hats themselves. Instead, she sources them from a family-run Dallas hat maker. She focuses on customization, transforming each piece into a personal work of art.

While pop-ups are critical to her business (she’s averaged two per day for the past few weeks), this one-woman show also has a River Oaks shop. The shop is a treasure trove of vintage pins, brooches, ribbons and silks, all ready to accessorize any hat in the store. A custom hat costs $350, which includes a 50-minute customization appointment and unlimited embellishments.

Katie Monsen
Katie Monsen discusses customization options with a client at a Magnolia Mercantile pop-up, helping them craft a hat that tells their story. (Photo courtesy Magnolia Mercantile)

“I’ll talk with you to see what you like,” Monsen says. “It’s a collaborative effort. I have over 100 branding irons, zodiac signs and an entire alphabet. I’ve got layers of ribbons and silks and all the textures you want to build the perfect band.”

Traditional Texas fashion law says your hat should match your boots. But Monsen believes some rules are made to be broken.

“I tell you the rules, and you can break them,” Monsen says. “When you look good and feel good, the rules don’t matter as much.”

Jo Malone’s female entrepreneur series will continue this summer at Market Street, bringing more creative woman-run businesses into the spotlight.

For more information or to book your own customization appointment at Magnolia Mercantile, go here.

Featured Properties

Swipe
1210 Bala Lake Court
Gleannloch Farms
FOR SALE

1210 Bala Lake Court
Spring, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1210 Bala Lake Court
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land, TX

$335,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
14942 Spring Lake Drive
Heatherwood
FOR SALE

14942 Spring Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$307,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14942 Spring Lake Drive
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$349,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
706 Wilken Street
Co-list: Estelle Elles | Greater Heights
FOR SALE

706 Wilken Street
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
706 Wilken Street
15621 Martineau Street
Aldine Area
FOR SALE

15621 Martineau Street
Houston, TX

$192,900 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
15621 Martineau Street
1230 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1230 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1230 Allston Street
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$535,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
3514 Suffolk Drive
Highland Village
FOR SALE

3514 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$1,899,999 Learn More about this property
Noya Zucker
This property is listed by: Noya Zucker (713) 882-3832 Email Realtor
3514 Suffolk Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
13311 Kimberley Lane
Wilchester
FOR SALE

13311 Kimberley Lane
Houston, TX

$935,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
13311 Kimberley Lane
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Ponderosa Forest
FOR SALE

1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Houston, TX

$242,500 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
4812 Holly Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4812 Holly Street
Bellaire, TX

$8,600 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4812 Holly Street
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
6806 Waxbill Road
Cane Island
FOR SALE

6806 Waxbill Road
Katy, TX

$515,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6806 Waxbill Road
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
279 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Bend
FOR SALE

279 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
279 Sugarberry Circle
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
1744 Nina Lee Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1744 Nina Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1744 Nina Lee Lane
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
6839 Knoll Spring Way
Hillsdale Creek
FOR SALE

6839 Knoll Spring Way
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6839 Knoll Spring Way
3111 Oakmont Drive
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
6710 La Puente Drive
Mission Bend
FOR SALE

6710 La Puente Drive
Houston, TX

$240,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
6710 La Puente Drive
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
27039 Bel Air Point Lane
Sunterra
FOR SALE

27039 Bel Air Point Lane
Katy, TX

$394,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
27039 Bel Air Point Lane
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
2119 Parker Grove Drive
Pomona
FOR SALE

2119 Parker Grove Drive
Manvel, TX

$735,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
2119 Parker Grove Drive
7627 Tiburon Trail
Greatwood
FOR SALE

7627 Tiburon Trail
Sugar Land, TX

$674,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
7627 Tiburon Trail
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Dunham Pointe
FOR SALE

14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Cypress, TX

$929,900 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
2208 Arlington Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2208 Arlington Street
Houston, TX

$1,545,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2208 Arlington Street
7447 Brompton Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

7447 Brompton Street
Houston, TX

$299,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
7447 Brompton Street
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$620,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
3 Warrenton Drive
Whispering Oaks
FOR SALE

3 Warrenton Drive
Houston, TX

$3,895,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3 Warrenton Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X