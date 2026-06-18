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Americana Summer Sets Sail with New Mark D. Sikes Collection for J.McLaughlin

The King of Blue and White Teams Up with the Iconic Preppy Powerhouse

By Melissa Smrekar and Sophia Porter //

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Mark D. Sikes — the king of blue and white, master of the monogram, and curator of enviable boxwoods — has joined forces with über-American brand  J.McLaughlin on a collaboration that feels long overdue. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

Mark D. Sikes — the king of blue and white, master of the monogram, and curator of enviable boxwoods — has joined forces with über-American brand  J.McLaughlin on a collaboration that feels long overdue. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

The Ashley Strapless Long Dress (Photo courtesy of J.McLaughlin)

The Ashley Strapless Long Dress (Photo courtesy of J.McLaughlin)

Mark D. Sikes hosted an in-store event at the Dallas location of J.McLaughlin to showcase the new collection. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

Mark D. Sikes hosted an in-store event at the Dallas location of J.McLaughlin to showcase the new collection. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

Kimberly Whitman, Mark D. Sikes, Krystal Schlegel Davis (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

Kimberly Whitman, Mark D. Sikes, Krystal Schlegel Davis (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

Christy Doramus (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

Christy Doramus (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

The Gramercy Cotton Shirt and Madison Fancy Pants (Photo courtesy of J.McLaughlin)

The Gramercy Cotton Shirt and Madison Fancy Pants (Photo courtesy of J.McLaughlin)

Tanya Foster (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

Tanya Foster (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

The Stephanie Shirt Dress (Photo courtesy of J.McLaughlin)

The Stephanie Shirt Dress (Photo courtesy of J.McLaughlin)

Mark D. Sikes (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

Mark D. Sikes (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

The Alexandra Drama Dress (Photo courtesy of J.McLaughlin)

The Alexandra Drama Dress (Photo courtesy of J.McLaughlin)

The Emma Coat (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

The Emma Coat (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

The Alyson Sweater Tee and Kyleigh Silk Scarf (Photo courtesy of J.McLaughlin)

The Alyson Sweater Tee and Kyleigh Silk Scarf (Photo courtesy of J.McLaughlin)

Guests enjoyed cocktails while admiring the new colleciton up-close. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

Guests enjoyed cocktails while admiring the new colleciton up-close. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

Caitlin Wilson, Mark D. Sikes (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

Caitlin Wilson, Mark D. Sikes (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

The perfect collection for an Americana summer and the country's 250th birthday. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

The perfect collection for an Americana summer and the country's 250th birthday. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

The Charlotte Drama Dress (Photo courtesy of J.McLaughlin)

The Charlotte Drama Dress (Photo courtesy of J.McLaughlin)

Kimberly Whitman, Mark D. Sikes (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

Kimberly Whitman, Mark D. Sikes (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

In another all-American move, Mark D. Sikes — the king of blue and white, master of the monogram, and curator of enviable boxwoods — has joined forces with über-American brand  J.McLaughlin on a collaboration that feels long overdue.

Rooted in a decades-long friendship between Sikes and J.McLaughlin CEO Greg Unis, the partnership is as personal as it is polished. For those familiar with Sikes’ work, The Monogram Collection reads as an extension of the world he’s spent years perfecting. From crisp tailored style and affinity for stripes to his ability to make everything beautiful — hence, the title of his Rizzoli boxed book set, Everything Is Beautiful — Sikes brings an instantly recognizable point of view.

This is Sikes’ first partnership with a fashion label. It’s also J.McLaughlin’s first collaboration with an interior designer, as well as the largest collaboration in the company’s history.  

Mark D. Sikes x J.McLaughlin
Kimberly Whitman, Mark D. Sikes (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

To celebrate, J.McLaughlin recently hosted an exclusive in-store cocktail event at its Dallas location in Preston Center. The perfectly polished guest list of true preps arrived with gusto; who, after all, would miss an opportunity for face time with Sikes? The charming multi-hyphenate designer held court as some of our city’s swans admired the timeless collection of classic silhouettes. Sisters Kimberly Whitman and Krystal Schlegel Davis, as well as Caitlin Wilson, Christy Doramus, Whitney Cameron, and Tanya Davis, all marked the moment by trying on their favorite pieces. Whitman looked particularly magnetic in the Charlotte Dress, a fit-and-flare with a flowing skirt in a striking shade of red.

Sikes told PaperCity that the red pieces stood out in Dallas. “I think the red color in the collection really resonated with the Dallas crowd because it is bold and happy. The floral pattern was also well received because it is as cheerful as it is elegant.” (He’s right. The Audrey Dress in Dragonfly Garden sits high on the top of our summer wish list.)

Mark D. Sikes x J.McLaughlin
The Ashley Strapless Long Dress (Photo courtesy of J.McLaughlin)

Sikes’ unwavering love of big white houses, blue stripes, and Jacqueline Kennedy has launched a design empire. Add to that the redecoration of Blair House in Washington, D.C., which serves as the White House guest house, as well as offices for Jill Biden’s East Wing office. 

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For this Americana summer and our country’s 250th birthday, we know exactly what we’ll be wearing.

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