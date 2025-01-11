New Restaurants and Stores Headed to The Woodlands’ Market Street — Coming Off Its Own 20th Anniversary, This Center Evolves

Market Street's concert series spotlights local talent, like the Kelly Peters Band, under the pergola in the Central Park area. (Photo courtesy of Market Street)

The Market Street Christmas Tree entertains shoppers all season long with its three-minute light show, set to your favorite festive tunes. (Photo courtesy of Market Street)

Last year’s H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street will feature live music from Mango Punch, adding a vibrant soundtrack to the festivities. (Photo by Food and Vine Time Productions)

Louis Vuitton, opened in 2019, and Gucci, open since 2023, are two of the luxury stores found on Market Street in The Woodlands. (Courtesy of Trademark Properties.)

Market Street's Central Park area was converted to turf recently, allowing concerts and other events to utilize the lawn area even in wet weather. (Courtesy of Trademark Properties)

Market Street quietly celebrated its own 20th anniversary in November, just after The Woodlands’ 50th celebration, with a lot less hoopla.

Twenty years ago, this walkable, suburban town center that seamlessly blends stores, restaurants and entertainment venues with office and hotels was a stark departure from the traditional indoor and outdoor retail-only developments when it opened in 2004.

Market Street remains one of the nation’s top performing outdoor shopping centers, driven by continuous innovation and enduring appeal. And it’s not resting on its laurels.

The new year will see continued updates within the mixed-use land. In the space that housed the recently-shuttered La Madeleine, Local Public Eatery is set to move in with construction starting this week. Local Public Eatery is based in Canada, but the restaurant has locations in Dallas and Seattle too. Plans call for an early summer opening.

Sur La Table will be relocating and expanding to include a kitchen, allowing the kitchen experts to host cooking classes and other events. Construction on its new location will start in February.

When Trademark opened Market Street, the company’s founder and CEO Terry Montesi recognized The Woodlands lacked a walkable pedestrian-friendly downtown. Montesi had a vision for what Market Street could be: a mixed-use center that would create a sense of place and community with a personality unique to The Woodlands that felt as if it had evolved organically over time.

“Really great mixed-use town centers are committed to meeting the ever-changing needs of their market and give the surrounding community a sense of ownership,” Montesi says. “If you listen to the community, find out what it needs, and provide an experience that exceeds expectations and is always evolving, the project will become the heart and soul of the region, just as Market Street has done for The Woodlands.”

Trademark added elements such as the Central Park, pop fountains, public art, valet parking and a concierge to create a land whee people want to hang out and linger. In some ways, it is reminiscent of main streets of yesteryear.

“Market Street was one of the first three or four ground up mixed-use town center in the country,” Montesi says. “We were pioneering a new mixed-use format, applying best practices from studying great multi-use districts across the world. Two decades later, Market Street remains a highly popular destination.”

And a huge part of making The Woodlands what it is today.

“Market Street is a vital amenity that enriches the lives of residents and guests of our community, offering them a premier destination for shopping, dining and entertainment,” President of the Houston Region for Howard Hughes Jim Carman notes. “Successful communities like The Woodlands are built on a foundation of diverse businesses and retailers, creating vibrant, walkable spaces where people want to live, work and connect.

“We applaud the Market Street team for 20 remarkable years, enhancing the quality of life for our residents and welcoming guests from near and far.

Boosting The Community

From the beginning, Market Street has given back to the local community. One of the most significant way it gives back is called Change for Charity, a uniquely Market Street program. Change for Charity benefits four Montgomery County charities each year through the thousands of dollars in change inserted in Market Street’s premium parking meters as well as donations at monthly Woodlands Car Club events. The program has raised more than $400,000 for the local community.

The 2025 Change for Charity recipients are set to be The Woodlands Kiwanis Club, New Danville, and Mosaics of Mercy. During the fourth quarter, Market Street will support local public schools by donating to the school that wins the annual Sing-Off, scheduled for December 2025.

The Woodlands Car Club also generously raises money for the Change for Charity recipients throughout the year at its events, held the first Sunday of each month. Their contributions, coupled with the amount donated to Market Street’s 68 parking meters make up the total amount given to a selected charity each quarter.

“It is our honor and privilege to have contributed more than $350,000 to our local community since the Change for Charity program began,” Marketing Street marketing director Noemi Gonzalez says. “Giving back to the community we serve would not be possible without the generosity of our Market Street guests and patrons of The Woodlands Car Club events.”

Market Street, a Community Center

Market Street stores and restaurants border the center’s Central Park, which serves as the primary gathering place and hosts signature events for the community. That includes the Spring and Fall Concert Series, Spring Fine Arts Show, Market Street in Lights Tree Lighting Celebration, the South Montgomery County Fourty of July Parade and more.

“I feel like this is the place where people bring their family from out of town,” Market Street general manager Jenny Taylor says. “This is our downtown that you show off. People get engaged here, celebrate birthdays and graduations here.

“I think one of the other things we’ve really become known for is our photo opportunities. Our photo backdrops. Our Instagrammable moments, whether that’s windowscapes that we do, or some kind of pop up, fun thing to stand in front of with your kids — Back to school or Valentine’s Day. We’re always doing something around a holiday.”

Austin-based Yeti, Golden Goose, Oliver Peoples and Alo, Boss all opened in Market Street in 2024. Other changes included a Starbucks remodel and Thomas Markle Jewelers relocating to a new space across the street from its old location.

After 20 years, Market Street continues to evolve as a destination shopping experience.

“I think the biggest thing about being 20 years (old) is just how much we’ve been embraced by the community and how much we’ve evolved as well to to stay current,” Taylor says. “We’re continuing to evolve.”