











Fashion / Shopping

Inside Market Street’s Summer Shopping Makeover In The Woodlands — Hot Athleisure, Kitchen Wows and Much More

Vuori Sets the Pace, Sur La Table Brings the Flame

BY // 08.01.25
Market Street’s shopping scene just got a major summer style refresh. Vuori has opened a sleek new storefront in The Woodlands’ mixed-used shopping center and it’s not the only big move in Market Street’s shopping scene. Sur la Table upgraded to a roomier space and a full kitchen (at last). Pell 1990 also joined the party with its own July arrival (as PaperCity The Woodlands previously detailed), driven by a woman entrepreneur.

The Woodlands shopping scene is looking a whole lot sharper these days.

Vuori Brings Casually Cool Vibes To Market Street

Vuori’s new Market Street store reflects the athleisure company’s ethos of merging performance, comfort and community in an active lifestyle hub.

“The Woodlands is a beautiful area where forested trails, community and vibrant town centers come together to create a one-of-a-kind lifestyle,” says Catherine Pike, Vuori’s senior vice president of retail. “It’s a place where nature, culture and comfort coexist effortlessly. We’ve truly enjoyed connecting with the people who bring it to life.”

Pike adds that Vuori is just beginning to understand what makes The Woodlands so special — but the company is invested. “From instructors and business owners to local patrons, we’re excited for all that’s ahead,” she says.

Community connection is more than a buzzword for Vuori — it shows up in their events calendar. Shoppers can expect launch parties, V1 Community fitness classes, run clubs and social gatherings.

“In addition to providing customers the ability to touch, feel and try on our products, in-store community events are central to Vuori’s approach,” Pike tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “They help build local relationships and authentically support the surrounding community.”

The new 3,400-square-foot store carries Vuori’s signature blend of premium performance apparel and elevated everyday essentials. “It’s all designed to move seamlessly from activity to life,” Pike says.

The store is located between Lululemon and Alo, placing it right in the heart of Market Street’s activewear district.

Sur La Table Expands — And Adds a Kitchen

Sur la Table has been a Market Street staple for years, although its original store didn’t have room for a kitchen. That changed with the move to a larger, brighter space near Kendra Scott.

The new store features a full state-of-the-art kitchen. Sur La Table has begun offering cooking classes there, introducing a variety of hands-on culinary experiences to The Woodlands area.

“Bringing our culinary programming to The Woodlands and sharing our passion for cooking with the community is long overdue,” Sur La Table CEO Jordan Voloshin says. “Our new location offers everything you need to cook exceptionally, all in one place.”

The cooking classes classes range from date night themes to global, family-friendly sessions and more. They’re open to all skill levels.

The relocated store also includes an expanded retail space with upgraded shopping experiences. In addition to browsing cookware and tools, shoppers can take advantage of services that include knife and blade sharpening and in-store pickup for online orders.

Sur La Table’s Return to Learn program is also now available. It offers one-on-one appointments with cooking specialists to help customers master techniques and get the most from their kitchen gear.

Market Street is located at 9595 Six Pines Drive. Store hours run Mondays through Saturdays from 10 am to 8 pm and Sundays from noon to 6 pm. For more information, go here.


