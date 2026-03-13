Fine Jewelry and Rare Watch Retailer Material Good Debuts Its First Texas Boutique at Dallas’ Highland Park Village

“There’s an energy and entrepreneurial spirit in Dallas that resonates deeply with how we think about luxury,” says Ronen, “which is personal, relationship-driven, and built to last.” (Photo by Material Good)

The Material Good boutique and Atelier were designed in collaboration with Lucia Galeano of Studio Galeon. (Photo by Material Good)

A decade ago, Rob Ronen and Michael Herman co-founded Material Good, a purveyor of rare fine jewelry and timepieces, in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, with the guiding philosophy that hospitality reigns supreme in the world of luxury retail. (Photo by Material Good)

Material Good opens a stunning boutique and private Atelier on the second level in Highland Park Village. (Photo by Material Good)

When you specialize in rare timepieces, elusive gemstones, and coveted vintage, ordinary service simply won’t do.

A decade ago, Rob Ronen and Michael Herman co-founded Material Good, a purveyor of rare fine jewelry and timepieces, in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, with the guiding philosophy that hospitality reigns supreme in the world of luxury retail.

Today, March 13, Material Good opens a stunning boutique and private Atelier on the second level in Highland Park Village. It’s the fourth location joining storefronts in New York City, Miami, and Boston. “There’s an energy and entrepreneurial spirit in Dallas that resonates deeply with how we think about luxury,” says Ronen, “which is personal, relationship-driven, and built to last.”

The Material Good boutique and Atelier were designed in collaboration with Lucia Galeano of Studio Galeon. Elegant architectural details include plaster walls, custom oak millwork, travertine, and oxidized wood; the space unfolds through a series of rooms. A prodigious table made from a single piece of titanium travertine anchors the space, alongside a marble bar, sculptural lighting from Larose Guyon, Henge, and Apparatus, and modernist seating from Pierre Paulin, as well as artworks by George Condo, Rashid Johnson, and KAWS, underscoring the store’s immersion in contemporary culture and collectibles.

Material Good is the exclusive North American retail partner of watchmakers Biver and Vanguart, and, with the opening of the Dallas boutique, debuts as an authorized retailer of timepieces from Bulgari, Gérald Genta, and Daniel Roth. The store’s roster of Swiss timepiece brands includes H. Moser & Cie, Urwerk, and Konstantin Chaykin. Also showcased are vintage timepieces from Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, Rolex, Richard Mille, F.P.Journe, and Vacheron Constantin.

Jewelry offerings highlight Material Good’s esteemed craftsmanship through a signature collection of in-house fine jewelry, while a rotating selection of signed and unsigned vintage jewelry is in the Found & Collected emporium. Also in the mix are fine jewelry from Anita Ko, AZLEE, Bayco, Moritz Glik, Nikos Koulis, and Suzanne Kalan.

The Allen Swipe













Next

Material Good boutique, 30 Highland Park Village, second level, Suite 202; Material Good Atelier, 25 Highland Park Village, Suite 208; materialgood.com.