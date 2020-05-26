10 Most Wanted Men’s Wardrobe Updates — Top Styles for Summer

I‘ve tried to do more men’s fashion features in the past few years. With the demise of magazines like Details that were a wonderful go-to for fashion, its become increasingly harder to find great content for boys. Plus, it gives me the opportunity to drool on my screen as I research what’s interesting and exciting currently on the market.

My birthday is actually around the corner so this was also an excuse to put together my fantasy list of new items for my wardrobe. I believe in classics, but also know that it’s important to mix things up with more en vogue pieces to catch a fellow fashionista’s eye when you walk in the room.

The recent coronavirus lockdown has made many out there slightly complacent when it comes to their wardrobe decisions. Perhaps buying more athleisure and loungewear and shunning the idea of wearing “hard pants.” Well, the world has slowly begun to open up once more and it’s time to bring our A-game back to our dressing.

In no particular order, here is my top 10 list of men’s fashion items that would make great additions to any gentleman’s arsenal for the summer months ahead. (I didn’t include any swim suits and am working on that story now. That’s taking more research on what seems appropriate during our current socially distanced worlds. Look for it in the coming days.)

calfskin penny loafer, $1,150, available at Thombrowne.com

Thom Browne RWB calfskin penny loafer: For anyone who knows me, the designer’s creations are my Viagra. They are old school preppy, but with a twist that makes them wonderfully subversive in men’s fashion. These shoes are perfect for a summer barbecue or garden party. Probably best paired with some seersucker and a Moscow mule. Plus, given they are red, white and blue you will seem incredibly patriotic if worn on Independence Day.

Goyard monogrammed credit card case: I have yet to own something from the hallowed French luxury goods company that was founded in France in 1853. I think a credit card case, monogrammed of course, is the best way to dip my toe in the water without breaking the bank. What makes their leather goods so desirable is the fact that acquiring them is difficult — they offer no online sales platform, scoring gently used items is very rare via consignment stores and websites and few retailers carry Goyard.

A look from the S/S 2020 Tom Ford runway with requisite sunglasses.

Tom Ford sunglasses: I have quite a few pairs and you might question — why so many? Well, eyewear should reflect the mood you are in and my mood changes day by day. Major Tom has perfected the design of glasses — immediately recognizable via the “T” shaped detail that goes from the side to the front. Grab a new pair of his sunglasses before heading to the pool to work on your summer tan.

Orlebar Brown navy blue polo, $445, available at Stanley Korshak and Stanleykorhsak.com

Orlebar Brown polo shirt: On a recent trip to check out what was available (and perhaps on sale) in men’s fashion at Stanley Korshak I happened upon this shirt. It has an insouciant vibe with echos of a bygone era of decadent parties where perhaps a fish bowl was pulled out for guests to drop their keys after they where sufficiently tipsy on mai tais. (Hope you got my 1970s swingers reference.) Remember, a mustache might be required as the key accessory to do this shirt justice.

Gucci rubber fisherman sandals: This is likely the edgiest item on my list. I first encountered these sandals about two years ago and immediately gravitated towards them. Was I going to laugh or covet them. Honestly, in that moment I didn’t know. The fact that they stayed on my mind all this time has made me realize that I desperately want them. Unfortunately they now only come in black (when they first came out they were offered also in deep green), but I think they are perfect for so many outfits — shorts, suits, ripped-up baggy jeans. They give off the very nerdy, “I don’t care” hipster aesthetic that Gucci’s Alessandro Michele has perfected over his year’s as creative director.

bucket hat, $320, available at Burberry boutiques and Burberry.com

Burberry bucket hat: With the summer months and sunny skies ahead it’s important to up one’s hat inventory. A good bucket version like this is perfect for both casual (high-end shopping) and even more casual (grocery shopping).

Dior and Shawn oversized polo shirt, $890, available at Dior.com

A shirt from the Dior x Stüssy collaboration: One of my favorite streetwear brands (I’ve been wearing their designs since my ne’er do well days hanging with skateboarders and punk rockers in high school) was enlisted by Dior’s men’s creative director Kim Jones to partner on some designs. A shirt would be great to score from this highly anticipated (same kind of hype as Louis Vuitton and Supreme teaming up) collection, but honestly anything would be great to be the object of great envy from those in the know.

Medium soft bucket bag in textile, $1,300, available at Celine boutiques and Celine.com

Celine tote: Every season comes with added junk to lug around. That said, I definitely need sunglasses (see above my Tom Ford suggestion), SPF to avoid burning, summer reading (I’m about to order Slouching Towards Los Angeles which includes an essay by my friend Heather John Fogarty) and of course, this summer’s most essential accessory — a face mask. It’s going to take a chic carryall to maneuver with all of this in the months ahead.

Opyum bracelet in python, $375, available at Saint Laurent boutiques and at Saintlaurent.com

Saint Laurent bracelet: I should always attempt to find some jewelry to place on a list of men’s fashion items. That said, it’s often a watch, but frankly during the era of coronavirus time has become so fluid and meaningless. So, I instead think it’s time to show your rock and roll side with some Saint Laurent jewelry. If you don’t have pierced ears then go with a simpler item, such as one of their bracelets that incorporate their iconic YSL logo. You’ll definitely want to throw on some Zeppelin when heading out for the night with one of these adorning your wrists.

Nothing But a Dreamer scarf, $770, available at Hermès boutiques and Hermes.com

Hermès scarf: It’s smart to pick-up a new scarf annually to reflect your current state of mind. The hallowed luxury label puts out a variety of updated prints, often with whimsical names. I couldn’t help but adore one called “Nothing but a dreamer.” If anything, I think we all need to channel our inner dreamer to make it through the mundane summer days ahead. A friend recently described his overall feeling as one of malaise. A jaunty new Hermès scarf if perhaps the best way to remedy that general feeling of discomfort, illness, or uneasiness whose exact cause is difficult to identify (in case you were wondering, that’s the definition of “malaise,” which seems to have plagued many of us during the recent shelter-in-place time of our lives).