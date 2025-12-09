Creating the Perfect Holiday Scene — Tablescapes and Scents Take Centerstage at The Woodlands’ Own Jo Malone Store

The Jo Malone product wall has scents organized by application - complete with an entire line for men dubbed Mr. Malone. (Photo by Kathleen O'Ryan)

Jo Malone London's stand alone store is becoming a Market Street event hotspot. (Photo by Kathleen O'Ryan)

Entrepreneur Diana Holguin shows off her line of bespoke tablescaping at The Woodlands' Jo Malone Londone store. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

There are few things better than a beautifully set holiday table and a delightful aroma for creating the perfect seasonal theme. The combination of Jo Malone’s classic scents and Mesa Fiora’s tablescape linens are geared to due just that.

Houston designer Diana Holguin brought her Mesa Fiora line of tablescaping to The Woodlands’ Jo Malone London store for The Market Street shop’s latest quarterly event supporting female entrepreneurs.

Holguin is from Colombia, having moved to the United States nearly 20 years ago. With a design partner, she created a bespoke line of unique tablescaping goods. Holguin created an Instagram page for her business this year and is participating in holiday pop-ups around Houston.

“My family has the workshop in Colombia, and we are well known there,” Holguin tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “Many people were asking when I would bring (the line) and start selling here. And I have three boys under 12. So I’d have liked to wait a little, but I’m doing it.”

Holguin’s line includes tablecloths, placemats, chargers, runners, napkins and coasters in a unique fabric that is wrinkle free, washable and, in some cases, reversible. She has real linen hand towels with embroidered designs that do require ironing, unlike the balance of her products.

Seasonal prints and some neutrals are also available. Custom sizing can be done in table runners.

Don’t Sleep On Seasonal Scents

Of course, a great holiday table is only part of a magical setting. Any good hostess knows you also need the right scent.

Jo Malone store manager Nadia Gill recommends several fragrances for the holiday season.

“Sandlewood and spiced apricot is the newest one for this season,” Gill says. “It’s very festive. And it’s great for this weather.” Another spotlight fragrance is orange bitters.

“This is our hero,” Gill says. “We bring this every Christmas. It’s like our staple, like a holiday cocktail.”

The perfect cocktail for The Woodland’s Jo Malone London store is women supporting women. For the holidays and all year long.

Market Street shops are open some extended hours during the holidays. That includes on December 22 and December 23 from 9 am to 9 pm. Its Christmas Eve hours run from 9 am to 4 pm.