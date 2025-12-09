Mesa Fiora Jo Malone
Jo Malone Mesa Fiora Market Street
The Jo Malone product wall has scents organized by application - complete with an entire line for men dubbed Mr. Malone. (Photo by Kathleen O'Ryan)
01
04

Entrepreneur Diana Holguin shows off her line of bespoke tablescaping at The Woodlands' Jo Malone Londone store. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

02
04

Mesa Fiora's line includes coasters and linen hand towels. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

03
04

Jo Malone London's stand alone store is becoming a Market Street event hotspot. (Photo by Kathleen O'Ryan)

04
04

The Jo Malone product wall has scents organized by application - complete with an entire line for men dubbed Mr. Malone. (Photo by Kathleen O'Ryan)

Mesa Fiora Jo Malone
Jo Malone Mesa Fiora Market Street
The Jo Malone product wall has scents organized by application - complete with an entire line for men dubbed Mr. Malone. (Photo by Kathleen O'Ryan)
Fashion / Shopping

Creating the Perfect Holiday Scene — Tablescapes and Scents Take Centerstage at The Woodlands’ Own Jo Malone Store

Women Supporting Women Is Holiday Magic

BY //
Entrepreneur Diana Holguin shows off her line of bespoke tablescaping at The Woodlands' Jo Malone Londone store. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Mesa Fiora's line includes coasters and linen hand towels. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Jo Malone London's stand alone store is becoming a Market Street event hotspot. (Photo by Kathleen O'Ryan)
The Jo Malone product wall has scents organized by application - complete with an entire line for men dubbed Mr. Malone. (Photo by Kathleen O'Ryan)
1
4

Entrepreneur Diana Holguin shows off her line of bespoke tablescaping at The Woodlands' Jo Malone Londone store. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

2
4

Mesa Fiora's line includes coasters and linen hand towels. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

3
4

Jo Malone London's stand alone store is becoming a Market Street event hotspot. (Photo by Kathleen O'Ryan)

4
4

The Jo Malone product wall has scents organized by application - complete with an entire line for men dubbed Mr. Malone. (Photo by Kathleen O'Ryan)

There are few things better than a beautifully set holiday table and a delightful aroma for creating the perfect seasonal theme. The combination of Jo Malone’s classic scents and Mesa Fiora’s tablescape linens are geared to due just that.

Houston designer Diana Holguin brought her Mesa Fiora line of tablescaping to The Woodlands’ Jo Malone London store for The Market Street shop’s latest quarterly event supporting female entrepreneurs.

Holguin is from Colombia, having moved to the United States nearly 20 years ago. With a design partner, she created a bespoke line of unique tablescaping goods. Holguin created an Instagram page for her business this year and is participating in holiday pop-ups around Houston.

“My family has the workshop in Colombia, and we are well known there,” Holguin tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “Many people were asking when I would bring (the line) and start selling here. And I have three boys under 12. So I’d have liked to wait a little, but I’m doing it.”

Jo Malone Mesa Fiora Market Street
Mesa Fiora’s line includes coasters and linen hand towels. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Holguin’s line includes tablecloths, placemats, chargers, runners, napkins and coasters in a unique fabric that is wrinkle free, washable and, in some cases, reversible. She has real linen hand towels with embroidered designs that do require ironing, unlike the balance of her products.

Seasonal prints and some neutrals are also available. Custom sizing can be done in table runners.

Christmas items

Swipe
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025

Don’t Sleep On Seasonal Scents

Of course, a great holiday table is only part of a magical setting. Any good hostess knows you also need the right scent.

Jo Malone store manager Nadia Gill recommends several fragrances for the holiday season.

“Sandlewood and spiced apricot is the newest one for this season,” Gill says. “It’s very festive. And it’s great for this weather.” Another spotlight fragrance is orange bitters.

“This is our hero,” Gill says. “We bring this every Christmas. It’s like our staple, like a holiday cocktail.”

The perfect cocktail for The Woodland’s Jo Malone London store is women supporting women. For the holidays and all year long.

Market Street shops are open some extended hours during the holidays. That includes on December 22 and December 23 from 9 am to 9 pm. Its Christmas Eve hours run from 9 am to 4 pm.

Curated Collection

Swipe
2555 N Pearl Street #2200
Uptown
FOR SALE

2555 N Pearl Street #2200
Dallas, TX

$8,195,000 Learn More about this property
Blake Eltis
This property is listed by: Blake Eltis (972) 207-6060 Email Realtor
2555 N Pearl Street #2200
4541 Westway Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4541 Westway Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,599,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4541 Westway Avenue
6814 Northport Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6814 Northport Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Haymann & Lauren Savariego
This property is listed by: Julie Haymann & Lauren Savariego (214) 682-5088 Email Realtor
6814 Northport Drive
4104 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

4104 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,999,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
4104 Greenbrier Drive
3601 Centenary Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3601 Centenary Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,249,900 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3601 Centenary Avenue
4024 Marquette Street
University Park
FOR SALE

4024 Marquette Street
Dallas, TX

$7,199,000 Learn More about this property
Jamie Ashby
This property is listed by: Jamie Ashby (646) 620-6676 Email Realtor
4024 Marquette Street
3101 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3101 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,150,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
3101 Cornell Avenue
4259 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4259 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$8,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4259 Park Lane
3504 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3504 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,990,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3504 Cornell Avenue
6601 Hunters Glen Road
University Park
FOR SALE

6601 Hunters Glen Road
Dallas, TX

$35,000,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
6601 Hunters Glen Road
11460 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11460 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$4,975,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
11460 Strait Lane
3205 Caruth Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3205 Caruth Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3205 Caruth Boulevard
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X