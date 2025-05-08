Mi Golondrina and The Nat Note Drop a Sure-To-Sell-Out, ‘Spicy’ Collection — A True Texas Fashion Team-Up

A photo from the duo's visit to Oaxaca, Mexico to photograph the collection. (Photo by Dalí Nelio)

Natalie Steen wears the "Wrap Skirt Blanca y Multicolor," which can also be tied as a halter-style dress ($675). (Photo by Dalí Nelio)

Details from Mi Golondrina's collaboration with The Nat Note, which drops on Friday, May 9, at 10 AM CST. (Photo by Dalí Nelio)

Lynch and Steen traveled to Oaxaca, Mexico to photograph the collection in the place where skilled artisans hand-embroidering each piece. (Photo by Dalí Nelio)

Cristina Lynch wears the "Wrap Skirt Vida," which can also be tied as a halter-style dress ($795). (Photo by Dalí Nelio)

A quintessential staple of Texas fashion, Mi Golondrina continues to grow, evolve, and expand its collections of women’s clothing, which is hand-embroidered in Mexico. This Friday, May 9 at 10 am, the beloved Dallas-based brand, which was founded by Cristina Lynch, is launching a jaw-dropping collection with Houston-based influencer and tastemaker Natalie Steen of The Nat Note.

Expected to sell-out in record time, the 15-piece collection includes dresses, skirts, tops (blouses, a crop top, a vest, a T-shirt), pants, and even Mi Golondrina’s first-ever jumpsuit, which comes in a citrus-colored floral print. Prices range from $95 for the Chili T-Shirt to the Natalia Roja Set, an embroidered crop top and maxi skirt that costs $1,250.

When Lynch and Steen began imagining the collection, they kept returning to a motif of two chilis, representing their “shared, but different” Hispanic heritages. (Lynch is Mexican; Steen is Cuban American.)

“Sometimes we get described as fiery or spicy,” Steen says in a promotional video for the Mi Golondrina collection posted on social media. “We thought, ‘How about two little chilis that kind of symbolize us and our friendship and this collaboration?’ It’s all about having fun. It’s about creating something together. It’s about honoring our cultures and what they mean to us.”

In advance of the collaboration’s release, PaperCity spoke to Lynch and Steen exclusively.

“I would describe the collection as a warm summer afternoon,” Steen says. “To me, the excitement of the season’s travel and celebrations is synonymous with a vibrant, joy-filled wardrobe. The collection’s palette is a color story of turquoise waters and sun-drenched days — electric blues pop against fiery corals on new silhouettes and embroidery styles.

Elizabeth Anthony Swipe



















Next

“Cristina and I also sought to give a nod to our cultures, and I’d like to think we succeeded in creating a collection that is bold, loud, and full of happy energy.”

The duo traveled to Oaxaca, Mexico to photograph the collection in the place where skilled artisans quite literally brought their vision to life, hand-embroidering each Mi Golondrina piece with a meticulous attention to detail.

“Visiting Oaxaca with Natalie and introducing her to the artisans we work with was incredibly meaningful,” Lynch says of their trip together. “I usually travel to Oaxaca for work, so I rarely get the chance to step back and fully appreciate everything.

“Seeing it all through her eyes made it feel even more special. It was such a beautiful reminder of why we do what we do.”

“Working with Natalie has truly been a dream,” Lynch notes. “I’ve always admired her style, but through this collaboration, I’ve come to deeply appreciate her incredible work ethic and the beautiful brand she’s built. Her Miami Cuban heritage shines through in everything she does — bold, vibrant, and full of heart.

“She’s truly one of a kind, and I feel so lucky to call her a friend.”

Earlier this week, Mi Golondrina hosted an intimate dinner party in celebration of the launch. Steen wore the Wrap Skirt Vida ($795), an early favorite in the collection. Embroidered with a colorful snake, the tastemaker tied the skirt as a halter-style dress. Sheen says the creation was inspired by a skirt she bought at a Miami estate sale last year. Steen even had to convince the owner she was a worthy heir apparent, and she was only granted permission to purchase it after the owner read her star chart. Talk about a collaboration written in the stars.

One thing’s for sure: These two chilis brought the heat.

The Mi Golondrina x The Nate Note collection drops this Friday, May 9, at 10 am CST. Go here to see it and shop.