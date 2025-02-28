Kick Off Houston Rodeo Season With The New Miron Crosby Boot, Lucy Crème

The Lucy Crème is also part of Miron Crosby Personalization and clients can customize the ear pulls and/or add on the interior message box.

Whether dressing up for a night out at the Rodeo or just looking to add a bit of fun to an everyday look, this signature style from Miron Crosby is the perfect addition to every closet.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (March 4 through 23) is one of the most exciting events in the Texas rodeo season. Filled with parties, events, fundraisers, and see-and-be-seen soirées, you’ve got to step out in style. Thankfully, Miron Crosby, the Lonestar State’s beloved and iconic boot brand, is here to ensure Texans are ready to rock the Houston rodeo.

This year, Miron Crosby is introducing its latest boot style, Lucy Crème. The new Lucy Crème features charming heart details that add a playful twist to an iconic Western silhouette. Handcrafted with the finest materials with lively pops of citrus green, metallic turquoise, and metallic silver, this new boot blends classic design with a fresh, whimsical edge.

The Lucy Crème is also part of MC Personalization and clients can customize the ear pulls and/or add on the interior message box. Plus, all Miron Crosby boots include a pair of removable insoles that customers can pop out for a roomier fit if desired.

Miron Crosby is a bespoke boot brand created by two sisters, Lizzie Means Duplantis and Sarah Means. Founded in Dallas with stores in Highland Park Village (Dallas), Houston, and Aspen, the collection is inspired by the sisters’ experiences growing up on their family’s West Texas cattle ranch and later living/working in New York City.

The brand blends authentic, time-honored production techniques with unexpected elements and luxurious details. Boots are made on both sides of the Rio Grande, in Mercedes, Texas, and León, Mexico, where the artisans cut, stitch, and finish every pair of boots by hand. Miron Crosby also offers a bespoke customization process, allowing customers to personalize an existing silhouette or create a one-of-a-kind pair.

Need a pair of the Lucy Crème (or another pair of Miron Crosby boots) just in time for your big night out? Customers in Dallas and Houston enjoy same-day delivery through Miron Crosby’s exclusive partnership with Alto.