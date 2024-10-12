fbpx
Monkee’s Woodlands
monkees Woodlands
Kristin and Dan Durski Monkee's The Woodlands
monkees Woodlands
01
04

Monkee's of The Woodlands offers a range of chic clothing and accessories, perfect for Texas fall fashion. (Courtesy of Monkee's The Woodlands)

02
04

Monkee's opened the weekend of September 6 in The Woodlands, located in the Lake Woodlands Crossing plaza. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

03
04

Monkee's of The Woodlands, owned by Kristin and Dan Durski, opened in September. (Photo by Scott Tyler Photography)

04
04

Monkee's offers accessories like this handmade genuine leather handbag from Tuscany. Featuring a sleek design, gold accents and a stylish wide strap, it's versatile for day or night. (Photo courtesy of Monkee's The Woodlands)

Monkee’s Woodlands
monkees Woodlands
Kristin and Dan Durski Monkee's The Woodlands
monkees Woodlands
Fashion / Shopping

The Woodlands’ New Monkee’s Makes Women’s Fashion Easy — Tailoring Things to Locals and Keeping Everything Simple

Go Ahead and Go Bananas For The Woodlands' Shopping Power

BY // 10.11.24
Monkee's of The Woodlands offers a range of chic clothing and accessories, perfect for Texas fall fashion. (Courtesy of Monkee's The Woodlands)
Monkee's opened the weekend of September 6 in The Woodlands, located in the Lake Woodlands Crossing plaza. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Monkee's of The Woodlands, owned by Kristin and Dan Durski, opened in September. (Photo by Scott Tyler Photography)
Monkee's offers accessories like this handmade genuine leather handbag from Tuscany. Featuring a sleek design, gold accents and a stylish wide strap, it's versatile for day or night. (Photo courtesy of Monkee's The Woodlands)
1
4

Monkee's of The Woodlands offers a range of chic clothing and accessories, perfect for Texas fall fashion. (Courtesy of Monkee's The Woodlands)

2
4

Monkee's opened the weekend of September 6 in The Woodlands, located in the Lake Woodlands Crossing plaza. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

3
4

Monkee's of The Woodlands, owned by Kristin and Dan Durski, opened in September. (Photo by Scott Tyler Photography)

4
4

Monkee's offers accessories like this handmade genuine leather handbag from Tuscany. Featuring a sleek design, gold accents and a stylish wide strap, it's versatile for day or night. (Photo courtesy of Monkee's The Woodlands)

Monkee’s has swung into The Woodlands, where shop owners Kristin and Dan Durski are bringing a fresh blend of style to the area’s booming shopping scene. What began as a single store in Wilmington and a second in Winston-Salem in 1995 has evolved into a chic, upscale boutique franchise. One that’s now jumped into The Woodlands.

Each Monkee’s store is independently owned and operated (there is already a Monkee’s in Houston on Kirby Drive), giving owners the freedom to tailor their shops to reflect the preferences and demands of the local market. This flexibility means that no two Monkee’s stores are exactly alike in inventory or style.

While owners can choose what to carry, they must also navigate distribution rules that safeguard certain brands from oversaturation.

“When you go to market, you have freedom to choose what you want,” Kristin Durski tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “A lot of it has to do with distribution because of protected territories. For example, no one within 10 miles of me could carry Cleobella.”

Durski adds that while Monkee’s owners are encouraged to stock what sells locally, they receive recommendations for proven, popular lines.

“They know Hunter Bell and Maria Oliver sell well, so they recommend those brands,” she reveals.

Fall Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024

This balance between owner autonomy and strategic brand protection is designed to allow each Monkee’s store to cater to its specific clientele while maintaining the boutique’s signature upscale appeal.

Shopping Smarter at Monkee’s

The goal is for shoppers of all ages and sizes  to feel welcome at Monkee’s of The Woodlands. “My goal is for three generations to come to the store and three generations to walk out with something,” Kristin Durski says. “There’s something for everybody.”

At Monkee’s, the shopping experience is also simplified.

“Each store is typically arranged by color,” Kristin Durski notes, “If you’re looking for black pants, a black top or a blue or green dress, you know exactly where to go.”

Monkee's offers accessories like this handmade genuine leather handbag from Tuscany. Featuring a sleek design, gold accents and a stylish wide strap, it's versatile for day or night. (Courtesy of Monkee's The Woodlands)
Monkee’s offers accessories like this handmade genuine leather handbag from Tuscany. Featuring a sleek design, gold accents and a stylish wide strap, it’s versatile for day or night. (Courtesy of Monkee’s The Woodlands)

Kristin Durski’s other goal for Monkee’s of The Woodlands is to offer a better in-store shopping experience.

“Shopping online, I found myself constantly returning things,” Durski says. “In one style, I can wear one size, but in the next style, I’m wearing another. I wanted people to come to a store, try things on and walk out satisfied with their fit.”

In addition to The Woodlands, Monkee’s locations in Texas include Houston, Frisco and Fort Worth, with a new Dripping Springs store set to open later this fall.

Monkee’s The Woodlands is located at 1900 Lake Woodlands Drive, Suite 300. It is open from 10 am to 6 pm Mondays through Saturdays and 11 am to 4 pm on Sundays.

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
2313 Couch Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2313 Couch Street
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Danny Pleason
This property is listed by: Danny Pleason (832) 661-1502 Email Realtor
2313 Couch Street
1401 E Beach Drive #509
Galveston
FOR SALE

1401 E Beach Drive #509
Galveston, TX

$424,880 Learn More about this property
Jim Rosenfeld
This property is listed by: Jim Rosenfeld (713) 854-1303 Email Realtor
1401 E Beach Drive #509
3939 Law Street
West University
FOR SALE

3939 Law Street
Houston, TX

$759,900 Learn More about this property
Linda Shupe
This property is listed by: Linda Shupe (832) 248-3422 Email Realtor
3939 Law Street
1207 Nantucket Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

1207 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Kiki Wilson
This property is listed by: Kiki Wilson (713) 443-7056 Email Realtor
1207 Nantucket Drive
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X