The Woodlands’ New Monkee’s Makes Women’s Fashion Easy — Tailoring Things to Locals and Keeping Everything Simple

Monkee's offers accessories like this handmade genuine leather handbag from Tuscany. Featuring a sleek design, gold accents and a stylish wide strap, it's versatile for day or night. (Photo courtesy of Monkee's The Woodlands)

Monkee's of The Woodlands, owned by Kristin and Dan Durski, opened in September. (Photo by Scott Tyler Photography)

Monkee's opened the weekend of September 6 in The Woodlands, located in the Lake Woodlands Crossing plaza. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Monkee's of The Woodlands offers a range of chic clothing and accessories, perfect for Texas fall fashion. (Courtesy of Monkee's The Woodlands)

Monkee’s has swung into The Woodlands, where shop owners Kristin and Dan Durski are bringing a fresh blend of style to the area’s booming shopping scene. What began as a single store in Wilmington and a second in Winston-Salem in 1995 has evolved into a chic, upscale boutique franchise. One that’s now jumped into The Woodlands.

Each Monkee’s store is independently owned and operated (there is already a Monkee’s in Houston on Kirby Drive), giving owners the freedom to tailor their shops to reflect the preferences and demands of the local market. This flexibility means that no two Monkee’s stores are exactly alike in inventory or style.

While owners can choose what to carry, they must also navigate distribution rules that safeguard certain brands from oversaturation.

“When you go to market, you have freedom to choose what you want,” Kristin Durski tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “A lot of it has to do with distribution because of protected territories. For example, no one within 10 miles of me could carry Cleobella.”

Durski adds that while Monkee’s owners are encouraged to stock what sells locally, they receive recommendations for proven, popular lines.

“They know Hunter Bell and Maria Oliver sell well, so they recommend those brands,” she reveals.

Fall Tabletop Swipe



















Next

This balance between owner autonomy and strategic brand protection is designed to allow each Monkee’s store to cater to its specific clientele while maintaining the boutique’s signature upscale appeal.

Shopping Smarter at Monkee’s

The goal is for shoppers of all ages and sizes to feel welcome at Monkee’s of The Woodlands. “My goal is for three generations to come to the store and three generations to walk out with something,” Kristin Durski says. “There’s something for everybody.”

At Monkee’s, the shopping experience is also simplified.

“Each store is typically arranged by color,” Kristin Durski notes, “If you’re looking for black pants, a black top or a blue or green dress, you know exactly where to go.”

Kristin Durski’s other goal for Monkee’s of The Woodlands is to offer a better in-store shopping experience.

“Shopping online, I found myself constantly returning things,” Durski says. “In one style, I can wear one size, but in the next style, I’m wearing another. I wanted people to come to a store, try things on and walk out satisfied with their fit.”

In addition to The Woodlands, Monkee’s locations in Texas include Houston, Frisco and Fort Worth, with a new Dripping Springs store set to open later this fall.

Monkee’s The Woodlands is located at 1900 Lake Woodlands Drive, Suite 300. It is open from 10 am to 6 pm Mondays through Saturdays and 11 am to 4 pm on Sundays.