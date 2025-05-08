Last-Minute Gifts For Mom
Roberto Coin 18K Yellow Gold Venetian Medallion Stud Earrings ($3,800) from Bachendorf’s (Courtesy)
Fallon B. peridot Confetti Ring ($1,450) from Bachendorf’s (Courtesy)
Ferragamo Asymetrique Watch ($1,195) (Courtesy)
Flabelus Women’s Ribbon Linen Cherry Flat ($223) from Saint Bernard (Courtesy)
Lilac Flounce dress ($495) from Sue Sartor (Courtesy)
Cult Gaia Leo Earrings ($258) from MARKET (Courtesy)
Sculpted wooden and silver handbag by Rocio ($3,495) from Stanley Korshak (Courtesy)
The Spa at The Joule (Courtesy)
GLO30 in Uptown. (Courtesy)
Le Bloom (Courtesy)
Gucci Printed Scarf ($520)
Fashion / Shopping

10 Last-Minute Dallas Mother’s Day Gifts Guaranteed to Dazzle and Delight — From Jewelry To Shoes and Spa Escapes

Shop Local To Make Mom Swoon

BY // 05.08.25
ICYMI, Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 11.

Despite our best intentions, sometimes Mother’s Day sneaks up on even the best of us. At PaperCity, we’re here to help.

Last-minute Mother’s Day gifts need not be bad. We have 10 recommendations for last-minute Mother’s Day gifts that are sure to delight the leading lady in your life. Best of all, they can be purchased right here in Dallas, no expedited shipping required. Whether you’re celebrating a new mom, a dog mom, or any kind of mother-like figure in your life, dazzle her with a decadent little treat.

Mother’s Day Jewelry

Mother's Day Gift Guide
Fallon B. peridot Confetti Ring ($1,450) from Bachendorf’s (Courtesy)

As a premier store in the Dallas area for luxury jewelry and timepieces, Bachendorf’s seems like the logical place to head first. Surely Mother would cherish these Roberto Coin 18K Yellow Gold Venetian Medallion Stud Earrings ($3,800)?

It’s also worth noting that this Friday, May 9, Bachendorf’s is hosting a trunk show with Monica Rich Kosann. From noon to 5 pm at the Galleria store, sip champagne and create a personal keepsake by shopping the curated selection of charms at their “Fill Your Locket” event. A little champagne for you, a little gift for Mom (even better if you’re Mom).

From Fallon B. (who is the great great-granddaughter of Bachendorf’s founder Abram Bock and was recently named to Jewelers of America’s prestigious 20 Under 40 List), this Peridot Confetti Ring ($1,450) is my current obsession. The colors are downright juicy.

For a sleek new timepiece, this Ferragamo Asymetrique Watch ($1,195) looks particularly luxurious for the price point. It is available at Ferragamo’s NorthPark Center store.

Fashion

Lilac Flounce dress ($495) from Sue Sartor (Courtesy)
Lilac Flounce dress ($495) from Sue Sartor (Courtesy)

At Saint Bernard, I recommend this pair of espadrilles from Flabelus ($223). The Spanish brand, which aims to redefine the traditional espadrille and Mary Jane, recently hosted a pop-up at Saint Bernard where I met the brand’s founder Beatriz de los Mozos. Mozos originally started her brand when she could no longer wear high heels because of back pain. Flabelus shoes are remarkably comfortable and come in a range of zesty colors.

For the perfect dress, head over to Snider Plaza and and visit Sue Sartor. Pick a hand block printed Flounce Dress for the leading lady in your life in her favorite colors. I find this lilac Flounce dress particularly charming ($495).

Cult Gaia recently opened a one-year shop-in-shop inside MARKET in Highland Park Village. Gift the sunshine of your life this pair of Cult Gaia Leo Earrings ($258).

From Stanley Korshak, this sculpted wooden and silver handbag by Rocio ($3,495) stands out as an outfit maker. For the fashion forward gal in your life, it’s a no brainer.

Gucci also just launched its Lido campaign, a celebration of summer where time slows, colors deepen, and the usual pace of life gives way to something grounded yet full of possibility. This printed scarf is a great buy.

Mother’s Day Experiences

The Spa at The Joule (Courtesy)
The Spa at The Joule (Courtesy)

The Spa at The Joule remains my favorite in Dallas year after year. I recommend the decadent, 110-minute “Blissful Ritual” treatment, which includes a double exfoliation with a body brush, a scalp massage, a detoxifying algae wrap and a full-body massage. Experiencing this treatment several years ago left me so relaxed that I could hardly tell if I was asleep or awake. I’ve been dreaming of it since. (Hey, even poodle parents need a little Mother’s Day relaxation.)

You can never go wrong gifting a gal a facial. I recently tried the SmartGLO facial at GLO30’s new spa in Uptown Dallas, and it was fantastic. GLO30 effectively utilizes cutting-edge AI technology to deliver highly customized care. That’s what sets them apart. The company’s tag line is “Your Perfect Facial. Every 30 Days.” If your adolescence contributed to her wrinkles, I think Mommy Dearest would appreciate a year-long membership.

Le Bloom, whose flower cart frequently pops-up all around town at the most fabulous parties, recently opened a shop— Le Studio. The space also offers coffee and matcha bar. Though pre-orders for Mother’s Day are already closed, I propose that you schedule a date with the matriarch of your family instead. Take her to Le Bloom’s studio, order a matcha and design a custom arrangement with her.

Quality time trumps everything, but a little something sparkly never hurt. Happy Mother’s Day!

