Celebrated Photographer Gray Malin Pays a Witty Tribute to the Iconic Neiman Marcus Store In Downtown Dallas

Just dropped: Celebrated artist Gray Malin is unveiling a captivating new multi-photo series, a witty tribute to the legendary Neiman Marcus flagship store in downtown Dallas. A cornerstone of style and sophistication since it was founded in 1907, the iconic department store is slated to close after 120 years.

The series of 12 images is shot in Malin’s famously droll aesthetic, with Texas longhorns poised at the store’s entrance and window shopping. Inside, dogs wait for elevators, ride escalators with shopping bags full of purchases, and dine on popovers and strawberry butter at The Zodiac.

The downtown Neiman Marcus store has played a pivotal role in establishing Dallas as a beacon of fashion and sophistication, introducing both couture and ready-to-wear designers to Texas. The store quickly became a magnet for celebrities, socialites and dignitaries. Under the visionary leadership of Stanley Marcus, the downtown store hosted a series of influential events, from art exhibitions to weekly fashion shows, while also presenting the prestigious Neiman Marcus Award to iconic designers Elsa Schiaparelli, Christian Dior and Yves Saint Laurent, among others.

The department store’s annual Fortnight events, a two-week celebration showcasing different countries, became a must-attend affair, attracting fashion and cultural icons like Coco Chanel, Sophia Loren, and royals, including Princess Grace of Monaco and England’s Princess Margaret.

Dallas native Gray Malin interned at the flagship store during high school, developing a strong connection to the brand, which has carried his Gray Malin art, iPhone cases, cocktail kits, trays, and other pieces. In 2017, the Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gift List included a Gray Malin Aerial Photo Adventure with a private helicopter and aerial photo session. Malin gained public attention in 2009 with his Prada Marfa series, created in collaboration with the local township in Marfa, Texas. One of his books, Beaches, documented five years of his work, spanning 20 cities over six continents.

“Growing up in Dallas, Neiman Marcus was more than just a high-end department store; it was a cultural touchstone for the entire city,” Malin writes on his website’s blog. “When I first heard that the flagship store would be closing its doors, I quickly got to work on how I could bring my vision of cherishing the store to life. This shoot, with its nod to Texas heritage (a majestic longhorn window shopping!), is my way of honoring Neiman Marcus as both a cultural institution and a deeply personal symbol.”

Gray Malin at Neiman Marcus photography, $359 for unframed prints to $4,984 for framed oversize prints. Available at GrayMalin.com.