Fashion / Shopping

Two New Store Openings in the Stockyards Add to Fort Worth’s Western Allure

Pendleton Woolen Mills and Will Leather Goods Bring Their Wares and Craftsmanship to Cowtown This Summer

BY // 04.16.25
Full of cowboy boot purveyors, cowboy hats, denim, belt buckles, and lots of turquoise, the Fort Worth Stockyards is a hub of Western fashion in North Texas. And coming soon are two new store openings in the district: Pendleton Woolen Mills and Will Leather Goods, both legendary Western brands that will fit right in. The only flagship locations in Texas for these two brands, the new retail stores bring their wares and craftsmanship to Fort Worth this summer.

Pendleton Fort Worth
Pendleton Woolen Mills creates colorful textiles that add a pop of the Wild West to your home. (Courtesy)

Pendleton Woolen Mills

128 E. Exchange Avenue, Suite 630

Set to open in May, Pendleton Woolen Mills is known for its iconic woolen blankets, pillows, purses, and apparel. Established in 1863, Pendleton weaves its designs in two of the country’s remaining woolen mills, located in Pendleton, Oregon, and Washougal, Washington. In its sixth generation of family ownership, Pendleton is focused on legacy and creating quality products that can be passed down through generations.

“The Stockyards are a natural fit for Pendleton as the district embraces the rich heritage of the area and shares in Pendleton’s affinity for the American West,” Christina Wander, Pendleton’s director of stores, tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “Pendleton also has a century-long partnership with our hometown rodeo, the Pendleton Round-Up, so the shared rodeo history of the Stockyards’ Cowboy Coliseum was another natural draw to the area.”

Will Leather Goods
Will Leather Goods in the Fort Worth Stockyards includes numerous leather accessories to complete your wardrobe. (Courtesy)

Will Leather Goods

128 E. Exchange Avenue, Suite 550

Will Leather Goods was created by actor-turned-leatherworker Will Adler after he transitioned away from acting (after the Screen Actors Guild Strike in 1981) to craft fine leather goods including leather bags, belts, and wallets. Working with artisans around the world to craft leather goods meant to last a lifetime, the brand pairs premium materials with time-honored techniques to bring you leather works that complement any Western outfit. The store has operated as a pop-up since November 2024 but is expanding into a full-line store, with a grand opening anticipated in June.

“Opening a store in the Fort Worth Stockyards is a dream come true,” says Adler. “I’ve been in the leather goods business for over 40 years and have never had such wonderful customers and praise for our product.”

