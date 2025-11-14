Ultimate Cool Girl Nicole Richie Toasts Launch of House of Harlow Jewelry Collection at Dallas’ MARKET

Nicole Richie x House of Harlow x MARKET (Photo by Paris Mumpower)
Keenan Silverman, Nicole Richie, Elisa Summers (Photo by Paris Mumpower)
Created with RNI Films app. Profile ‘Kodachrome 50’s’ (Photo by Paris Mumpower)
Elisa Summers and Nicole Richie (Photo by Paris Mumpower)
img-23 (Photo by Paris Mumpower)
Jake Alexander and Nicole Richie (Photo by Paris Mumpower)
Nicole with Tinsley Erin (Photo by Paris Mumpower)
01
33

MARKET in Highland Park Village welcomed perennial cool girl Nicole Richie to Dallas for the debut of House of Harlow's Hathor Collection. (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

02
33

Keenan Silverman and Nicole Richie (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

03
33

Flowers at the Carbone Vino dinner celebrating the collection. (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

04
33

To celebrate the launch, MARKET hosted an intimate gathering of their flock of top clients for dinner at Vino. (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

05
33

Keenan Silverman, Nicole Richie, Elisa Summers (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

06
33

Nicole Richie is back in creative control at House of Harlow. (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

07
33

The moody scene at Vino. (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

08
33

Elisa Summers speaking to Nicole Richie and Keenan Silverman. (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

09
33

Nicole Richie and Francesca Simons (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

10
33

Nicole Richie and Keenan Silverman (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

11
33

The tablescape at Vino (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

12
33

The celebratory dinner was hosted at Vino. (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

13
33

Maria Malonoski and Ashley Celis (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

14
33

"Dallas women love fashion, and they love to be bold. The Hathor Collection is for the more is more gal, which is what I am," Richie said. (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

15
33

Elisa Summers (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

16
33

Vino at Vino (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

17
33

Nicole Richie and Keenan Silverman (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

18
33

Details of Richie's accessories (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

19
33

Admiring Richie's jewelry (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

20
33

Elisa Summers and Nicole Richie (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

21
33

Vino kept the cocktails flowing. (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

22
33

MARKET hosted a shopping event and meet and greet with Richie in the store. (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

23
33

Cam Hall, Nicole Richie, Cindy T (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

24
33

Nicole Richie at MARKET in Highland Park Village (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

25
33

Cindy T (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

26
33

Jake Alexander and Nicole Richie (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

27
33

House of Harlow's Hathor Collection at MARKET (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

28
33

Toasting to the new collection (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

29
33

Nicole Richie, Tinsley Erin (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

30
33

Nicole Richie meets with shoppers and fans at MARKET (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

31
33

Alex Cohen (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

32
33

"Fashion is supposed to be fun," Richie said. (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

33
33

Ashley Griffin (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

img-23 (Photo by Paris Mumpower)
Jake Alexander and Nicole Richie (Photo by Paris Mumpower)
Nicole with Tinsley Erin (Photo by Paris Mumpower)
Fashion / Style

Ultimate Cool Girl Nicole Richie Toasts Launch of House of Harlow Jewelry Collection at Dallas’ MARKET

The Hathor Collection Embraces the Designer's 'More Is More' Aesthetic

BY //
photography Paris Mumpower
1
33

MARKET in Highland Park Village welcomed perennial cool girl Nicole Richie to Dallas for the debut of House of Harlow's Hathor Collection. (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

2
33

Keenan Silverman and Nicole Richie (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

3
33

Flowers at the Carbone Vino dinner celebrating the collection. (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

4
33

To celebrate the launch, MARKET hosted an intimate gathering of their flock of top clients for dinner at Vino. (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

5
33

Keenan Silverman, Nicole Richie, Elisa Summers (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

6
33

Nicole Richie is back in creative control at House of Harlow. (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

7
33

The moody scene at Vino. (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

8
33

Elisa Summers speaking to Nicole Richie and Keenan Silverman. (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

9
33

Nicole Richie and Francesca Simons (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

10
33

Nicole Richie and Keenan Silverman (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

11
33

The tablescape at Vino (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

12
33

The celebratory dinner was hosted at Vino. (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

13
33

Maria Malonoski and Ashley Celis (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

14
33

"Dallas women love fashion, and they love to be bold. The Hathor Collection is for the more is more gal, which is what I am," Richie said. (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

15
33

Elisa Summers (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

16
33

Vino at Vino (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

17
33

Nicole Richie and Keenan Silverman (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

18
33

Details of Richie's accessories (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

19
33

Admiring Richie's jewelry (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

20
33

Elisa Summers and Nicole Richie (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

21
33

Vino kept the cocktails flowing. (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

22
33

MARKET hosted a shopping event and meet and greet with Richie in the store. (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

23
33

Cam Hall, Nicole Richie, Cindy T (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

24
33

Nicole Richie at MARKET in Highland Park Village (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

25
33

Cindy T (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

26
33

Jake Alexander and Nicole Richie (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

27
33

House of Harlow's Hathor Collection at MARKET (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

28
33

Toasting to the new collection (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

29
33

Nicole Richie, Tinsley Erin (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

30
33

Nicole Richie meets with shoppers and fans at MARKET (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

31
33

Alex Cohen (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

32
33

"Fashion is supposed to be fun," Richie said. (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

33
33

Ashley Griffin (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

The night before I was scheduled to interview her, I sat next to Nicole Richie at Mi Cocina in Highland Park Village. In one of the al fresco tables out front facing passersby, no one stopped to bother Richie — or even noticed her — except for me. She enjoyed a glass of white wine and chips and guac with her girlfriends like any other Dallas girlie on a Wednesday night — glamorous and unbothered.

Richie seems very at home in Dallas. And now she’s setting up shop.

In the debut of PaperCity‘s new series “Big Deal in the Big D,” I introduced you to Keenan Silverman, the chief creative officer at MARKET, the Highland Park Village shop and “hub for discovery” that consistently introduces fresh and emerging designers to the bustling Dallas market. MARKET, founded by Elisa Summers and guided by Silverman, has long been one of our go-to destinations when you need a look that hits the mark.

Keenan Silverman, Nicole Richie, Elisa Summers (Photo by Paris Mumpower)
Keenan Silverman, Nicole Richie, Elisa Summers (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

Recently, MARKET welcomed perennial cool girl Nicole Richie to Dallas for the debut of House of Harlow’s Hathor Collection. Named after Hathor, the Egyptian goddess of beauty, the Hathor Collection includes necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets made with Richie’s favorite natural stones, such as malachite, tiger’s eye, and onyx, as well as pavé white diamonds set in 14k yellow gold-plated sterling silver. In addition, MARKET now offers Richie’s “Bespoke” collection of made-to-order Demi fine jewelry (e.g., be sure to peep the cat ring Richie’s wearing in the photo gallery).

“We are thrilled to introduce Nicole Richie and House of Harlow’s Hathor Collection to Dallas,” says Silverman. “The collection’s bohemian spirit and  modern sensibility perfectly align with MARKET’s vision of offering pieces that tell a story, effortlessly blending individuality and style.” Richie adds, “Dallas has such a unique sense of style, bold yet timeless. I’m excited to  personally share this new chapter of House of Harlow with MARKET and connect with a  community that embraces fashion as a form of self-expression.”

Nicole Richie x House of Harlow x MARKET (Photo by Paris Mumpower)
Keenan Silverman and Nicole Richie (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

To celebrate the launch, MARKET hosted an intimate gathering of its flock of top clients for dinner at Carbone Vino the night before Richie held court in the shop, meeting (and playing dress-up!) with shoppers and House of Harlow devotees.

