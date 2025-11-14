Ultimate Cool Girl Nicole Richie Toasts Launch of House of Harlow Jewelry Collection at Dallas’ MARKET

"Dallas women love fashion, and they love to be bold. The Hathor Collection is for the more is more gal, which is what I am," Richie said. (Photo by Paris Mumpower)

The night before I was scheduled to interview her, I sat next to Nicole Richie at Mi Cocina in Highland Park Village. In one of the al fresco tables out front facing passersby, no one stopped to bother Richie — or even noticed her — except for me. She enjoyed a glass of white wine and chips and guac with her girlfriends like any other Dallas girlie on a Wednesday night — glamorous and unbothered.

Richie seems very at home in Dallas. And now she’s setting up shop.

In the debut of PaperCity‘s new series “Big Deal in the Big D,” I introduced you to Keenan Silverman, the chief creative officer at MARKET, the Highland Park Village shop and “hub for discovery” that consistently introduces fresh and emerging designers to the bustling Dallas market. MARKET, founded by Elisa Summers and guided by Silverman, has long been one of our go-to destinations when you need a look that hits the mark.

Recently, MARKET welcomed perennial cool girl Nicole Richie to Dallas for the debut of House of Harlow’s Hathor Collection. Named after Hathor, the Egyptian goddess of beauty, the Hathor Collection includes necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets made with Richie’s favorite natural stones, such as malachite, tiger’s eye, and onyx, as well as pavé white diamonds set in 14k yellow gold-plated sterling silver. In addition, MARKET now offers Richie’s “Bespoke” collection of made-to-order Demi fine jewelry (e.g., be sure to peep the cat ring Richie’s wearing in the photo gallery).

“We are thrilled to introduce Nicole Richie and House of Harlow’s Hathor Collection to Dallas,” says Silverman. “The collection’s bohemian spirit and modern sensibility perfectly align with MARKET’s vision of offering pieces that tell a story, effortlessly blending individuality and style.” Richie adds, “Dallas has such a unique sense of style, bold yet timeless. I’m excited to personally share this new chapter of House of Harlow with MARKET and connect with a community that embraces fashion as a form of self-expression.”

To celebrate the launch, MARKET hosted an intimate gathering of its flock of top clients for dinner at Carbone Vino the night before Richie held court in the shop, meeting (and playing dress-up!) with shoppers and House of Harlow devotees.

Before dinner, I caught up with Richie, whom I found to be remarkably warm, down-to-earth, and personable. I told her I was at Mi Cocina the night before, too. “I told everyone we had to go to Mi Cocina straight from the airport,” Richie said. “We also went to Terry Black’s today. I don’t mess around!”

So, we didn’t mess around, either. Back in creative control of House of Harlow, I asked Richie the most important question, “Why Dallas?”

Richie said she visited Dallas in March of this year with her husband (Good Charlotte’s lead singer, Joel Madden) and children. She loved walking around Highland Park Village and seeing what the women in Dallas, whom she described as “colorful, bright, and energetic,” were wearing. On that trip, she decided she wanted to have House of Harlow at MARKET. Eight months later — and bippity bopping boop — here we are!

“Dallas women love fashion, and they love to be bold. The Hathor Collection is for the more is more gal, which is what I am,” Richie said. “Fashion is supposed to be fun.”

As Richie set out to “reintroduce House of Harlow back into the world,” she vowed to “do it in the best way.” She researched factories and sourced her favorite stones, like tiger’s eye, black tourmaline, and red jasper. With that quick of a manifestation timeline (from March to now), I asked Richie what she’s manifesting next. She paused for a second, and then a what-the-hell moxie washed over her face, as her publicist looked at Richie with curiosity.

“A Dallas store. I’ll say it!”

From Richie’s lips to God’s (and Highland Park Village’s) ears.