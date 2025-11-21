Olivia von Halle Toasts Collaboration with Dallas’ Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

So that shoppers can experience more of the collection in-person, OVH opened a residency at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, where the limited-edition collection will be available to buy. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

Today, Olivia von Halle debuts an exclusive, limited-edition collection with one of Dallas’ crown jewels, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek.

In celebration of the historic state’s 100th anniversary, the capsule includes Olivia von Halle (OVH)’s hero piece, the Lila pajama, as well as the Queenie robe and Audrey eye mask. A charming, hand-drawn print, which “captures both the storied soul of the estate and the lively rhythm of Dallas itself,” adorns each.

The peach-hued stucco facade of The Mansion inspired the color palette, which also weaves in grass greens and calming shades of blue. Beloved details featured in the print’s playful vignettes include the iconic cupola (is there a Dallasite who doesn’t have a photo in front of it?), the intricate plaster ceilings in The Library, blooming magnolias on the property’s manicured gardens, and, of course, the décor of the hallowed Mansion Bar, where deals, gossip, and secrets flow in equal abandon.

To launch the chic collaboration, von Halle herself hopped the pond from London to New York and finally the Big D, where a festive group of Dallas gals-about-town toasted the capsule with a posh lunch in The Mansion’s promenade room. Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, who looked effortlessly glam in a chocolate OVH silk velvet set, hosted and toasted alongside her flock, which included Jessica Nowitzki, Missy Rogers Peck, Charlotte Jones, Jan Showers, JoJo Fleiss, and her sister Krystal Davis. At each place setting, guests received the eye mask, elegantly wrapped in a peach bow. The packaging is every bit as beautiful as the contents inside.

What exactly inspired the luxury trend forecaster to design “the world’s best pajamas?”

In her remarks preceding lunch, von Halle painted a portrait of her life in 2008. After nights out clubbing with friends and smoking cigs in her Hervé Léger bandage dress and sky-high heels (I can practically hear “Low” by Flo Rida and T Pain as I write this), the Brit longed for something “glamorous enough to enjoy a gin and tonic in before sliding off to bed.”

Necessity is the mother of invention, so von Halle worked with her tailor to design the perfect pair of pajamas, inspired by silky lounge sets that Coco Chanel wore in the 1920s. In 2011, von Halle launched her eponymous line in London. Since then, the brand’s cult-like following includes everyone from Bella Hadid to Oprah Winfrey. (von Halle noted that Sir David Beckham bought pajamas for Victoria 13 years ago, and he has bought her a new pair every year since!)

So many women don OVH for the most special days of their lives, from silky pajamas to get ready in on their wedding day to the perfect velvet set for a train ride from Paris to Venice on the Belmond for one’s 40th birthday (ok, that’s a personal manifestation). Similarly, how many Dallasites have chosen to spend milestones and magical moments within the hallowed halls of The Mansion? The collaboration makes perfect sense.

When making the most luxurious pajamas in the world, no expense must be spared. That means the world’s finest 19-momme silk, of course. von Halle admitted that she’s “obsessed with detail,” which is readily evident in the craftsmanship of each piece. OVH still utilizes the ancient art of screen printing, so if The Mansion print features 16 colors, then 16 different screens layered each one on. The piping is hand-rolled. The buttons are mother-of-pearl. Even the labels are silk. “We never skimp on anything,” von Halle said.

So that shoppers can experience more of the collection in person, OVH opened a residency at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, where the limited-edition collection will be available to buy.

Talking to the Dallas swans in attendance, von Halle said, “I hope that, after a gala or charity ball, you can go home, take off your Oscar de la Renta ballgown and Manolos, slip into your OVH pajamas and think, ‘thank God for that!'”

The Olivia von Halle collaboration with Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek is available at OVH’s residency at The Mansion, as well as at oliviavonhalle.com and via Rosewood.

PC Spotted: Natalie Bloomingdale, Monica Easton, Bina Palnitkar, Haley Anderson, Shelby Goff, Christy Doramus, Lisa Rocchio, Kira Nasrat, Andrea Nambiar, Meredith Land Moore, Kasey Lemkin, Sharon Lee Clark, Lynsey Eaton, Amanda Dillard Shufeldt, Holly Moore, Hutton Wilkinson, Nazira Handal, Lucy Gilbert, Lauren Anderson, Mason Beck, and Rachel Littlejohn.