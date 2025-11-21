Olivia von Halle Toasts Collaboration with Dallas’ Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia Von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
01
20

Olivia von Halle debuts an exclusive, limited-edition collection with one of Dallas' crown jewels, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, in celebration of the historic state's 100th anniversary. (Courtesy of Olivia Von Halle)

02
20

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Olivia von Halle (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

03
20

To launch the chic collaboration, von Halle herself hopped the pond from London to New York and finally the Big D, where a festive group of Dallas gals-about-town toasted the capsule with a posh lunch in The Mansion's promenade room. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

04
20

Shelby Goff, Lisa Rocchio, Meredith Land Moore (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

05
20

At each place setting, guests received the eye mask, elegantly wrapped in a peach bow. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

06
20

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Olivia von Halle, Charlotte Jones (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

07
20

Missy Rogers Peck, Lynsey Eaton (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

08
20

The capsule includes brand's hero piece, the Lila pajama, as well as the Queenie robe and Audrey eye mask. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

09
20

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

10
20

The packaging is every bit as beautiful as the contents inside. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

11
20

Jan Showers, Krystal Schlegel Davis (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

12
20

A charming, hand-drawn print, which "captures both the storied soul of the estate and the lively rhythm of Dallas itself," adorns each piece in the capsule. (Courtesy of Olivia Von Halle)

13
20

The peach-hued stucco facade of The Mansion inspired the color palette. (Courtesy of Olivia Von Halle)

14
20

Olivia von Halle (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

15
20

Kira Nasrat, Sharon Lee Clark, Kasey Lemkin (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

16
20

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Andrea Nambiar (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

17
20

Kimberley Schlegel Whitman hosted the lunch in The Mansion's promenade room. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

18
20

Jessica Nowitzki, Haley Anderson (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

19
20

So that shoppers can experience more of the collection in-person, OVH opened a residency at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, where the limited-edition collection will be available to buy. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

20
20

Olivia von Halle's cult-like following includes everyone from Bella Hadid to Oprah Winfrey. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia Von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Fashion / Shopping

Olivia von Halle Toasts Collaboration with Dallas’ Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

The Luxury British Pajama Brand Hopped The Pond To Celebrate The Estate's 100th Anniversary

BY //
Olivia von Halle debuts an exclusive, limited-edition collection with one of Dallas' crown jewels, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, in celebration of the historic state's 100th anniversary. (Courtesy of Olivia Von Halle)
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Olivia von Halle (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)
To launch the chic collaboration, von Halle herself hopped the pond from London to New York and finally the Big D, where a festive group of Dallas gals-about-town toasted the capsule with a posh lunch in The Mansion's promenade room. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)
Shelby Goff, Lisa Rocchio, Meredith Land Moore (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)
At each place setting, guests received the eye mask, elegantly wrapped in a peach bow. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Olivia von Halle, Charlotte Jones (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)
Missy Rogers Peck, Lynsey Eaton (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)
The capsule includes brand's hero piece, the Lila pajama, as well as the Queenie robe and Audrey eye mask. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)
The packaging is every bit as beautiful as the contents inside. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)
Jan Showers, Krystal Schlegel Davis (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)
A charming, hand-drawn print, which "captures both the storied soul of the estate and the lively rhythm of Dallas itself," adorns each piece in the capsule. (Courtesy of Olivia Von Halle)
The peach-hued stucco facade of The Mansion inspired the color palette. (Courtesy of Olivia Von Halle)
Olivia von Halle (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)
Kira Nasrat, Sharon Lee Clark, Kasey Lemkin (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Andrea Nambiar (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)
Kimberley Schlegel Whitman hosted the lunch in The Mansion's promenade room. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)
Jessica Nowitzki, Haley Anderson (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)
So that shoppers can experience more of the collection in-person, OVH opened a residency at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, where the limited-edition collection will be available to buy. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)
Olivia von Halle's cult-like following includes everyone from Bella Hadid to Oprah Winfrey. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)
1
20

Olivia von Halle debuts an exclusive, limited-edition collection with one of Dallas' crown jewels, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, in celebration of the historic state's 100th anniversary. (Courtesy of Olivia Von Halle)

2
20

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Olivia von Halle (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

3
20

To launch the chic collaboration, von Halle herself hopped the pond from London to New York and finally the Big D, where a festive group of Dallas gals-about-town toasted the capsule with a posh lunch in The Mansion's promenade room. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

4
20

Shelby Goff, Lisa Rocchio, Meredith Land Moore (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

5
20

At each place setting, guests received the eye mask, elegantly wrapped in a peach bow. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

6
20

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Olivia von Halle, Charlotte Jones (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

7
20

Missy Rogers Peck, Lynsey Eaton (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

8
20

The capsule includes brand's hero piece, the Lila pajama, as well as the Queenie robe and Audrey eye mask. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

9
20

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

10
20

The packaging is every bit as beautiful as the contents inside. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

11
20

Jan Showers, Krystal Schlegel Davis (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

12
20

A charming, hand-drawn print, which "captures both the storied soul of the estate and the lively rhythm of Dallas itself," adorns each piece in the capsule. (Courtesy of Olivia Von Halle)

13
20

The peach-hued stucco facade of The Mansion inspired the color palette. (Courtesy of Olivia Von Halle)

14
20

Olivia von Halle (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

15
20

Kira Nasrat, Sharon Lee Clark, Kasey Lemkin (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

16
20

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Andrea Nambiar (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

17
20

Kimberley Schlegel Whitman hosted the lunch in The Mansion's promenade room. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

18
20

Jessica Nowitzki, Haley Anderson (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

19
20

So that shoppers can experience more of the collection in-person, OVH opened a residency at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, where the limited-edition collection will be available to buy. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

20
20

Olivia von Halle's cult-like following includes everyone from Bella Hadid to Oprah Winfrey. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

Today, Olivia von Halle debuts an exclusive, limited-edition collection with one of Dallas’ crown jewels, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek.

In celebration of the historic state’s 100th anniversary, the capsule includes Olivia von Halle (OVH)’s hero piece, the Lila pajama, as well as the Queenie robe and Audrey eye mask. A charming, hand-drawn print, which “captures both the storied soul of the estate and the lively rhythm of Dallas itself,” adorns each.

The peach-hued stucco facade of The Mansion inspired the color palette, which also weaves in grass greens and calming shades of blue. Beloved details featured in the print’s playful vignettes include the iconic cupola (is there a Dallasite who doesn’t have a photo in front of it?), the intricate plaster ceilings in The Library, blooming magnolias on the property’s manicured gardens, and, of course, the décor of the hallowed Mansion Bar, where deals, gossip, and secrets flow in equal abandon.

Olivia von Halle
A charming, hand-drawn print, which “captures both the storied soul of the estate and the lively rhythm of Dallas itself,” adorns each piece in the capsule. (Courtesy of Olivia Von Halle)

To launch the chic collaboration, von Halle herself hopped the pond from London to New York and finally the Big D, where a festive group of Dallas gals-about-town toasted the capsule with a posh lunch in The Mansion’s promenade room. Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, who looked effortlessly glam in a chocolate OVH silk velvet set, hosted and toasted alongside her flock, which included Jessica Nowitzki, Missy Rogers Peck, Charlotte Jones, Jan Showers, JoJo Fleiss, and her sister Krystal Davis. At each place setting, guests received the eye mask, elegantly wrapped in a peach bow. The packaging is every bit as beautiful as the contents inside.

Olivia von Halle
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Olivia von Halle (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

What exactly inspired the luxury trend forecaster to design “the world’s best pajamas?”

In her remarks preceding lunch, von Halle painted a portrait of her life in 2008. After nights out clubbing with friends and smoking cigs in her Hervé Léger bandage dress and sky-high heels (I can practically hear “Low” by Flo Rida and T Pain as I write this), the Brit longed for something “glamorous enough to enjoy a gin and tonic in before sliding off to bed.”

Thanksgiving and Christmas Items

Swipe
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025

Necessity is the mother of invention, so von Halle worked with her tailor to design the perfect pair of pajamas, inspired by silky lounge sets that Coco Chanel wore in the 1920s. In 2011, von Halle launched her eponymous line in London. Since then, the brand’s cult-like following includes everyone from Bella Hadid to Oprah Winfrey. (von Halle noted that Sir David Beckham bought pajamas for Victoria 13 years ago, and he has bought her a new pair every year since!)

So many women don OVH for the most special days of their lives, from silky pajamas to get ready in on their wedding day to the perfect velvet set for a train ride from Paris to Venice on the Belmond for one’s 40th birthday (ok, that’s a personal manifestation). Similarly, how many Dallasites have chosen to spend milestones and magical moments within the hallowed halls of The Mansion? The collaboration makes perfect sense.

Olivia von Halle
So that shoppers can experience more of the collection in person, OVH opened a residency at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, where the limited-edition collection will be available to buy. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman)

When making the most luxurious pajamas in the world, no expense must be spared. That means the world’s finest 19-momme silk, of course. von Halle admitted that she’s “obsessed with detail,” which is readily evident in the craftsmanship of each piece. OVH still utilizes the ancient art of screen printing, so if The Mansion print features 16 colors, then 16 different screens layered each one on. The piping is hand-rolled. The buttons are mother-of-pearl. Even the labels are silk. “We never skimp on anything,” von Halle said.

So that shoppers can experience more of the collection in person, OVH opened a residency at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, where the limited-edition collection will be available to buy.

Talking to the Dallas swans in attendance, von Halle said, “I hope that, after a gala or charity ball, you can go home, take off your Oscar de la Renta ballgown and Manolos, slip into your OVH pajamas and think, ‘thank God for that!'”

The Olivia von Halle collaboration with Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek is available at OVH’s residency at The Mansion, as well as at oliviavonhalle.com and via Rosewood.

PC Spotted: Natalie Bloomingdale, Monica Easton, Bina Palnitkar, Haley Anderson, Shelby Goff, Christy Doramus, Lisa Rocchio, Kira Nasrat, Andrea Nambiar, Meredith Land Moore, Kasey Lemkin, Sharon Lee Clark, Lynsey Eaton, Amanda Dillard Shufeldt, Holly Moore, Hutton Wilkinson, Nazira Handal, Lucy Gilbert, Lauren Anderson, Mason Beck, and Rachel Littlejohn.

Featured Events
Shop Juliska at Bering’s for all your holiday hosting needs.
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$279,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
4854 Brinkman Street
Open House
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/22 Saturday 1 - 3 PM

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$489,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
5706 Ariel Street
Open House
Meyerland
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/23 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
4000 Purdue Street #157
West University Area
FOR SALE

4000 Purdue Street #157
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4000 Purdue Street #157
9719 Atwell Drive
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9719 Atwell Drive
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9719 Atwell Drive
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$289,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
18107 Heaton Drive
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE

18107 Heaton Drive
Houston, TX

$298,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
18107 Heaton Drive
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
11711 Memorial Drive #55
Hudson Oaks
FOR SALE

11711 Memorial Drive #55
Houston, TX

$199,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
11711 Memorial Drive #55
1702 Utah Street #B
Open House
Rice Military
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/23 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
5521 Kiam Street
Open House
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/22 Saturday 3 - 5 PM

5521 Kiam Street
Houston, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5521 Kiam Street
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,174,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
7023 Crestmont Street
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
6310 Taggart Street #B
Open House
Camp Logan
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/23 Sunday 1 - 3 PM

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
1528 Allston Street
Open House
Houston Heights
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/23 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$745,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
2818 Chancery Summit Court
City Gate
FOR SALE

2818 Chancery Summit Court
Houston, TX

$357,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
2818 Chancery Summit Court
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
10102 Knoboak Drive
Open House
Spring Branch
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/23 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
11506 Staffordale Court
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

11506 Staffordale Court
Cypress, TX

$358,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
11506 Staffordale Court
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
26406 Wedgewood Park
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

26406 Wedgewood Park
Cypress, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26406 Wedgewood Park
506 Knox Street
Open House
Rice Military
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/22 Saturday 12 - 2 PM

506 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
506 Knox Street
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$539,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
135 Lindenberry Circle
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

135 Lindenberry Circle
Spring, TX

$728,300 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
135 Lindenberry Circle
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Houston, TX

$118,900 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
12214 Francel Lane
Open House
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/23 Sunday 1 - 3 PM

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X