Owner Reed Bussey is behind Houston’s Ollie Shop.
Owner Reed Bussey is behind Houston's Ollie Shop.

Clothing rack and vintage fish art at Ollie Shop (Photo by Sofia Westerman)

Handmade mirror at Ollie Shop (Photo by Sofia Westerman)

Small details in Ollie Shop (Photo by Sofia Westerman)

Lounging around in Ollie Shop (Photo by Sofia Westerman)

Flower adornments by blacksmith Carson Terry at Ollie Shop (Photo by Sofia Westerman)

Plants and art alongside vintage pieces at Ollie Shop (Photo by Sofia Westerman)

Unique furnishings at Ollie Shop (Photo by Sofia Westerman)

An overview of the cozy Ollie Shop (Photo by Sofia Westerman)

Homey dresser houses local goods at Ollie Shop (Photo by Sofia Westerman)

Curated corners in Ollie Shop (Photo by Sofia Westerman)

Ollie Shop storefront (Photo by Sofia Westerman)

Fashion / Shopping

This Designer Clothing Store in a 97-Year-Old Houston Building Creates a World of Its Own — Inside Ollie Shop

Entrepreneur Reed Bussey Turns to the 1920s For Inspiration

BY Sofia Westerman // 06.19.24
Owner Reed Bussey is behind Houston's Ollie Shop.

Clothing rack and vintage fish art at Ollie Shop (Photo by Sofia Westerman)

Handmade mirror at Ollie Shop (Photo by Sofia Westerman)

Small details in Ollie Shop (Photo by Sofia Westerman)

Lounging around in Ollie Shop (Photo by Sofia Westerman)

Flower adornments by blacksmith Carson Terry at Ollie Shop (Photo by Sofia Westerman)

Plants and art alongside vintage pieces at Ollie Shop (Photo by Sofia Westerman)

Unique furnishings at Ollie Shop (Photo by Sofia Westerman)

An overview of the cozy Ollie Shop (Photo by Sofia Westerman)

Homey dresser houses local goods at Ollie Shop (Photo by Sofia Westerman)

Curated corners in Ollie Shop (Photo by Sofia Westerman)

Meet Ollie Shop, a designer clothing store in Houston that is surprisingly cozy, modeled to encapsulate the authenticity of the 97-year-old building that houses it. Owner Reed Bussey has been in fashion and retail for more than 17 years, working everywhere from large corporations and major  brand to her personal favorite — tiny boutiques with a strong creative point of view. 

“That’s where I get my kicks,” Bussey tells PaperCity. “I love blending everything and creating a holistic environment so my store feels like you’re walking into someone’s house.”

So when the opportunity arose to open up her own place, running Ollie Shop came organically. 

An overview of the cozy Ollie Shop (Photo by Sofia Westerman)
An overview of the cozy Ollie Shop (Photo by Sofia Westerman)

Reed Bussey created an upscale boutique that feels like stepping into your grandmother’s living room. If your grandmother was the chic, artistic, collector type. 

“Clothing stores, especially designer clothing stores can be really intimidating at times,” Bussey says. “I just really wanted to create a shop that felt good. I just wanted a nice place for my friends and myself and people to escape reality.”

Clothing rack and vintage fish art help set the Ollie Shop vibe. (Photo by Sofia Westerman)
Clothing rack and vintage fish art help set the Ollie Shop vibe. (Photo by Sofia Westerman)

They say it takes a village, but in Bussey’s case, it took many artisans and creatives. She took a hands on approach in the design of her store, and rallied friends and independents to make her vision come to life at Ollie Shop. 

