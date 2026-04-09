Rescue Dogs Steal Hearts In The Woodlands With Runway Moments — Operation Pets Alive Brings Couture & Canines Together

Interfaith president and CEO Missy Herndon wrangles her pup down the runway during Operation Pets Alive’s Rescues on the Runway event at The Peach Orchard. (Photo by CS Wedding Co.)

The Woodlands Township director Cindy Heiser and her reluctant rescue dog pose on the red carpet during Operation Pets Alive’s Rescues on the Runway event at The Peach Orchard. (Photo by CS Wedding Co.)

Carrie Greenberg cuddles a rescue on the runway during Operation Pets Alive’s Rescues on the Runway event at The Peach Orchard. (Photo by CS Wedding Co.)

James Holian, director of the Kevin Brady Community Center, walks a pup down the runway at Operation Pets Alive’s Rescues on the Runway event at The Peach Orchard. (Photo by CS Wedding Co.)

Allison Ye snuggles her pup in a bunny suit on the runway during Operation Pets Alive’s Rescues on the Runway event at The Peach Orchard. (Photo by CS Wedding Co.)

Runway models, both two- and four-legged, walk during Operation Pets Alive’s Rescues on the Runway event at The Peach Orchard. (Photo by CS Wedding Co.)

Rescue dogs in couture stole the spotlight at Rescues on the Runway, a fashion-forward fundraiser with real stakes behind the glamour. Held at The Peach Orchard wedding venue, the event supported The Woodlands-based nonprofit Operation Pets Alive while turning the runway into a stage for second chances. The evening brought together supporters, local sponsors and adoptable rescue dogs for a spirited runway show.

“As beautiful and inspiring as nights like this are, they represent just a small part of what it truly takes to save lives,” Operation Pets Alive president Rebecca Forbes says. “Our work happens day in and day out — early mornings, late nights and often in moments of crisis.”

Community leaders stepped in as models, including Woodlands Township director Cindy Heiser, Interfaith president and CEO Missy Herndon and neurosurgeon Dr. Sebastian Herrera. Each walked the runway alongside adoptable dogs.

Melissa Wilson of FOX 26 Morning News hosted the event. High-energy fashion moments and a robust silent auction created a celebratory atmosphere centered on adoption, philanthropy and community impact.

The evening also featured an exciting raffle with a stunning 2.86-carat diamond donated by Daniel & Co.

Beyond the glamour, the event underscored a deeper reality.

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“Rescues on the Runway is a wonderful way to showcase the urgent need for foster families and adoptive homes for neglected and abused animals in our community,” Heiser says.

Fashion Meets Rescue

The runway featured spring fashions from local and national boutiques, including Pell 1990, Monkees of The Woodlands, Bowtique, LoveShackFancy, RHONE and Covered.

Monkees of The Woodlands store owner Kristin Durski sees Operation Pets Alive’s mission as a reflection of her own lifelong connection to rescue animals. “I grew up in a home filled with rescued dogs and cats,” she says. “That experience instilled in me a deep appreciation for giving animals a second chance.”

She and her husband have carried that value into their own lives by adopting two cats.

For Durski, the organization’s work goes far beyond rescue. It’s a profound, selfless commitment to compassion, care and advocacy. “Their efforts not only save lives but also strengthen the bond between animals and the community,” she says.

A Mission in Motion

One of the night’s most meaningful moments happened on the runway. Primrose, a puppy rescued from a cruelty case, found her forever home that same evening. The moment captured Operation Pets Alive’s mission in action.

The event also marked a major milestone for the organization. Operation Pets Alive recently secured a State of Texas Spay and Neuter Pilot Program contract. The funding will allow it to double its impact and expand services into six additional counties. The organization plans to spay or neuter about 2,700 dogs and cats over the next 18 months.

The goal is simple. To prevent suffering before it begins.

Operation Pets Alive is a 100 percent volunteer-run organization. Every dollar raised goes directly to the animals, funding rescue, medical care, adoption and long-term solutions. For more information, go here.