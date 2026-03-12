PaperCity Editors’ Guide to Spring Break Essentials

Let’s not jinx anything, but surely the cold snaps are behind us, right?

Regardless of what Mother Nature has up her sleeve, it’s officially time to take flight. As Texans prepare to leave town for Spring Break, PaperCity staff and editors prepared a list of our go-to essentials for polished travel. Whether you’re headed to ski in Beaver Creek or a week by the mesmerizingly blue waters of Turks and Caicos, we’ve got you covered.

Melissa Smrekar

Digital Executive Editor, Dallas

I’m always wearing sunglasses; it’s called fAsHiOn… and a slight astigmatism. Miu Miu’s Rêverie sunglasses excite me for a little warm-weather revelry. Prada’s Cool Girl little sis opened a storefront in Highland Park Village in 2025, so if you’re in Dallas, you can try on Miu Miu’s sunglasses before you buy. *Since you’re already there,* I recommend taking a lap around the shoe section, too. The mesh and suede boat shoes demand a preppy trip to Ocean House.

If you’re escaping to the beach (or if you’re “a Hawaii person”), you know that accessories complete the ‘fit. Be that impossibly fabulous beachgoer when you lay this season’s Hermes beach towel down on the sand. If you want to go even more bespoke, hire Lottie Dal to turn your Hermes beach towel into a custom pool jacket as I did.

Freshly showered and slightly sunburned, you go to dinner with wet hair in a slicked-back bun and zero makeup, but you still throw on a fancy dress. Is there anything better? You just KNOW you’re going to sleep like a baby. I always purchase one special Vacation Dress. No one does resort wear better than Aussie brand Alemais, and this perfect Alberta Scarf Midi Dress currently tops my wish list.

Megan Ziots

Digital Editorial Director, Dallas + Fort Worth

I don’t go anywhere in the sun without my Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 50. It was recommended to me by a facialist several years ago, and I haven’t looked back since. It goes on your face clear and scentless so that it’s invisible and non-irritating. A perk: it doubles as a primer for all-day makeup wear!

Since buying my first Andie swimsuit a few years ago, it’s the only brand of swimwear I purchase now. I love my black Malibu One Piece the most because it’s sporty and flattering. I also have the Ventura Bikini Top and High Waist Bikini Bottom in cherry red as a second option when I feel a bit more outgoing.

For any outdoor activity, I make sure to bring my RAEN sunglasses with me. But I’m due for a new pair this year. I have my eye on the Breya in Negroni/Green. I love Negronis, and that attracted me to the red color immediately. My current pair (Huxton, which was discontinued, unfortunately) is in the same square silhouette that I already know works for my face shape.

Georgie Miller

Managing Director, Content Strategy & Operations

March means that spring and summer travel is about to kick off, which also means that sunny, beachside destinations await. My go-to sunhat for any bright spot is one of Lorna Murray’s packable, accordion-style styles. In bright colorways and festive plaids, her hats are the only ones that can be thrown into a carry-on and still come out looking structured for a chic statement.

A fresh pair of sunglasses always makes me feel prepared for a new trip. I’ve been obsessed with Austin-based, female-founded Vada Eyewear lately. The label is turning heads with its sculptural, fashion-forward shapes (and spunky colors, too).

Hotel and retail collaborations are a hot thing these days, and the new The Butler Did It Collection by Raffles Hotels and Resorts in partnership with Printempts, the swanky retailer with outposts in Paris and New York City, is worth packing. The playful capsule includes silk pajamas, bucket hats, a Christofle coffee up– all emblazoned with their cheeky slogan— alongside a Globe Trotter suitcase lined with Raffles signature palm print. The five-star hotel brand with coveted properties in Asia and beyond is also a must for anyone needing some destination inspiration.

Jess Prescott

Associate Publisher, Dallas

When heading to the beach, I have several *musts*. What’s more chic than a Missoni cover-up for a day underneath the sun? I recently scored this Multicolor Wrap Mini Skirt that I’m thrilled to add to my growing collection. A classic brand that you can rewear for decades, Missoni qualifies as an investment with a positive ROI for me, year after year.

For my fellow beauty and skincare enthusiasts, a fresh face mist is also essential. Chantecaille’s Pure Rosewater is a pure delight. Stick it in an ice bucket (next to your poolside champagne) to keep it cool, and spritz when you need a refresher.

Finally, if you’re packing for the little people in your life, do yourself a favor and purchase some packing cubes. I love this set of six from Antler. It keeps things compact, organized, and easy to find.