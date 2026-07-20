New Boot Jewelry Adds an Extra Kick To Partlow’s Beloved Western Wear — Going Golden With Style

Appropriate for boots and pups, Partlow boot jewelry is popular for all.

The new Partlow jewelry collection is not limited to boots but can be worn as personal bijoux.

Gold tone charms encircle the Partlow boot for an enhanced look of sophistication.

Rejoice boot lovers. There is a new accessory on the market that is guaranteed to elevate your fancy footwear wardrobe. Kasey Lemkin and Lawren Sample, creators of the luxury Western-inspired boot brand Partlow, have stepped up their high-style game by introducing boot jewelry — a collection that doubles as boot enhancements and personal bijoux.

The collection consists of gold tone charms and chains that can be mixed and matched and added over time. Western icons featured include a horseshoe, cowboy boot, stallion, cowboy hat, a star and a Partlow medallion. The perfect accessory for the fashion-forward silhouettes offered by Partlow rather than traditional ranch boots.

To learn more, PaperCity talked to the duo behind Partlow over email about the latest addition to their fashion portfolio.

PaperCity: What was inspiration for your boot jewelry?

Partlow: Partlow has always reimagined the Western aesthetic through a luxury point of view. The jewelry collection from our desire to create something that would not only enhance the boot but also stand out and create conversation around it. Our customers were already styling their boots as an extension of their personal wardrobe and we wanted to give them another way to make them their own.

The charms came from symbols we love and that feel authentic to the brand. I love that they can make the same boot feel completely different depending on the woman wearing it.

PC: Boot charms are not new. So what sets these apart?

Partlow: For us, they’re less about boot charms and more about creating a new category of accessory. While they were inspired by our boots, they’ve evolved into pieces that move beyond the boot — from wearing them as necklaces to bracelets, anklets to purse and belt chains.

We saw an opportunity to break the mold of what a boot charm could be and approach it from a luxury point of view.

PC: Where are the charms produced?

Partlow: All of our charms are crafted in Italy by regional artisans. Producing in Italy was a natural choice for us, combining the craftsmanship and elevated design and attention to detail synonymous withe Partlow boots.

PC: What is the cost?

Partlow: The collection ranges from $50 for individual charms to $395 for complete charm and chain sets with an extender, allowing customers to build a look that is uniquely their own. Boot prices today range approximately from $1,095 to $1,595.

To check out more of Partlow’s boot charms and other accessories, go here.