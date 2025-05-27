Innovative Los Angeles-Based Wellness Concept Opens First Texas Location in Southlake

It's easy to see the Los Angeles cool-and-clean aesthetic represented in the studio's sleek interiors. (Photo by Pause)

Pause, an innovative Los Angeles-based wellness concept with studios in Venice, West Hollywood, Brentwood, Studio City, and Newport Beach, just opened its first Texas location in Southlake.

Pause offers “an array of holistic services to nurture the mind and body to support a healthier well-being.” Those services, designed to stack and complement one another, include floatation therapy, infrared saunas, LED light therapy, IV therapy, contrast therapy, cryotherapy, and naturopathic medicine. The owners of Pause, Chris and Erin Kobus, wanted to house all these modalities under one roof to differentiate it from other service-based wellness studios. Pause truly serves as a one-stop shop for wellness and recovery treatments.

“Everyday stressors are part of life – whether they’re mental or physical – so when we experienced the Pause difference and the variety of wellness modalities at one relaxing and thoughtfully-designed studio, we knew we needed to share all things Pause here at home,” says Erin Kobus.

According to the press release, a visit to Pause Studio “is designed to reduce stress, elevate creativity, improve focus, accelerate physical recovery, enhance performance, boost immunity, and reduce anxiety.”

For those of us who survived “Maycember,” the opportunity to take a pause and reset sounds heavenly.

Pause officially opened its doors in Southlake over Memorial Day weekend. I made an appointment for three services: an IV drip (I chose the “Defense, with a double dose of Vitamin C), LED light therapy, and a 60-minute sensory deprivation float.

I certainly see the Los Angeles cool-and-clean aesthetic represented in the studio’s sleek interiors. After a virtual medical clearance via iPad with a licensed medical professional, a nurse administered my IV. She also brought out a beautiful glass teapot of piping hot turmeric and ginger tea that I sipped. The healing had begun!

After my IV, I headed to my LED red light therapy session. As an elder Millennial who spent 20 minutes a day after school in the tanning bed, I didn’t need instructions. The 10-minute session flew by, as the warmth of the red light revitalized both my mental health and my skin elasticity (among a laundry list of other perks).

Lastly, I enjoyed a 60-minute sensory deprivation float. The premise of the float is simple: experience weightlessness and relaxation in 10 inches of body-temperature water that is infused with 1,200 pounds of Epsom salt. In the zero-gravity environment, you float. Floating organically releases endorphins, and, as Elle Woods taught us, “endorphins make you happy.”

Of the 60 minutes, I only lasted 12. As a control freak, sensory deprivation is hard for me. I think I’ll have to work my way up to relaxing for one entire hour. Something to aspire to!

Editor’s note: The float room also contains a shower (with Le Labo bath products and fluffy towels!) to de-salt yourself afterwards.

A posh studio with a diverse menu of wellness offerings, Pause offers North Texans a one-stop shop for the chicest self-care in town.

Pause is located at 1241 E State Highway 114 (Suite 180) in Southlake.