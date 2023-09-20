Making Houston’s Best Dressed Sparkle — Pediatric Dentist Julie Longoria Chen Is a First Time Trailblazer

Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree Hallie Vanderhider, first time honoree Julie Chen Longoria at the 2021 Zadok luncheon preceding the Una Notte in Italia gala. (Photo by Quy Tran)

PaperCity continues its series of profiles on the Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees, Houston women who embrace the power of fashion and style by committing themselves to making the world a better place all the while dressing with style and grace. As designer Anne Klein notes: “Clothes aren’t going to change the world. The women who wear them will.”

Julie Longoria Chen and her husband Stephen Chen, both DDS and MSD, share their love of dentistry through their West U Smiles clinics, specializing in pediatric dentistry and orthodontics. When not fulfilling duties of her full-time profession, Longoria Chen is most committed to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, where she is a member of the Trailblazer Committee, committed to its broad reach to children across many areas of interest.

Chen serves on the board of Arms Wide and the advisory board of Casa de Esperanza. She has co-chaired the Freedom Pace luncheon, the Best Dressed raffle committee and will co-chair Hermann Parks Conservancy’s 2024 “Hats in the Park” luncheon. These community commitments have earned Longoria Chen her first nod on the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed list.

Julie Longoria Chen’s Faves

Designers: Chanel, Valentino, Zimmerman

Fragrance: Louis Vuitton Attrape-Rêves

Guilty fashion pleasure: Chanel

Favorite hotel in the world: Splendido, a Belmond Hotel in Portofino

Carbon footprint reduction: “I try to make good decisions for myself, my family and the earth. Some days i’m better than others.”

Doing It Her Way

False eyelashes or mascara: Mascara

Pilates or yoga: Pilates

Sneakers or stilettos: Stilettos

Facial or massage: Massage

Jeans or joggers: Jeans

Feathers or fur: Fur

The PaperCity Houston Best Dressed honorees were introduced in May, photographed in July by Ivan Aguirre with styling from Michelle Avina, and will be presented at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation benefiting March of Dimes, sponsored by Children’s Memorial Hermann, this Thursday, September 21 at the Post Oak Hotel.

More information on the big event can be found here.