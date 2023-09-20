Julie Longoria Chen
Fashion / Style

Making Houston’s Best Dressed Sparkle — Pediatric Dentist Julie Longoria Chen Is a First Time Trailblazer

Philanthropy in Fashion — Looking Good and Doing Good Come Together

BY // 09.19.23
Julie Longoria Chen
Stephen & Julia Longoria Chen at the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance (Instagram photo)
Julie Longoria Chen & Stephen Chen with their son during the 2001 holidays.
Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree Hallie Vanderhider, first time honoree Julie Chen Longoria at the 2021 Zadok luncheon preceding the Una Notte in Italia gala. (Photo by Quy Tran)
First time Best Dressed honoree Julie Longoria Chen with husband Stephen Chen at the West University Park Lovers Ball. (Photo by Katy Anderson Photography)
Fady Armanious, Hallie Vanderhider, Julie Longoria Chen & Stephen Chen on the Houston party scene. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mexico City based fashion photographer Ivan Aguirre working his magic at the PaperCity Fashion in Philanthropy Best Dressed photo shoot.
Julie Longoria Chen photographed by Ivan Aguirre for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed magazine spread.
PaperCity continues its series of profiles on the Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees, Houston women who embrace the power of fashion and style by committing themselves to making the world a better place all the while dressing with style and grace. As designer Anne Klein notes: “Clothes aren’t going to change the world. The women who wear them will.” 

Julie Longoria Chen and her husband Stephen Chen, both DDS and MSD, share their love of dentistry through their West U Smiles clinics, specializing in pediatric dentistry and orthodontics. When not fulfilling duties of her full-time profession, Longoria Chen is most committed to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, where she is a member of the Trailblazer Committee, committed to its broad reach to children across many areas of interest.

Stephen &amp; Julia Longoria Chen at the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance (Instagram photo)
Stephen & Julia Longoria Chen at the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance (Instagram photo)

Chen serves on the board of Arms Wide and the advisory board of Casa de Esperanza. She has co-chaired the Freedom Pace luncheon, the Best Dressed raffle committee and will co-chair Hermann Parks Conservancy’s 2024 “Hats in the Park” luncheon. These community commitments have earned Longoria Chen her first nod on the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed list.

Julie Longoria Chen’s Faves

Designers: Chanel, Valentino, Zimmerman

Fragrance: Louis Vuitton Attrape-Rêves

Guilty fashion pleasure: Chanel

Favorite hotel in the world: Splendido, a Belmond Hotel in Portofino

Carbon footprint reduction: “I try to make good decisions for myself, my family and the earth. Some days i’m better than others.”

Julie Longoria Chen &amp; Stephen Chen with their son during the 2001 holidays.
Julie Longoria Chen & Stephen Chen with their son during the 2001 holidays.

Doing It Her Way

False eyelashes or mascara: Mascara

Pilates or yoga: Pilates

Sneakers or stilettos: Stilettos

Facial or massage: Massage

Jeans or joggers: Jeans

Feathers or fur: Fur

Julie Longoria Chen & Stephen Chen (Photo by Katy Anderson Photography)
First time Best Dressed honoree Julie Longoria Chen with husband Stephen Chen at the 2020 West University Park Lovers Ball. (Photo by Katy Anderson Photography)

The PaperCity Houston Best Dressed honorees were introduced in May, photographed in July by Ivan Aguirre with styling from Michelle Avina, and will be presented at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation benefiting March of Dimes, sponsored by Children’s Memorial Hermann, this Thursday, September 21 at the Post Oak Hotel.

More information on the big event can be found here.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X