$100,000-Plus Watches, Armed Guards and a Glittering High-Rise — This Is How You Preview an Auction

A rendering of the last remaining penthouse in the St. Regis Residence, Houston reveals luxury condo living redefined. (Courtesy of Shimahara Visual)

Flowers fill the St. Regis Residences Houston for the Phillips cocktail event (Photo by Daniel Orti)

A diamond brooch headed for the Phillips auction in June, on display at the St. Regis Residences Houston cocktail party (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Fabulous jewels headed for the Phillips auction in June on display at the St. Regis Residences Houston cocktail party (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dianne Batista, senior specialist, head of jewelry New York for Phillips, pictured at the St. Regis Residences Houston cocktail party (Photo by Daniel Orti)

Beth Wolff and interior designer at the St. Regis Residences Houston event with Phillips (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Carlos and Karina Barbieri at the St. Regis Residences Houston event with Phillips (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ann Park at the St. Regis Residences Houston event with Phillips (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

A fancy intense yellow/VS1 clarity diamond ring, 14.71 carats headed to the Phillips auction in June (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

High jewelry headed to the Phillips June auction on view at the St. Regis Residences Houston sales gallery (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Fancy time pieces headed for the Phillips auction in New York in June on display at the St. Regis Residences Houston sales gallery (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sunny & Latika Bathija at the St. Regis Residences Houston and Phillips event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

A guest is intrigued by watches on view at the St. Regis Residences Houston/Phillips cocktail party (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

It was a triple header for those with exquisite taste and deep pockets to match when the St. Regis Residences Houston’s sales team partnered with Phillips auction house for a champagne party previewing high-profile time pieces and glorious jewelry that will be offered in New York auctions in June.

The late afternoon, invitation only clutch was designed to entertain as well as to tempt with the coveted items on display in the luxe sales offices of the St. Regis Residences on Memorial Drive.

Host Sunny Bathija, developer of the branded residential high-rise, welcomed the intimate group along with Douglas Elliman realtor Misty Meredith, both of whom also eagerly answered queetions about the 38-story high rise.

With armed guards in place, lucky attendees perused the collection while Phillips experts provided details on the pieces.

“What we have here is a selection of only 20 pieces. The live auction has about 150 pieces,” says Doug Escribano, Phillips senior international specialist for watches. “But it’s a good overview of what we sell. The watch market right now is super crazy.

“Last year in the New York sale in December. we sold $43 million in watches and only 140 lots.”

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The selection of watches heading for the June 13-14 auction represented a cross section of modern and vintage, traditional brands and independent makers. Highlights on display included an F P Journe Platinum chronometre Resonance, 2014, valued $120,000 to $240,000 and a 2015 3940 Patek Philippe white gold watch with salmon dial. This Satchi gallery edition was made for the Patek Philippe grand exhibition and is valued at $100,000 to $200,000.

The watches were on display in one area of the swank $2 million St. Regis sales gallery, with the jewels in another.

Phillips’ Dianne Batista, senior specialist, head of jewelry New York, oversaw a treasure trove of jewels representing highlights from the June 11 New York Jewels auction. Everyone swooned over the pieces, which included a fancy intense yellow/VS1 clarity diamond ring, 14.71 carats ($150,000 to $250,000) and a pair of Harry Winston diamond earrings ($100,000 to $150,000) as well as signed jewelry from Van Cleef & Arpels, Bulgari, David Webb and Verdura.

Founded in London in 1796 by Harry Phillips, his namesake is a leading global auction house specializing in 20th and 21st century art, design, watches and jewels.

PC Seen: Phillips regional director Joyce Goss, Latiki Bathija, Tali and Eric Blumrosen, Beth Wolff, Ann Park, Shafik Rifaat, Marta Fredricks, Justin Dugat and Christina Rodriguez.