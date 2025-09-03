Proud Texan Post Malone Unveils New Fashion Line in Paris

A partnership with iconic and pioneering Texas brand Lucchese grounded the Season One collection from the feet up with their handcrafted boots, "emblematic of generations of Western luxury." (Photo by Kamp Grizzly / Tom Bender)

Post's eye, "shaped by ranch culture, turquoise, boots, denim, and years immersed in global luxury through music," served as the foundation for his next big move as a cultural creator. (Photo by Kamp Grizzly / Tom Bender)

Feeling that "no brand was telling his story," Austin Post (the label) seeks to fill the gap between authentic Americana and modern luxury. (Photo by Kamp Grizzly / Tom Bender)

The inherently American label successfully (and seamlessly) blends Dallas' western heritage with the spirit of the Southwest. (Photo by Kamp Grizzly / Tom Bender)

Post presented "Season One," his debut collection, at the Parisian landmark Hôtel de Bourdon's Maison Pozzo di Borg, the former residence of Chanel legend (and fellow king of authenticity) Karl Lagerfeld. (Photo by Kamp Grizzly / Tom Bender)

Post Malone just debuted his new fashion label, Austin Post, with an inaugural fashion show that brought a whole lot of Lone Star pride to Paris. (Photo by Kamp Grizzly / Tom Bender)

The hottest ticket in town keeps getting hotter because the name on everybody’s lips these days is Post Malone.

In less than two months, our hometown hero takes centerstage at the most fun party in Dallas, Cattle Baron’s Ball at Southfork Ranch. He may not have arrived back in Dallas yet, but Cowboy Posty is everywhere. He even recently stripped down to his camouflage skivvies for a Skims campaign that, as he told GQ, made him feel “like a handsome son of a bitch.”

Adding one more feather to his proverbial cowboy hat, the Grapevine native just debuted his new fashion label, Austin Post, with an inaugural fashion show that brought a whole lot of Lone Star pride to Paris. According to the press release, the eponymous house “establishes him not only as a celebrated musician but also as a cultural founder, shaping a universe that is both personal and enduring.”

Feeling that “no brand was telling his story,” Austin Post (the label) seeks to fill the gap between authentic Americana and modern luxury. Conceived “to endure for generations,” the brand focuses on authenticity and eschews trends.

Post presented “Season One,” his debut collection, at the Parisian landmark Hôtel de Bourdon’s Maison Pozzo di Borg, the former residence of Chanel legend (and fellow king of authenticity) Karl Lagerfeld. Post chose to introduce his vision in those hallowed, neoclassical halls to underscore his vision that Austin Post has global reach, but remains firmly rooted in its American (and Texan!) roots. In this way, Post redefined American heritage from the fashion capital of the world. Oui, oui y’all.

Austin Post embodies the man behind the music. Post’s eye, “shaped by ranch culture, turquoise, boots, denim, and years immersed in global luxury through music,” served as the foundation for his next big move as a cultural creator. The result? An inherently American label that successfully (and seamlessly) blends Dallas’ western heritage with the spirit of the Southwest.

Denim. Leather, Fleece. Heavy twill. Calf hair. The gang’s all here!

No need to tell Post to “Touch grass.” He chose four design partners to amplify his vision of Austin Post’s identity. A partnership with iconic and pioneering Texas brand Lucchese grounded the Season One collection from the feet up with their handcrafted boots, “emblematic of generations of Western luxury.”

Finally, the house introduced the Foundation Collection, “a permanent line of tailored silhouettes inspired by Austin’s own wardrobe.” Post Malone plans to introduce Austin Post with a New York fashion presentation on September 19 through 20, just before the global launch of the Foundation Collection.

Needless to say, we can’t wait to see what Americana look Post rocks at Cattle Baron’s Ball on October 25. Clearly, he’s firing on all cylinders.