Method Pilates Founder Ignites Houston’s Fitness Scene With PULSE

The team behind Method Pilates is expanding its movement empire with the launch of PULSE, a sleek, mat-based, heated sculpt studio.

PULSE offers five signature class formats, each delivering its own unique burn and rhythm.

PULSE is created by Ashton Verrengia, the powerhouse founder of Method Pilates, and her sister, Adele Verrengia.

Houston’s fitness world is about to get hotter. The team behind Method Pilates is expanding its movement empire with the launch of PULSE, a sleek, mat-based, heated sculpt studio opening at the hot real estate spot M-K-T Heights in January 2026.

Created by Ashton Verrengia, the powerhouse founder of Method Pilates, and her sister, Adele Verrengia, PULSE represents the next evolution in modern movement. It fuses Pilates with precision, rhythmic energy, and functional strength in a sensorial, heat-driven environment.

“M-K-T Heights is the place to be in Houston and in fitness right now,” says Ashton. “We’re thrilled to bring PULSE to this location.”

SCULPT. SWEAT. RENEW.

PULSE is built on three pillars: SCULPT. SWEAT. RENEW. Each class is designed to transform both body and mind — blending disciplined training with music, heat, and flow. Verrengia describes it as “movement to the beat of sound” — a space where power meets presence and sweat becomes a form of therapy.

The Experience: It’s a Vibe

The M-K-T studio features infrared heat, low lighting, and curated playlists that immerse you from the moment you enter. Expect sleek design, luxe finishes, and a community that moves with intention. Ashton gives credit to Adele, a creative designer, for the space’s incredible vibe, aesthetic, and tone.

“She did an amazing job bringing our vision to life,” says Ashton. “She really captured what we wanted it to look like, and how we wanted people to feel when they walk in.”

PULSE offers five signature class formats, each delivering its own unique burn and rhythm. While the formats may change, one thing that won’t is their level of excellence and results.

“We’re targeting the best fitness instructors in the city,” says Ashton. “We want high-energy instructors who are rhythmic and beat-driven.”

The Classes

HEAT: A 90-degree, high-intensity, low-impact sculpt experience that uses bodyweight, resistance bands, and light weights to challenge every muscle.

PULSE: The studio’s signature class, rooted in traditional mat Pilates and synchronized to the beat in a low-heat or no-heat space.

FLOW: A rhythmic vinyasa-inspired format that builds flexibility and strength through dynamic, breath-to-music transitions.

RENEW: A recovery-based, restorative class designed to stretch, lengthen, and reset.

TEMPO: Where sculpt meets rhythm. A dance-infused sculpt class designed to move you to the music – beat-driven, high-energy, and unapologetically fun. Think rhythm-based intervals, expressive movement, and a full-body burn that feels like a celebration.

For Ashton, PULSE is about more than just the workout. “PULSE is where movement becomes medicine,” says Ashton. “It’s about strength, sound, and rhythm — a place to reconnect with your body and feel your energy come alive.”

The Launch: January 2026

The highly anticipated studio opens January 2026 at M-K-T Heights with an opening-weekend celebration featuring live DJ classes, exclusive merch, and founding-member offers. It’ll be the perfect way to kick off the New Year and get a jumpstart on any of those New Year’s resolutions.

Follow @pulsebymethod for behind-the-scenes updates, instructor reveals, and early class reservations.