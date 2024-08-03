Inside the Marriott Marquis Hotel’s Pure Spa — A Houston Oasis Of Pampering Perks and Next Level Facials

The calming room offers the perfect prelude to the pampering at Pure Spa in the Marriott Marquis Houston

The calming room offers the perfect prelude to the pampering at Pure Spa in the Marriott Marquis Houston

The calming room offers the perfect prelude to the pampering at Pure Spa in the Marriott Marquis Houston.

After weeks of intense travel, city hopping through the enchanting landscapes of Italy, darting through bustling cities like Rome and Florence and along the Amalfi Coast, I yearned for a moment of serenity. Fresh from my travels and a grueling 14-hour journey back home to Houston, I found myself ready for some pampering. Pure Spa at Houston’s downtown Marriott Marquis hotel proved to be the answer, providing an oasis of calm and relaxation.

This spa is more than just a place to get a facial. It offers a complete sensory experience that is designed to make you feel refreshed, renewed and utterly relaxed. Whether you’re looking to unwind after a long journey or simply need a break from the daily grind, Pure Spa brings a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation.

From the moment you step inside the spa, you can almost feel the energy shift. The soothing sounds of tranquil music and a subtle, refreshing aroma greets spa goers, creating a serene escape from the urban chaos outside. It almost feels like the spa is embracing you, offering a much-needed mini vacation.

The Pure Spa experience includes a personalized locker, a plush towel, a comfortable robe and soft sandals, setting the tone for an indulgent spa experience. The resting area with its assortment of fresh fruit, infused spa water and a variety of teas invites you to unwind and rejuvenate. It makes for a perfect prelude to the pampering ahead.

As Pure Spa goers settle into the lounge, savoring a glass of champagne, the relaxation begins. This touch of luxury can set the stage for an anti-aging facial.

Get Tailgate Ready Swipe















Next

The anti-aging facial begins with a thorough cleansing, followed by an exfoliation using gentle yet effective products. This is followed by the application of various layers of serums and lotions, each tailored to hydrate and nourish your skin. The facial massage isn’t just supposed to make you feel good. It also helps to improve circulation and promote a youthful glow. The treatment incorporates Nescens Cosmeceuticals, which address signs of aging such as loss of elasticity, uneven skin tone and dullness.

In addition to the anti-aging facial, Pure Spa introduced a new HydraFacial this summer. This non-invasive, non-surgical procedure is geared to give instant results with no discomfort or downtime by using a unique Vortex-Fusion of antioxidants, peptides and hyaluronic acid.

As I emerged from Pure Spa, I felt like a new person, ready to face whatever life might throw at me next. For those seeking a luxurious escape in downtown Houston, Pure Spa at the Marriott Marquis hotel could be the ticket.

Pure Spa, located in the Marriott Marquis Houston hotel, is open seven days a week from 9:30 am to 6:30 pm. For more information on treatments and appointments, go here.