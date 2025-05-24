RealReal
A wall of designer bags lines one side of Houston’s new RealReal store.
After opening stores in Austin and Dallas, The RealReal opened its third Texas boutique in Montrose Collective.

The RealReal’s head of Fashion and Strategic Partnerships Noelle Sciacca visited Houston for the boutique’s grand opening.

Houston shoppers are loving designer handbags and chic dresses at The RealReal.

Fashion / Shopping

Inside Luxury Resale Wizards’ RealReal’s Montrose Collective Store — A Different Kind Of Houston Shopping Land

Using Data To Find Bargains On the Coveted Clothes and Bags Discerning Shoppers Actually Want

BY // 05.23.25
Data, but make it fashionable. That’s the idea behind The RealReal, a luxury resale boutique with locations across the country, including a still relatively new store in Houston’s Montrose Collective mixed-use development. 

The terracotta pink and olive green hues of the boutique are soothing welcomes to those looking for current and vintage apparel, accessories, shoes and bags from sought-after designers such as Chanel, Prada, Bottega Venetia, YSL, Louis Vuitton and Louwve.

The labels and pieces in the Houston store aren’t just arbitrary finds. 

That whole data point? It’s well, the real deal, says The RealReal’s head of Fashion and Strategic Partnerships Noelle Sciacca, who visited Houston for the Montrose store grand opening.

“We’re heading into baby shower, bridal shower and wedding season, so we keep that in mind when allocating items, looking at the data to see what brands and styles people are gravitating toward in each city,” Sciacca tells PaperCity.

The science behind the data primarily comes from The RealReal app, where shoppers on the hunt for everything from fun vacation pieces to investment bags, go to roam and purchase. Runway trends, social influencers and the natural flow of fashion informs the what and where of what The RealReal stocks in each store.

The source of all the designer goodies comes from consigners’ well-heeled closets who work with The RealReal’s experts to discern what should be consigned and the value of the each item.

How do you know it’s time to let a piece go? Sciacca encourages consigners to get real with what’s in their wardrobe.

“If you don’t gravitate toward something, you don’t get excited about it and think, maybe I will still wear it, but four years goes by and its still sitting there and you realize you don’t want it anymore, but you know what? Somebody else does,” Sciacca says. “Let it live on and have a second life and go on new adventures.”

Being Wardrobe RealReal

The company’s data shows that 82 percent of the average American’s wardrobe hasn’t been worn in at least 12 months, and that through the RealReal’s consignment program, 40 million items have been kept in circulation since the company’s founding in 2011.

The consigning process is straightforward. Once a consigner joins the RealReal program, they have appointments with luxury consignment managers who know what’s trending and in demand. Consigners can schedule a pick up, ship to to the company or drop off at the store. The RealReal team does the heavy lifting of getting pieces sold either through the website or in store. Once something is sold, consigners are paid.

It’s a model that was successful during COVID and one that has continued to prove to be successful regardless of the economy. Sciacca says even beyond uncertain or tough economic times, RealReal shoppers are able to get the same quality of items without having to be placed on a wait list. RealReal also often has models that are no longer in circulation.

Houston shoppers are loving designer handbags and chic dresses at The RealReal.

“We have the luxury consignment offices here in store, where people make an appointment, sit down, make and have new things evaluated,” Sciacca says. “You can create a shipping label online and mail your things in, or you can have someone come to your home, where they can come into your space, help you clean out your closet, help you identify the value in certain things.”

In a world of dupes and fakes masquerading as real, The RealReal takes authenticity very seriously, right down to opening every Rolex watch to ensure every gear and mechanism is truly a Rolex product.

Another part of the RealReal’s ethos is the commitment to a sustainable business. The RealReal believes the luxury resale model extends the life of an item multiple times, reducing textile waste, minimizing water and energy usage, while avoiding greenhouse gases.

Inside RealReal’s New Houston Store

Unsurprisingly, Houston shoppers are flocking to frocks, bags and jewelry and truly luxe labels such as Hermes, Chanel, Van Cleef & Arpels and Rolex watches at the Montrose Collective store. 

The Houston boutique is easily shoppable with an Edits section that ranges from dresses and vacation wear to bags, shoes and a large jewelry. That’s square in the middle of the store filled with one-of-a-kind unbranded pieces as well as a wide range of Bvlgari, David Yurman and Cartier jewelry. There’s also a men’s section, cleverly merchandised behind shelves on wheels that reveal racks of other options.

And here’s a secret tip. When shopping in Houston’s new RealReal store — make sure to have your phone at the ready to scan price tags. They just may reveal additional savings you won’t find online.

As the fashion cycle continues to swirl, The RealReal is poised to serve the full range of fashion needs, with a chic eye on the bottom line.

“We’re sort of at this intersection between luxury and value. You’re going to be able to get the high value. But then if you’re looking for a deal, you can do that too,” Sciacca notes.

“Even beyond a tough economic times, you are able to get the same quality you would if you went directly to the brands, But you don’t have to get on a wait list. We have models that are no longer in circulation too. So there’s value there too.”

