Design of the re-imagined Cartier boutique gives a nod to the Astrodome's iconic roof and circular profile.

The new Van Cleef & Arpels boutique in River Oaks District features five salons.

Cartier tapped Bidard & Raissi Architects to design the expanded 8,000 sq.ft. boutique in River Oaks District.

Cartier reopens in River Oaks District with an expanded footprint and lavish interiors.

Private salons in the new Cartier boutique in River Oaks District are beyond chic.

Circular motifs in the re-imagined, expanded Cartier boutique in River Oaks District give a nod to the circular design of the Astrodome.

Cartier's iconic panther appears in an impressionist wall covering.

A subtle reference to Houston's love for baseball in throw pillows in the new Cartier boutique in River Oaks District.

A stylish seating area in the re-imagined Cartier boutique in River Oaks District.

Another shopping rotunda in the re-imagined Cartier boutique in River Oaks District.

One of several salons within the Cartier boutique in River Oaks District

Van Cleef & Arpels in River Oaks District is the first U.S. boutique façade adorned with three-dimensional ceramic diamonds.

Champagne bar at the new Van Cleef & Arpels in River Oaks District

Fashion / Shopping

Houston’s Poshest New Stores Open In River Oaks District — New Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels Boutiques Raise the Shopping Bar

The Bayou City's Own Jewelry Row Sparkles

BY // 07.30.25
River Oaks District’s luxe arena of fine jewelry boutiques has escalated to new heights with the opening of two reimagined emporiums that take design as seriously as the diamonds within their vaults. Cartier has reopened in its original River Oaks District location with an expanded footprint that allows for two VIP rooms and a bridal salon evoking Texas bluebonnets. Van Cleef & Arpels is introducing a swank champagne bar  and a nature-inspired dining room for private events into its own new Houston store.

The reopening of these two respected maisons of high-end jewelry endows the district‘s Los Robles Avenue with a certain cachet seldom matched in the Texas shopping scene. The duo join Harry Winston and de Boulle as well as Hermès and Dior with in-house jewelry collections in one walkable stretch of River Oaks District.

Cartier tapped Bidard & Raissi Architects to design the expanded 8,000 sq.ft. boutique in River Oaks District.

Cartier’s Expansion

The Swiss heritage brand tapped for the design acclaimed Paris-based Bidard & Raissi Architects, which has given homage to the Houston’s dynamic landscape and architectural icons in the 8,000-square-foot space. There is even a sly reference to baseball in sculpted wooden columns that mirror the curves and softness of the bat and baseball throw pillows  in one salon.

As Cartier’s regional flagship, the layout includes  the chicest hospitality and lounge areas. Beyond the collections of high jewelry, watches, fragrances, leather goods and accessories on display, the exceptional interiors alone are worth a look-see.

Private salons in the new Cartier boutique in River Oaks District are beyond chic.

“Cartier is one of the world’s most recognized prestigious and iconic jewelers,” Patrick Fertitta, director of Fertitta Entertainment, says in a statement. “Cartier’s expanded presentation reinforces River Oaks District’s mission to bring the very best in class experiences to our customers.

“Houstonians can now enjoy Cartier’s legendary craftsmanship in an expansive environment that is both refined and welcoming.”

Van Cleef & Arpels in River Oaks District is the first U.S. boutique façade adorned with three-dimensional ceramic diamonds.

Van Cleef & Arpels Moves Forward

Design inspiration is also at play in the new 5,000-square-foot home of this Paris-based brand. The importance of the Houston boutique is acknowledged with a first in the Van Cleef & Arpels United States retail network — a dramatic façade adorned with three-dimensional ceramic diamonds paired with a warm beige gradient texture. The interplay of colors and shadows evolves from day to night.

The new Van Cleef & Arpels boutique in River Oaks District features five salons.

The entry — a canopy of 12-carat white gold leaves gracing the ceiling — sets the grand ambience of the new space where hand-painted floral wallpaper adorns the walls. Throughout, poetic design details are inspired by one of Van Cleef’s most cherished themes: nature.

Champagne bar at the new Van Cleef & Arpels  boutique in River Oaks District

“Van Cleef & Arpels is delighted to reimagine its home in the vibrant city of Houston,” Helen King, Van Cleef & Arpels, Americas president and CEO, says in a statement. “We are truly dedicated to enchanting both our loyal clients as well as welcoming new friends into the Maison. This opportunity to reintroduce ourselves here through an innovative and beautifully crafted façade, focusing on our singular dedication to craftsmanship and design, fills us with immense pride.”

In addition to the dining room, which is available for private events, the boutique features five salons as well as intimate sales alcoves and a champagne bar.

X
X