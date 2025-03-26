River Oaks District Adds Two New Exciting First-Time Texas Stores — The Tilman Takeover Keeps Paying Off For Houston Shoppers

River Oaks District center
River Oaks District continues its top-tier designer roll with the reveal that iconic Italian luxury fashion house Pucci and legendary fragrance brand Maison Francis Kurkdjian will open boutiques in the booming Houston shopping land later this spring. Both are first-to-Texas.

Clearly, Houston shoppers are on the rise in the estimation of top luxury brands which benefits River Oaks District, that was purchased last March by billionaire and soon to be United States Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta.

In less than a year since the Tilman takeover, the first Texas stores of Stefano Ricci, L’Agence, Adam Lippes and Biologique Recherche have opened in River Oaks District. The two upcoming new stores further solidify the district’s stance as a luxury shopping mecca.

Pucci Marmo Collection_Courtesy of Pucci
The Pucci Marmo Collection is just one of any styles available when the River Oaks District opens this spring.

When Pucci opens next to Oliver Peoples, it will be only the fourth location of the Italian luxury fashion house in the United States. The designer’s signature kaleidoscope use of color is easily recognized, but the history of the brand is less known. Emilio Pucci, a one-time Olympic skier, designed a one-piece ski suit for a friend and the colorful piece was later featured in the 1948 issue of Harper’s Bazaar. The response was so effusive that he decided to launch Pucci in 1951 in Capri.

Soon after Sophia Loren, Jackie Kennedy, and Marilyn Monroe were among his clients. More recently the colorful designs of creative director Camille Micelli have been worn by Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell and Margot Robbie.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian BR540 Fragrance_Courtesy of Maison Francis Kurkdjian
Maison Francis Kurkdjian brings its unique fragrances to Houston in a stunning boutique set to open in River Oaks District this spring.

When Maison Francis Kurkdjian opens later this spring, it will be only the brand’s second location in the United States. Parisian perfumer Francis Kurkdjian rose to fame in 1955 when he created Le Male for Jean Paul Gautier, which became one of the world’s best selling men’s fragrances. He is particularly noted for recreating Marie Antoinette’s favorite perfume — Palace of Versailles — as well as for the divine Baccarat Rouge 540, which he created in 2015.

The luxury goods conglomerate LVMH purchased Maison Francis Kurkdjian in 2017.

