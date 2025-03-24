Intimate Spring Luncheon Sets Up a Floral Shopping Fantasy — This Neiman Marcus and Roger Vivier Team Up Is Divine

French shoe designer Roger Vivier's iconic Belle Vivier has been the maison's best seller for decades.

Influencer Natalie Steen's Roger Vivier bag which she quips is her 'support' bag. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Ann Ayre, Beth Muecke at the Neiman Marcus Roger Vivier luncheon at La Colombe d'Or. (Photo by by Wilson Parish)

Florals by The Events Company at the Neiman Marcus Roger Vivier luncheon at La Colombe d'Or. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

How divine to be one of Neiman Marcus’ most esteemed clients. The perks are positively top drawer. Case in point, the Roger Vivier luncheon at Houston’s La Colombe d’Or hotel celebrating a creative love note between the legacy French brand and the Texas luxury retail stalwart — Le Metier Vivier, a sunny French Riviera inspired collection exclusive to Neiman Marcus.

For introduction of the particular shoes (six pairs) and handbags (three styles) in handwoven blue and tan raffia each with a signature Roger Vivier adornment, the private rooms of the hotel’s Tonight & Tomorrow restaurant were transformed into a floral fantasy with pink as the operative palette. The preferred color of Monsieur Vivier.

Two lengthy dining tables were awash in breathtaking florals. Peonies, anemones, roses, tulips and more virtually exploded from a series of vases that left no open space between the flowers that lined the tables. The Events Company, tapped by Roger Vivier to transform the luncheon venue, created the lovely tableau.

In a side room, a pink tableau of rose-dyed sea grass enveloped pedestals displaying the exclusive collection. The same pink velvet curtain behind the display was repeated as backdrop to the petite shoe salon in an adjacent room. Pink carpet for testing the new shoes, white leather club chairs and more florals completed that look.

Hosting the luncheon were Tod’s Group CMO Stacie Henderson Capece Minutolo and senior account executive Krizia Livia, in association with Neiman Marcus vice president and GM Kathy Leigh and Neiman Marcus public relations and events manager Heather Almond.

Luncheon guests lapped up the new collection and Roger Vivier classic designs with gusto, most all departing La Colombe d’Or with bulging shopping bags. Among those swooning over the fancy footwear were Tiffany Wong, Roseangelo Capobianco, Leigh Smith and Melissa Mithoff. The collection is available in all Neiman Marcus stores and online.

Prior to the luncheon, PaperCity asked Roberto Lorenzini, CEO of Americas at Tod’s Group which owns Roger Vivier, about the relationship with Neiman Marcus. Houston is the only city to receive this exceptional introduction of Le Métier Vivier.

“Roger Vivier and Neiman Marcus have a storied partnership,” Lorenzini writes in an email. “Roger Vivier himself received the Neiman Marcus Fashion Award in 1961 and Neiman Marcus continues to honor our long-standing partnership throughout key markets.

“This season, the Roger Vivier brand collaborated with Neiman Marcus to create an exclusive capsule of hand-crafted raffia styles across shoes and handbags. Houston, with its elevated and fashion-forward clientele, is the perfect place to celebrate the special collection and the turn of spring.”

Since Roger Vivier turned his talents to shoe design in 1937, the label has been the darling of the elite as well as that of celebrities including Audrey Hepburn, Jackie Onassis and more recently, Uma Thurmon, Selena Gomez and Nicole Kidman. The designs are a footwear staple in the popular Netflex series Emily in Paris.

We also queried Lorenzini on the most popular of the maison’s designs.

“The Belle Vivier is Roger Vivier’s iconic shoe design, launched in 1965, featuring a statement buckle and a slanted Skyscraper heel, and popularized by Catherine Deneuve in the film Belle de Jour,” he notes. “In 2025, the Belle Vivier remains incredibly relevant, animated with modern materials and color blocks.

“This year, we celebrate 60 years of inimitable Belle Vivier.”